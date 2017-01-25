Verizon Suffers As Wireless Moves To Commodity

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) announced earnings which disappointed the market on January 24. The headline was a 4.9% decline in wireless service revenue. Average revenue per user ("ARPU") was disappointing and churn was, at 1.1%, greater than projected. VZ's stock, down as much as 5.0% during the day, finished down 4.4%. AT&T (NYSE:T), its wireless rival, fell 1.5% in sympathy.

VZ has succeeded by skimming the cream of the wireless crop of customers. Through Q3, VZ held 34.9% of the US wireless market, compared to 32.4% for T and 32.7% for everyone else.

Source: Statistica

What the market has perhaps been late to realize is that wireless is quickly becoming a commodity. As Sprint (NYSE:S) touts in its commercials, there is only a 1% difference in reliability between S and VZ (and T).

Historically, VZ has done a masterful job of staying clear of the pricing wars T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and S have initiated. However, as wireless becomes a commodity, it is becoming more challenging to stay above the pricing fray. For example, VZ's lack of an unlimited data plan is a "negative" point of differentiation.

Perhaps more importantly, while AT&T has been busy creating a content delivery and content ecosystem (for a broader discussion of T's ecosystem, see " AT&T: DirecTV Now Passes Proof Of Concept") through the acquisitions of DirecTV, roll-out of DirecTV Now and proposed acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), VZ has been making relatively minor deals ("Vessel") and spending an incredible amount of time pursuing the almost irrelevant Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO).

VZ is pursuing a conglomerate acquisition strategy, trying to grow advertising via AOL and Yahoo and disruptive content through go90, Vessel and Awesomeness TV. In other words, it is trying to buy success with non-industry leaders in areas where it has no demonstrated core competency. Personally, I do not see AOL/Yahoo having material success against Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). I also fail to see a track record to stodgy companies succeeding in the cutting-edge content business. Lastly, the acquisitions create revenue streams but do not create an ecosystem. They do not add to the "stickiness" required to either command a premium price or reduce churn.

The increase in the stocks of both companies during 2016 were largely due to comfort with the outsized dividends paid by both telco s. However, as the chart below shows, the two stocks diverged about a year ago as the merits of T's ecosystem strategy, best highlighted by the DirecTV acquisition, became apparent. In the last year, T is up nearly 25% while VZ is up less than 7%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

I recently compared T and VZ (see: " AT&T vs. Verizon") on largely traditional measures such as PE, PEG, growth, bond yields and market share. While the companies continue to be fairly comparable on paper, the differentiator really appears to be their respective go-forward non-wireless strategy. In the article I gave the nod to T. If the themes in VZ's Q4 earnings (disappointing ARPU and churn, wireless becoming a commodity, etc.) continue, expect the Company's stock to further diverge from T as the market demonstrates a preference for T's ecosystem creation strategy over VZ's minimally synergistic M&A approach.

