If Donald Trump Wins, Then Berkshire Hathaway Wins

Legendary investor Warren Buffett, who is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), one of the world's largest conglomerates, backed Hillary Clinton and criticized Donald Trump in the latest US presidential elections. But in recent interviews, Buffett said that the US will do "fine" under Trump.

Although it appears that Buffett has taken a u-turn, or at least adopted a more conciliatory tone towards Donald Trump, the reality is that the Oracle of Omaha is simply reiterating what he has been saying for the last several months. There were two candidates in the election, and Buffett picked Hillary Clinton, but he never said that Trump could threaten US economy in general and Berkshire Hathaway in particular. Unlike some critics who predicted that Trump could pose a major threat to the US economy, Buffett has been saying since early-2016 that the US and Berkshire Hathaway will continue to do well, irrespective of who becomes the new President.

"If either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton becomes president, and one of them is very likely to be, I think Berkshire will continue to do fine," Buffett said in May, 2016, on the backdrop of Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting. Back then, Buffett also said that the outcome of the US elections doesn't change the fact that the US remains a "remarkably attractive" place to do business and the economy will continue to grow, in real terms, for decades. "No presidential candidate or president is going to end that. They can shape it in ways that are good or bad, but they can't end it."

Buffett has every reason to be optimistic about the future of US economy in general and Berkshire Hathaway in particular. That's because the US economy is in a much firmer footing now as compared to last several years. The GDP growth under former President Obama hasn't been spectacular, particularly if we compare the economic growth against President Reagan or Clinton, but it has been a steady rise nonetheless.

The unemployment level largely remained south of 5% in 2016, the lowest since 2007. The unemployment rate was less than 4.8%, which is US Federal Reserve's natural rate of unemployment, in the final two months of 2016. The country has now experienced 75 consecutive months of jobs growth; around 2.16 million jobs were created in 2016. The average hourly wages for the month of December clocked in at $26.00, which translates into year-over-year growth of 2.9%, the strongest since June 2009. In fact, the improvement in the state of the US economy is one of the main reasons why the Fed increased interest rates in December and projected two additional hikes for 2017.

This could all work out well for Berkshire Hathaway. A number of Berkshire Hathaway subsidiaries, ranging from recreational vehicles maker Forest River to furniture retailer Jordan's Furniture to complex metal components manufacturer Precision Castparts could all witness an increase in orders if the US economy continues to expand, wages grow further and unemployment remains low.

Furthermore, Berkshire Hathaway could turn out to be a major beneficiary of the increase in interest rates. The company' insurance operations are the single largest contributor to its bottom-line, driving almost one-fifth of the company's net earnings. However, the interest income of businesses like GEICO and General Re, which comes from investing the float into liquid securities, has been under pressure due to low yields. But the insurance businesses can see their earnings climb in an environment of rising interest rates. Also, Berkshire Hathaway owns significant stakes in a number of US banks, such as Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). These banks will also likely witness a surge in earnings as interest rates climb, which will have a positive impact on Berkshire Hathaway.

Under Trump administration, Berkshire Hathaway will likely do more than just fine, particularly if President Trump delivers on his pro-growth promises. Remember, the president has promised deregulation, tax cuts and increase in infrastructure spending, which could further solidify US economy, thereby improving Berkshire Hathaway's already positive outlook.

On top of this, Trump has also frequently talked about bringing an energy revolution in the US and reviving the nation's flagging coal industry, which could benefit Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a power company which owns two natural gas pipelines, and railroad company BNSF which has significant exposure to energy and coal markets.

In short, if Trump meets his goals by further reducing employment and accelerating economic growth, then that will boost Berkshire Hathaway's profits.

