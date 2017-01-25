Usual Weekly Earnings For 4th Quarter Show Little Sign Of Tighter Labor Market

Prospects for job growth in the coming year depend on how tight the labor market is already.

How tight is the US labor market? The answer is important to the prospects for accelerated growth in employment and output in the year ahead. If the market is already tight, efforts to create more jobs are likely to push up wages rather than pull in new workers.

The unemployment rate, which fell below 5 percent in the fourth quarter, suggests that the market is already tight. The Federal Reserve estimates that "full employment" (or technically, the Nairu) means a measured unemployment rate of about 4.8 percent, a target already reached. However, data on usual weekly earnings of wage and salary workers, released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, suggests that there is still slack in the labor market.

As the following chart shows, median usual weekly earnings, measured in constant dollars, barely budged in the fourth quarter of 2016. The usual weekly earnings of all workers edged up to $348, an increase of $1 per week, but the median earnings of both men and women fell slightly. (As explained in a techical note, the paradoxical situation in which earnings rise for all workers while falling for both men and women is explained by the way the BLS calculates medians.)

Real earnings have been flat for most of the century. They have risen somewhat over the last two years from the lows reached during the Great Recession, but there is no sign in these charts of any acceleration. This is encouraging news for those who hope to achieve further employment growth without inflation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.