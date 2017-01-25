Sell Puts On This Solar ETF

Suggestion is to sell Apr 18 Puts and make money through time decay, or be assigned the shares at a lower price.

Solar capacity has experienced exponential worldwide growth for the past 15 years, but TAN's P/E ratio of 5.7 is very low. The P/B Ratio is 0.9.

It would seem that solar power has a very bright future, at least it does per the chart below.

Worldwide growth of photo-voltaics (Source: wikipedia.org)

Solar capacity has experienced exponential growth worldwide this century and appears to be ready to extend this trend well into the future. Why then is the Guggenheim Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) trading at a price that is near-historic low?

TAN price chart

Why is the fund's Price/Earnings Ratio a measly 5.7? And why is the Price/Book Ratio less than 1? There seems to be something seriously amiss. It appears that not all is what it seems.

I decided to do some digging and here is what I came up with.

Grid Infrastructure

The power grid in all parts of the world is built to carry consistent levels of electricity, and cannot handle the variability of renewable energy. Solar power can't produce a baseload (or minimum) supply of electricity required to meet demand. Conventional power plants are not equipped to fill the gaps in electricity supply. Nuclear plants, for example, cannot easily shut down.

Therefore, there are periods of excess electricity produced, and it is sold for a very low or even negative price. The power utility will pay to get rid of it. In Germany, coal power plants are providing the required baseload as they are more flexible than other conventional power plants. In theory, renewable energy should eliminate fossil fuels. But in reality, Germany keeps burning fossil fuels. I should note that Germany is already close to generating the maximum of solar power that the grid can handle without having storage capability. Solar capacity growth peaked in 2012 and is rapidly declining.

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Germany was leading the world in renewable energy installations until 2015 when China took over that title. The rest of the world has not seen the slowing growth in solar power installations, but that is coming.

PV demand pull-in

Investors should not base future growth of solar on the year 2016 as it was an exception year for several reasons. In the United States, the federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC), which provides a 30 percent tax incentive on all solar projects, was set to expire at the end of the year (2016). Projects were "pulled-in" from later years to take advantage of the tax credit. In Dec 2015, Congress extended the deadline to 2019, but I'm sure the wheels were already in motion for many solar projects to come online in 2016.

In China, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has been cutting the Feed-In-Tariff (NYSE:FIT) for solar PV systems. They did so at the end of 2015, motivating many developers to secure tariff rates before mid-year 2016, as further cuts were anticipated.

In Germany, the government announced that they were eliminating their own FIT, and replacing it with an auction system designed to reduce the rate of renewable-energy growth. This was to be in place for 2017. Therefore, companies doing business in Germany had an incentive to pull projects into 2016.

It appears that 2016 will have been a big year for solar power companies as business was brought forward, not only in the United States, but Germany and China as well. 2017 will not be so good for the same reason.

Moore's Law

Solar panels have been following the Moore's Law with regards to efficiency and price reduction. One would think that profits would go up and costs go down, and that solar power would become more competitive with other forms of power. But as prices have gone down, governments around the world have reduced subsidies. Manufacturers end up no better off as margins are razor thin.

In China, an official stated that implementing a proposed cut to the FIT in 2017 would have a "major dampening effect on the future development of China's PV sector". And "small and medium-sized PV firms relying heavily on subsidies may suffer a fatal blow, which, in turn, is likely to have an adverse effect across the entire sector." In Germany, many solar companies have gone bankrupt as subsidies were reduced.

Politics

President Trump hit the ground running and already has the EPA moving on his pro-fossil fuel agenda.

The Environmental Protection Agency has frozen its grant programs, according to sources there. EPA staff has been instructed to freeze all its grants ― an extensive program that includes funding for research, redevelopment of former industrial sites, air quality monitoring and education, among other things ― and told not to discuss this order with anyone outside the agency, according to a Hill source with knowledge of the situation.

Some states are moving away from subsidizing home owners with roof-top systems. For example, Indiana General Assembly introduced Senate Bill 309.

Corporate renewable energy purchasing

Major corporations, especially in the high-tech industry, have been big participants in renewable energy. But they have been overwhelmingly purchasing wind power, not solar power. Wind power is lower cost and add up to a substantial amount of money for major power installations, such as Google and Amazon might have.

(Source: theguardian.com)

Solar industry outlook

Despite the somewhat negative observations made above, I believe that the solar power industry will continue to grow, but not exponentially. Some experts believe that moderate growth will continue, but will flatten out, turning into an S curve.

Checking under the hood

TAN is entirely focused on solar power, not other forms of renewable or alternative energy, making it a risky investment. The ETF holdings are distributed among Medium, Small and Micro-Caps, with no Large-Caps in the portfolio, making TAN relatively volatile. It has a beta of 1.52. TAN is well distributed among countries, with 36% US, 40%, and the rest sprinkled around various countries in 5% chunks.

Sell a put option for instant income

Based on a recent price of $17.52, I would suggest selling slightly in-the-money April puts with a strike price of 18. You should be able to sell at a price of approximately $1.40. If TAN rises above $18 by Apr 21 (three months from now), then you will keep the $1.40 entirely. If the price is below $18 in three months (or if the puts are assigned), then you will be getting TAN for $18.00 - $1.40 = $16.60, below the current price of $17.52. A win-win situation if you are slightly bullish on TAN.

