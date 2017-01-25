Canadian National Railway Q4 And 2016 Report: Outstanding Results In A Challenging Year

Management spend significant time on what to expect from 2017 in the presentation, slides, and Q&A section of the call.

Luc Jobin, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN Rail TSX:CNR or (NYSE:CNI) began the Q4 and 2016 Annual conference call by saying that this was a

"very strong quarter, one that caps the solid year of performance both financial and operating, including significant improvements in terms of safety, service, and productivity. These results continue to show how CN is adapting to changing market conditions, seizing opportunities everyday while positioning for the future."

I think those two sentences sums up the entirety of the conference call very well. I will also admit that after listening in on a few conference calls this year, I seriously doubted whether CNR would be able to deliver. I wrote a call option on my shares, which were called away in the spring. I repurchased later, though not as many. I was mistaken. The share price has continued to climb, and the company has continued to deliver especially through productivity gains and carefully managed costs. I wondered how far cost cutting could go for them and obviously the answer is: much farther than I thought.

Mr. Jobin also mentioned that there are encouraging signs that worst of the rail commodity downturn is over and there are better times ahead. I am still somewhat cautious, however, and am awaiting the opportunity to buy the rest of my planned holding. I no longer doubt the effectiveness of the management team, but there are many other factors that can affect a rather significantly inflated share price.

The current FAST Graph shows the degree of the overvaluation when compared to earnings (the orange line) or even the normal PE as represented by the blue line.

CN Railway is described as a "true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods" - from the press release. The CN network is an envied rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles across Canada and the US.



4th Quarter Financial Highlights:

- Revenue up 2% to C$3,217 million

- Net income up 8% to C$1,018 million

- Diluted EPS up 12% to C$1.32, compared with Q4 2015.

- Carloadings up 3%

- RTM (revenue ton-miles) up 4%..

-Operating ratio improved by 0.6 points to 56.6%.

2016 financial highlights

- Revenues down 5% to C$12,037 million.

- Net income up 3% to C$3,640 million.

- Diluted EPS up 6% to C$4.67.

- Adjusted net income remained essentially flat at C$3,581 million, while adjusted diluted EPS increased 3% to C$4.59.

- Operating income rose one per cent to C$5,312 million.

- Carloadings down 5%

- Revenue ton-miles down 5%.

- Operating ratio up by 2.3% to a record-breaking 55.9%.

- Free cash flow was a record C$2,520 million, compared with C$2,373 million for 2015.

Mike Cory, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer had an interesting and excellent introductory report that will be worth reading when the transcript comes out. He reported that, "Results were outstanding." and "All metrics were up except train speed." Q4 set an all-time record for train productivity: 9449 tons per train. which is 5% higher than last year's Q4. Another all-time record was for locomotive utilization which was up 7% yoy.

Cold and snow were also records. December 2016 was 2nd coldest December on record, with the 2nd most days colder than -23. Snowfall was 2nd highest as well. At the core facility in Winnipeg, snowfall was the highest recorded in the entire history of the city. These uncontrollable situations still did not impede their results due, according to Mr. Cory, the excellent day to day management and team leaders. He cannot remember ever performing this well during his many years of service in Western Canada.

Mr. Cory continues,

"When we create reliability and efficiency the business grows for the long-term. Our investments in assets, like A/C locomotives, network and yard improvements, technology to reduce the affects of weather, and increase our service offerings for our customers, have created an environment of innovation that our team takes full advantage of."

Other tidbits from the call are that grain shipments were up the most of all shipping in both Canada and the United States. CNR has seen a recovery in both coal and potash carloads. CN ships 70% of finished vehicles in Canada. Coking Coal is not expected to continue to be a headwind. Drilling activity is up and frac sand is expected to continue to move upwards, excepting the break up period in the spring.

One of the questions on the conference call addressed my main question about further investment in CN Rail, essentially asking how can operating expenses get much lower. The response was that the management team understands their goals and have plans that have targets. They continually measure and adjust these targets and use investments and technology with an eye to the future, expecting to continually improve. "We are always trying to solve for the best bottom line." I was very impressed with how this question was answered, but maybe the answer was just appealing to my need to organize and reduce things to a formula! Either way, it seems the CNR formula works well.

A significant amount of time was spent looking to the future in the presentation, slides and Q&A section.

Ghislain Houle, Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer reports:

"We are cautiously optimistic with regards to CN's prospects for the year and While we see volume growth in 2017, we are continuing to experience volatility and weaker conditions in a number of commodity sectors. As we look into 2017, North American conditions are improving with favorable consumer confidence which should support progress in many sectors. In addition, we are leveraging our superior service to continue to gain market shares in key customer service-sensitive markets. While energy markets, mainly crude and frac sand, have demonstrated sequential growth since the trough experienced in the second quarter last year, we still expect this sector to remain rather muted in 2017. This environment should translate into 3-4% volume growth in terms of RTMs for the full year vs 2016, while overall pricing above inflation. Therefore we expect to deliver EPS growth in the mid-single-digit range over the 2016 adjusted diluted EPS of $4.59."

The economic environment remains challenging, but investors can expect to see moderate volume growth in 2017. CNR plans on maintaining their "strong focus on operational excellence with unwavering commitment to safety".

From the call: "Having lowest operating cost allows us to compete in the industry, improving market share and help to make our customers more successful in their industries.". CNR believes that if they continue to deliver quality service to customers they will be able to gain traction in certain markets.

Another question on the call had to do with the Capex decline, but the query was responded to, positively assuring that appropriate purchasing options would be taken when opportunities presented themselves. Capex has been declining only slightly over the past few years, with a stable target of around 20% of revenue. Capex is expected to be $2.5B in 2017 which includes increased budget for Positive Train Control technology for the lines in the United States. It was also noted that purchase of adjacent lines is not always ideal but that partnerships can often be mutually beneficial.

As CN's income is split between the US and Canada, earnings are also affected by currency. Annual income was boosted by $85 Million (or 11c per share).

Luc Jobin, CEO concluded with:

"Very proud of what the team has accomplished this year. We certainly demonstrated in spades our ability to deliver great results in a very challenging environment. We set out 2017 with a constructive view and while the environment remains somewhat mixed we do expect to see moderate volume growth. One thing for sure is with relentless focus on safety, productivity, and service our industry leading team is intent on delivering solid execution. With continued focus on leveraging our superior customer service, and our supply chain approach to help us gain traction in the marketplace, and continuing to reinvest in our business with a long term perspective, we are well positioned to deliver continued shareholder value."

As Mr. Jobin mentioned, creating shareholder value is a significant focus of the management team. The Company's Board of Directors today approved a 10% dividend increase. CN's dividend is currently a rather small 1.6% (or now C$0.4125 per share quarterly) typical for growing companies with high Return on Equity. CNR's ROE is 24.09% according to TD. "Today's increase is a move towards 35% dividend payout ratio." With a current payout ratio according to TD of 31% there is some, but not a lot of room to move. Despite the small dividend, the dividend-growth has been significant. CN has declared annual increases to its dividend every year since its first dividend declaration in 1996.

Another way the management team wishes to create shareholder value is with a new buyback program running from October 2016 to October 2017. When I look at the share price chart, this makes me a little nervous instead of agreeing that it will obviously create shareholder value.

Thomson Reuters scores CNR as a 10/10, with the only concerning metric being the valuation. I agree! To represent the other view point, On January 23, 2017, Steve DiGregorio, portfolio manager at Canoe Financial discussed CNR on BNN.

"If there was one stock I'd have pick to hold forever to beat the TSX every year, it would probably be CNR I don't think you want to be too picky about the levels you get in or out of...I would sock it away in my RSP and hang onto it."

This strategy has worked well in the past for me with CNR, Visa (NYSE:V), and other high ROE, low-dividend, high-dividend-growth stocks, but not so well over past year as valuations have reached highs. According to TD out of 20 analysts, 16 say "hold", only 3 say "buy" and 1 says "sell".

So far, I am just hanging out with the majority, not buying, not selling, just holding. Price targets from 21 analysts range from a low of $85 to a high of $104 with today's closing price directly in the middle. Basically, if you believe them, you have a 10% gain or loss awaiting you. Though the company is certainly compelling, the anticipated returns are not. Is it just me, or am I running into that story more often lately?

