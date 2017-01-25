This Gold Trade Has Just Begun

Although there has been a lot of attention paid to the recent pullback in U.S. equities and rise in gold, the odds favor further gold selling and record highs in equities. The S&P 500/gold pair ratio has been a great predictor of U.S. equity strength in the past, and it continues to trend higher. Moreover, U.S. interest rate differentials continue to favor the U.S., making the non-interest bearing gold less attractive. And lastly, as the U.S. dollar continues to rise on the interest rate differential, the price of gold will come under further pressure. Therefore, the trade continues to favor long equities and short gold.

The chart below is of gold futures relative to S&P 500 futures dating back to 1990. As is seen, gold outperformed equities from the top of the tech bubble, until 2012, when gold prices reached record highs. A falling dollar and low interest rates elevated both gold and equities, but favored the move in gold. Since 2012 however, equities have raced higher, outperforming gold. This is indicative of true equity market strength, similar to that seen in the 1990s.

There was a minor blip in 2016, when gold strengthened, but on the whole, the trend continues to favor equities, and it looks to continue as reflation occurs, pushing interest rates and the dollar higher.

U.S. interest rate differentials relative to the rest of the world continue to favor the U.S. Since the financial crisis, the U.S. 10 year rate has trended higher relative to the German 10 year, a proxy for other developed market interest rates. This is due to the U.S. economy's relatively better economic position post-crisis. The Federal Reserve chose loose monetary policy and government outlays as its response to the crisis, while Europe chose austerity. Europe now continues to have high rates of unemployment, low growth, and a banking sector that remains impaired by non-performing assets.

As long as U.S. rates continue to rise, this should support the dollar, and weigh on the price of gold.

Finally, the U.S. dollar continues to trend higher amid stronger relative interest rates, as well as the U.S. being one of the only developed economies raising lending rates on an absolute basis. The U.S. dollar broadly fell during the first eight years of the new millennium, then formed a bottoming formation following the financial crisis. Since the emergence of the relatively stronger U.S. rate differential compared to the rest of the world, as well as an improving labor market, the U.S. dollar has surged in recent years, looking similar to the price move of a momentum stock.

On its current path, Fed rate hikes over the next few years of the reflationary Trump presidency should push the greenback to levels not seen since 2000. This is the long-term path, and with a stronger U.S. dollar and rising interest rates, the price of gold, a non-interest bearing asset, should decline as it becomes relatively less attractive.

Gold's strong move higher in 2016 was mostly due to the slight pullback in the dollar, and to a steady interest rate differential as the Fed unexpectedly held off raising rates until late 2016. Long-term inactivity by the Fed is not likely however, meaning that gold has little chance of prolonged moves higher in coming months/years.

This all ties into the investment thesis of short gold and buy U.S. equities. Interest rates are at historic lows, which shouldn't necessarily derail the equity rally for the foreseeable future. Financials will benefit from such interest rates increases, and companies tied to the strength of the economy, such as consumer cyclicals and materials, should continue to rise.

Ultimately, reflation over the next four years should mean your portfolio buys the dollar and U.S. equities against the rest of the world, while simultaneously shorting gold, and adding to gold shorts when the commodity rallies higher like it did in the first half of 2016.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.