Buying Opportunity Brewing In Dollar General

Stocks (NYSE:SPX) threw investors a curveball yesterday. They had been trading in a very tight range over the past two months but yesterday saw them finally breaking out of that range. This had led once more to bullish articles on equities where the underlying theme is that investors should ride this wave especially now with Trump at the helm. In a way, I fear for the new investor. Why? Because the word on Main Street remains to stay long passive ETFs that are correlated to the S&P500, pay low fees and collect a nice dividend.

Passive investors have really done well over the last seven years where companies like Vanguard have sold their ETFs in spades. I say I worry about them because, for many, the decision to invest will be an unconscious one. Why? Because the masses always follow a trend and steer well clear of a declining trend. If the S&P500 continues to gain traction, more and more investors are going to come to the party which will mean that eventually the index will cease to undergo any serious corrections.

Therefore with the breakout yesterday, we may now be entering that period. In fact, I had mentioned in a recent article that sentiment is remaining at lofty levels in the S&P500 which, over time, have always led to lower prices. Our portfolio remains heavily in cash. The time to buy anything is when there is blood on the streets. For example, great buys over the past few years were where the companies or asset classes were completely left for dead. Two that come to mind are AMD (NYSE:AMD) a few years back (when bankruptcy was on the cards) and gold in December of 2015 when the perma-bears thought the yellow metal was going to $300 an ounce. These are the setups we want at present. Setups that have excellent risk/reward setups. With that in mind, I am seeing a possible opportunity at present.

When going long a stock way up here, you need to make sure you have your fundamental and technical work done. I am eyeing Dollar General (NYSE:DG) at present as it appears we could be visiting the lows of late last year. Sentiment appears to be on the floor at the moment as many of the articles surrounding this stock at present are linked with robberies and theft at multiple locations. The stock is already down 10% since the 25th of November but its fundamentals do not line up with its recent stock movement. In fact, I see some upside here.

This company finishes off its fiscal year this month where around $4.40 is expected in earnings per share. This is a big boost from its previous fiscal year where it brought in $3.96 but we still have the stock hovering around 2015 levels. Furthermore forward looking projections look healthy. Analysts are expecting just over 7% growth next year but long term growth should exceed this which is encouraging. Sentiment may also have been affected as a result of the reduction of next year's earnings projections but this is normal over temporary time frames. Dollar General at present is facing rising wage costs (as other retailers do in this sector) and capex constraints. Some years this elevated investment shows up more than others in the form of lighter than expected earnings and 2017 may very well be that year.

However, I would encourage investors to take a long term view of this stock. Its revenues and earnings have risen every year aggressively since 2009 and its debt is half the size of its equity. Its earnings multiple of 16.6 and price to sales ratio of 0.9 are well behind its historic averages. Furthermore with Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) deciding to close its express small format stores, Dollar General's expansion should be successful especially in areas where larger retailers just don't see the potential.

With the market at all time highs, you have a stock here with robust earnings growth potential which is trading well off its all time highs. Furthermore if a downturn is to ensue in the US, this stock should act a recession proof stock. Cheap stocks are hard to come across these days but this one could easily give you a 10% return.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.