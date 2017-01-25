Opportunity Exists In Emerging Markets Bonds

Emerging markets bonds endured several big shifts in investor sentiment over the course of 2016 but still posted impressive performance for the year. This resiliency is worth noting as we face high levels of uncertainty and a wide range of potential outcomes for 2017.

Looking back, a challenging January 2016 was followed by record breaking flows into emerging markets bonds. During the second and third quarters of 2016, encouraged by an intensifying of central bank accommodation, investors resumed a search for yield and risk, which only grew stronger after the U.K.'s June Brexit referendum.

Prevailing sentiment was turned on its head on November 8, U.S. election day, when market expectations for U.S. growth became "great again," and emerging markets bonds were among the hardest hit asset class due to higher yields, a stronger U.S. dollar, and fears over what Trump foreign trade and tax policies might mean for emerging markets.

The chart below shows the post-election climb in yields. Additional shifts in sentiment, and volatility, are likely to continue as we head into the beginning days of the new Trump administration. We believe that these conditions may present attractive entry points to add exposure to various sectors of emerging markets debt.

Yield to Maturity (%)

December 2011 - December 2016

Source: FactSet as of 12/31/2016. All performance quoted represents past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not representative of fund or fund indexes. Indexes are unmanaged and are not securities in which an investment can be made. Please see definitions at the end.

Reflation or Reversal?

With 2016 behind us, the global reflationary story is likely to dominate in the near term. This view has been supported by positive macro figures out of the U.S. and Europe and signs of higher inflation. Commodity prices, as measured by the Bloomberg Commodity Index, were up more than 11% in 2016 - the first positive year since 2009.

Oil prices were up almost 50% for the year, with WTI (West Texas Intermediate) at approximately $54 per barrel by yearend. While rising yields and the stronger U.S. dollar are headwinds for most emerging markets bonds sectors, rising commodity prices provide support for fundamentals in a variety of sectors and the local currencies of commodity exporting countries.

A big question now is: Are the market's bullish growth and earnings expectations fully priced in, or overly optimistic? The risk of a market reversal has increased, given the run-up in interest rates and the U.S. equity market. A partial unwind of the "Trump-trade" may have occurred in the second half of December, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate down 25 basis points by early January, and the U.S. dollar experiencing a slight decline after making record highs following the election. Further reversal may benefit local currencies and longer duration hard currency bonds.

All Emerging Markets Bonds Sectors Up in December

All emerging markets bonds sectors posted positive performance in December, following the very weak performance in November. For the full calendar year 2016, many sectors posted strong results. Hard currency sovereign bonds returned 1.3% in December, ending the year with a 10.2% gain. The yield spread of higher quality sovereign bonds (as measured by the J.P. Morgan Custom EM Investment Grade Plus BB-Rated Sovereign USD Bond Index) versus investment grade U.S. dollar denominated corporate bonds ended the year at 90 basis points, an attractive pickup indicative of the increased value in emerging markets bonds following the U.S. election.

Emerging markets corporate bonds returned 9.2%, with high yield returning 16.1% for the year, driven by both spread tightening and carry, and provided a pickup over U.S. high yield bonds of 107 basis points on an option-adjusted-spread basis. This sector may benefit if expectations of global reflation come to fruition. Despite significant weakness in local currencies in November, local currency bonds returned 1.9% for the month and 9.9% for the year.

Brazil, Russia, and South Africa were the strongest contributors for the year with significant gains from both local rates and currencies, while the segment overall attributed almost all of its return to rates. Not surprisingly, Mexico was the biggest laggard due to significant weakness in its currency. Turkey was another notable laggard in 2016, particularly its local currency bonds. An increasingly authoritative and less secular government, emboldened by a failed coup attempt, has forced a consistent ratcheting down of Turkey's fundamental prospects and the country lost its investment grade rating in 2016.

Looking Ahead at the Buying Opportunities

The potential risks in the near to medium term include uncertainty around the Trump administration's agenda, the continued rise of populism globally, concerns regarding Chinese currency and asset quality concerns, and the health of European banks (as we were reminded in December with Italy's bailout of Monte dei Paschi). Greece may also come back into the headlines this year, as austerity-weary citizens and politicians become less cooperative with creditors and the threat of an EU exit re-emerges.

However, we believe that the different segments of emerging markets bonds provide opportunities in 2017. From a valuation standpoint, yields and spreads on local and hard currency sovereign bonds, respectively, are above five-year averages. Given recent outflows, which moderated in December, technicals do not appear unfavorable.

More importantly, economic growth and external positions continue to improve and there are signs of fiscal discipline and structural reforms, particularly in Latin America. We believe that the wide range of potential outcomes for 2017 should be viewed as a pre-condition for market volatility and shifting sentiment. However the increased value in emerging markets bonds may provide an attractive entry point for investors, and a contrarian approach may lead to more attractive buying opportunities.

IMPORTANT DEFINITIONS AND DISCLOSURES

Sources of all data: FactSet, J.P. Morgan, and BofA Merrill Lynch. All data as of 12/31/2016.

EM Local Sovereigns: JPMorgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index (GBI-EM) tracks local currency denominated EM government debt. EM USD & EUR Sovereigns: BofA Merrill Lynch Emerging Markets External Sovereign Index (EMGB) tracks US dollar and Euro denominated EM government debt. EM USD Corporates: BofA Merrill Lynch US Emerging Markets Liquid Corporate Plus Index (EMCL) tracks the US dollar denominated non-government debt of EM. U.S. Corporates: The BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate and High Yield Index (IUC0) tracks the US dollar denominated investment grade and below investment grade corporate debt issued in the US domestic market. U.S. IG Bonds: Barclays US Aggregate Index (US AGG) tracks fixed-rate, publicly placed, dollar denominated and non-convertible debt issued in the US domestic market.

Bloomberg Commodity Index is comprised of 22 exchange-traded futures on physical commodities which represent 20 commodities. Commodities are weighted to account for economic significance and market liquidity, with weighting restrictions to promote diversification.

J.P. Morgan Custom EM Investment Grade Plus BB-Rated Sovereign USD Bond Index is comprised of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by emerging markets sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities. The Index is restricted to bonds currently rated investment grade or BB, and the total weight of BB rated bonds is capped at 20%.

U.S. Dollar Index is a measure of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies, often referred to as a basket of U.S. trade partners' currencies.

