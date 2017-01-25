Fourth Quarter 2016 International Perspective

Quarterly Market Review

Global equity markets shook off an October decline and finished the fourth quarter markedly higher on the heels of Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidential election. Expectations for policies that could lead to greater economic growth, including tax reform, increased fiscal spending, and reduced regulation, helped boost U.S. equity markets with those returns spilling over into global equity indices.

Despite the rally in U.S. stocks, many asset classes were negative, however. For instance, when excluding U.S. equity returns, global equities were slightly negative for the period. This was largely due to pronounced weakness in emerging markets (EM) - driven by a sharp rise in global borrowing costs and the U.S. dollar - whereas international developed equity markets were only modestly negative.

In the fixed income space, global bond yields increased notably from record lows as investors repriced inflation expectations, shifted their assumptions regarding the trajectory of central bank policy, and rotated into riskier assets. As a result of the rotation, global fixed income markets (as measured by the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Broad Market Index) suffered sharp declines, down nearly 7% during the quarter.

Our view is that recent market moves are being driven more by sentiment as opposed to meaningful changes in the fundamental economic underpinnings. We are not yet convinced that any potential increase to economic growth from the expected policies of the Trump administration will be long-lasting, and we expect global growth to remain challenged.

Our long-term secular slow growth overview is unchanged due to headwinds from structural drags to growth from demographics and elevated debt levels. A change to our longer-term secular outlook would require governments globally following through on structural reforms that lead to increased productivity, allowing the world to grow into its current debt position.

Over the intermediate-term, however, we could see a cyclical pickup in growth and inflation-particularly in the United States-with spillover effects into the global economy. This will largely depend on how successful the Trump administration is in actually implementing its pro-growth policies. It is important to note that we expect any potential upside to remain within the post-global financial crisis range of GDP growth and not a step change.

So while we did not make wholesale changes to our positioning, we did take advantage of market volatility during the quarter by upgrading our portfolios-increasing exposure to a number of companies that we view as increasingly attractive from a valuation and strategy fit perspective-and we will continue to monitor conditions and valuations for new opportunities.

Manning & Napier Market Insights

Developed Europe

Citing weak underlying price pressures, political uncertainties, and inadequate government reforms, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced December 8 that it will expand its asset purchases to at least 2.3 trillion euros ($2.4 trillion). The expansion will consist of extending the quantitative easing (QE) program until at least the end of 2017, with monthly bond purchases reduced to 60 billion euros per month starting in April 2017 from 80 billion euros per month currently.

There were also two noteworthy adjustments made to the program's rules. First, the ECB will be allowed to buy debt with a yield below the deposit rate, previously a minimum eligibility requirement. Second, the minimum duration of debt available for purchase was lowered to one year from two years. While these adjustments were viewed as necessary for the ECB to avoid running out of assets to buy, the easing of these restrictions should also serve to steepen the yield curve through the purchase of more short duration securities. This should be viewed as a positive for banks and lending creation, and give banks more breathing space to function in what is still a low rate environment.

We also view the ECB's latest move as negative for the euro, particularly in contrast to the more hawkish tone from the Fed. In addition to hiking rates, the Fed indicated more hikes during 2017 than were expected heading into the December meeting, and the divergence in central bank policies between the Fed & the ECB remains stark.

We find it difficult to argue why the euro should strengthen versus the dollar in the near-term, given the Fed stands alone in actively tightening policy and the potential for growth & inflation to surprise to the upside is most acute in the U.S. Indeed, we view recent euro weakness as one of the driving forces behind improved manufacturing activity in the eurozone, along with marginally better demand from China following record amounts of stimulus earlier in the year.

While growth in Europe remains subdued overall, the data captured in recent manufacturing surveys is supportive of marginal improvement. According to the November Purchasing Managers' Index, factory activity expanded for the 41st consecutive month, with the reading indicating the best month for the sector since the start of 2014. Strength in the headline reading was largely driven by robust surveys from Austria, the Netherlands, and Germany. Exporters in particular reported strong results, with the new business growth rate hitting a 33-month high. We view these trends as positive for European multinational companies.

Emerging Markets

Following outperformance during the third quarter, EM equities notably underperformed other major asset classes during the fourth quarter in response to a sharp upward move in global bond yields and a strengthening U.S. dollar relative to EM currencies. EM assets have also been under pressure on speculation that the Trump administration's spending plans will stoke inflation, leading the Federal Reserve to raise borrowing costs faster than previously expected. Doing so would make higher-yielding EM currencies less attractive to international investors. Following the post-U.S. election spike in yields, EM countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brazil intervened to halt declines in their currencies.

A Trump presidency may create risks to EM countries. One potential risk is that higher U.S. yields and a stronger dollar will significantly weaken EM currencies from here and put upward pressure on their yields. The dollar moving too far and too fast makes it difficult for EMs to properly adjust their credit cycle. Additionally, there are risks to EMs being negatively impacted by the possible tariffs proposed by President-elect Trump in his campaign.

EMs exporting finished goods to the U.S. consumer and commodities to the U.S. are particularly vulnerable. Our conclusion is that recent EM turbulence may create buying opportunities in countries that have domestically oriented economies and are making steady market reforms. India, for example, fits these criteria the best. We remain positive on the country due to continued reforms by the Modi administration, strong economic growth, a large population, and good demographics.

More broadly, though we can point to recent developments having the potential to weigh on EM assets, it is still important not to treat EMs as a uniform bloc from an investment perspective. Rather, EMs need to be analyzed on a county-by-country basis. We continue to seek out opportunities in select EMs that are supported by strong domestic growth profiles, favorable demographics, structural reform momentum, stable or improving political situations, and healthy fiscal, debt, and external positions.

Developed Asia

We've long discussed the demographic challenges facing Japan as a result of an aging population and shrinking labor force. These headwinds continue to cast a pall on the country's long-term growth potential. Even with labor markets having achieved a level of tightness that could lead to more inflation pressure-including remarkably low unemployment and a high job offers to applicants ratio-growth and inflation in Japan remain essentially non-existent.

Japan's working-age population began declining from a peak of nearly 87 million people in the mid-1990s and is now around 77 million. The Japanese government projects the country's population to shrink further, by approximately 15% by 2040. Fields such as nursing and construction have been particularly affected, with job openings outnumbering applicants in these fields by more than three to one. Paradoxically, wage inflation also remains stubbornly low despite these conditions.

One proposed solution is to loosen Japan's immigration laws. Recently, the Japanese government decided to allow more unskilled workers to enter the country, albeit temporarily, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe making it clear that opening the country to permanent immigration by unskilled labor is not an option. The country will also allow employment of skilled foreign agricultural workers in certain special economic zones.

Though many prognosticators anticipate stronger economic growth from accepting more foreign workers, many Japanese citizens believe such a move threatens public safety and will lead to an increase in crime. Another worry is that an influx of workers would reduce employment opportunities for Japanese citizens and drive down wages. Currently, most of Japan's foreign workers are either skilled labor or enter the country as technical skill interns. However, these channels have done little to neutralize the country's deepening labor shortfall.

Potential reforms as they are currently laid out do not change our cautious outlook on Japan. There are a number of practical barriers that would need to be overcome by Japan loosening its immigration laws to enable more foreign workers, including linguistic and cultural challenges. Still, Japan's government seems focused on making changes to labor laws and we find this to be an incremental positive in the right direction.

For now, we continue to hold a negative view on the country's growth and inflation outlook given the structural headwinds posed by an aging and shrinking population. We are looking for the government to pursue pro-growth structural tax and immigration reforms to turn more positive. Until then, we believe it to be prudent to maintain selective exposure to Japanese equities.

Source: Thomson Reuters. Analysis: Manning & Napier Advisors, LLC (Manning & Napier). Manning & Napier is governed under the Securities and Exchange Commission as an Investment Advisor under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.