Lockheed Martin - Despite Political Turbulence And Lower Earnings Forecasts, Dividend Remains Strong

Additionally the company reported internal weakness on internal controls for the recently acquired Sikorsky operations; updates will be provided for 2016's 10-K and 2017 10-Qs.

President Trump's focus on Lockheed Martin's F-35 program and cost reductions will remain in the public spotlight for the near-term.

Since President Trump's initial election and inauguration this past November and January, plenty has been talked about regarding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). The focus of conversation has centered around the cost of the company's F-35 program. President Trump has been critical of the program's cost structure and has challenged the company to develop greater efficiencies to produce its F-35 fighter aircraft.

On January 24th, Lockheed Martin announced its fourth quarter earnings, beating analyst estimates for both revenue and diluted earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS). The company earned $42.7 billion in revenue for 2016, and $12.38 per diluted share, besting last year's numbers by 15 and 26 percent respectively.

Additionally, Chief Executive Officer (NYSE:CEO) Marillyn Hewson provided a detailed graphic for analysts to digest regarding the historical declining cost curve for the F-35 program. Today, the F-35 costs around $100 million per unit. The next version is expected to drop below $100 million, leading to a 60 percent reduction cost from the company's first produced F-35 fighter aircraft. This cost is anticipated to further drop to $85 million by 2019.

Moving forward, Lockheed Martin is tasked with providing cost-effective defense products to the U.S. government, namely the F-35 program, while at the same time increasing U.S. jobs. For 2017, the company is expecting to deliver 66 F-35 aircraft. Combined with its other products and services, revenues are estimated to increase by six percent at the midpoint of guidance. But diluted EPS are estimated to remain flat.

In addition to the lower earnings guidance, management mentioned that a material weakness was identified in the internal control over financial reporting for the Sikorsky operations. To date, no material misstatement has been identified, but further assessment will be undertaken for the segment's consolidated financial statements for the 2016 10-K and 2017 quarterly filings.

Management has been prone to provide conservative guidance looking out a year ahead. But as the Department of Defense (NYSEARCA:DOD) is a major customer, Lockheed Martin is rightfully exercising some caution as the company will need to work with its suppliers to maintain gross margins. Lockheed Martin has typically agreed to long-term supplier contracts to limit risk, so margins may feel some pressure in the near-term.

Lockheed Martin has been a strong stock performer over the recent years. Since January 2012, the stock price has increased by nearly 280 percent. But many investors have flocked to Lockheed Martin, as well as other defense stocks for the company's consistency in paying dividends. Over this same period, Lockheed Martin has generally paid a dividend with a yield of around three percent.

The key point, is that Lockheed Martin has been an extremely shareholder-friendly company as it has typically given back 100 percent of its free cash flow to its shareholders either through share repurchases or dividends.

Despite the conservative guidance for diluted EPS, management increased the company's operating cash flow expectations to $5.7 billion, reflecting a 10 percent increase from the $5.2 billion generated in 2016. For investors, this is the key focal point of how the company will continue to sustain its dividend payments.

Over the previous four consecutive years, Lockheed Martin has generated greater than $3 billion in free cash flow. Capital expenditures have remained steady and operating cash flows have increased from $4.5 to $5.2 billion. As a result, during 2016 the company generated $4.2 billion in free cash flow.

During this same period, Lockheed Martin's dividends paid have increased from $1.5 to $2.1 billion. Dividends per share have correspondingly improved from $4.72 to $7.28 reflecting a 54 percent increase.

All in all, Lockheed Martin has paid $16.1 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases over the previous consecutive four years. These past four years provide investors with the most recent trends, but the company has paid a dividend for 32 consecutive years to boot.

Getting back to management's guidance, the company expects to generate $5.7 billion in operating cash flow for 2017. Approximately $700 million of this will be for F-35 aircraft which were not delivered during 2016. Assuming capital expenditures remain around the recent eight percent growth rate, and Lockheed Martin may end up generating $4.6 billion in free cash flow.

The company increased its share buyback amount to $4.3 billion in September 2016. Based on the fourth quarter earnings report, this amount is now at approximately $3.5 billion. Assuming a roughly 50 percent split for 2017 between dividends and share repurchases, investors could see a 10 percent increase in dividends paid of around $2.3 billion. This would equate to a dividend per share of around $7.75 keeping the dividend yield near the three percent level.

The next few years will likely have some volatile moments for broader markets. President Trump will also remain as a market-mover based on his public statements. Based on these challenges, management will continue to guide the company in a conservative fashion. In the near-term, investors should feel encouraged that Lockheed Martin will be able to not only sustain its dividend payments, but have the capacity to continue to increase the dividend amount paid to shareholders.

