GE Dividends In Support Of A Complicated Underperformer

General Electric (NYSE:GE), as most everyone knows, is a mega cap industrial conglomerate. It is both complex and multinational. Extensive product lines afford diversification to investors but also can reduce the likelihood of all components firing well at the same time.

As a firm with such attributes can be difficult to follow, payments to investors perhaps should be sweeter than that of an index fund such as the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), of which is a component. The firm does return substantial capital to shareholders through the repurchase of stock and also dividends: $30.5 billion in 2016. However, it has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past one year:

Following such a complex company can indeed be taxing. Credit Suisse, one of Switzerland's largest banks, has four analysts covering the stock and their work is helpful. A graphic summarizing past segment sales and providing estimates for 2017 and 2018 follows. It is important to note that about 26% of sales are being separated from the firm: much of GE Capital is divested and Oil & Gas is being worked into a combination with Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) that should remain under corporate control if the transaction is completed.

GE's most recent report is a disappointing one, not only were earnings lower, as expected, but the company missed on the top line. However, at least two of its core businesses shown above could be worry-free, at the least, in the future. They comprise the nearly 28% of 2018 revenues that should be generated by turbines.

Within the Aviation segment, 73% is attributable to original engines and their maintenance, according to Credit Suisse. It is among the most important of businesses. GE's GENx turbines are used with the new, composite Boeing 787 (NYSE:BA). Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY), perhaps more easily identified with less-expensive, and far less powerful, luxury automobiles, has exhibited some spottiness as a competitor through its Trent lineup.

The biggest passenger airliner in the world, the Airbus A380 (OTCPK:EADSY), sounds as it if will be shelved. GE is a supplier through its partnered GP7200 engine, but has previously declined to produce a new power plant because the market for superjumbo aircraft is small. The Trent engine is more closely associated with the A380. There have been issues, going as far back as a 2010 failure of a Trent 900. Emirates Airlines is reportedly postponing the delivery of a dozen A380s pursuant to technical issues involving Trent engines.

The composite Boeing 787 Dreamliner is a marquee aircraft and more important to the industry's future than the A380. A 2016 Airworthiness Directive (AD) requiring a fix on the GENx 1B PIP2 product affects about 176 Dreamliners worldwide; though the particular problem sounds as if it is contained. There have been recent corrosion and cracking issues with the Trent 1000, currently applicable to the fleet of a Japanese airline, All Nippon Airways. Anyone familiar with aviation is probably unsurprised by the advent of an AD - it is the owner or operator's responsibility to assure airworthiness, which can be intensive and expensive. It is not currently easy to draw any conclusion that pertains to GE's relative product quality, but time will tell.

Separately, GE's partnered LEAP engines have recently gone in service on aircraft that are less innovative and expensive. Because of LEAP technology, the more frequently used commercial planes should not only have better fuel efficiency, but be quieter. A key technology behind the LEAP is additive manufacturing, which is similar to 3D printing, and has been discussed here.

In the past year, GE acquired a controlling interest in Sweden's Arcam AB (OTC:ARZMY), and also Germany's Concept Laser, to bolster its additive manufacturing capability. It could be a future growth area.

The Aviation segment's sales are up 7% while its profits have gained 11% in the past quarter. The LEAP engine should still be a catalyst. However, it would be nice if the firm could set itself apart with the Dreamliner's power plant.

The conglomerate also has a leading position in wind energy, which comprises the majority of the Renewables segment. In contrast to a jet engine, a wind turbine produces power rather than consume it. Advantages of wind energy include reduced emissions and preservation of natural resources. Land-owning customers, such as farms, profit from investment in wind and GE then can earn maintenance business. There are also long-term future possibilities involving offshore wind.

Renewable sales are up by about 29% since last year. Competition could be an issue eventually. Rival firms include Germany's Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Denmark's Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY). (Siemens is complicated like GE, but might enjoy the effects of low and negative interest rates; Vestas is a wind company, but its fundamentals have been questionable).

Credit Suisse continues to like GE's stock, maintaining an Outperform rating despite lowered estimates pursuant to the Q4 earnings release. However, the Swiss bank has lowered its price target from $35 to $34, while its 2017 / 2018 EPS estimates of $1.63 / $1.89 are above company guidance.

Another matter is taxation. All indications are that the regulatory environment will be adjusted so that overseas cash can be brought back into the country at a lower rate. Per Credit Suisse, nearly 10% of GE's market capitalization is located abroad currently.

It is not obvious what the company would do with ~$20 billion in repatriated cash. It already buys back a lot of stock. While a special dividend also would be an option, some sort of long term project could make better sense. If there is no immediate and worthwhile way to record a capital expenditure, an acquisition might be identified.

GE's most recent quarter has not been an encouraging one. While the company is a complicated to follow, turbines are important to its future and provide reason to anticipate stability. However, with the Aviation segment being one of the company's biggest, relevant headlines are not encouraging.

A better argument can be made to invest in the stock when its capital returns to shareholders are higher than what is afforded by index funds, such as SPY. While that is the current situation, underperformance is ongoing. A future repatriation of overseas money might lead to an increased payment, but a better proposition to investors perhaps should include something else.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.