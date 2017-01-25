Berry Plastics Must De-Lever Or The Price Will Bust

Low prices on plastic pellets, thanks to low oil prices, have temporarily boosted the income of BERY and its acquisition targets. The tables will turn on BERY and its investors.

Set out into the stock market by public equity firm Apollo, the progress of this company looks like a setup to tap into public markets to accelerate industry consolidation efforts.

BERY IPO'd in 2012 with FCF of $169 per annum. FCF has grown to $569M during the trailing twelve months.

Berry Plastics (NYSE:BERY) is a plastic packaging producer for consumer goods companies. Their main input cost is the plastic pellet, a petroleum derivative product. In this article I will describe BERY's position in the market and how come I believe the company's public investors are being set up for a fall despite management's best intentions.

The Value Prop

There was once a bunch of separately owned and managed plastic packaging manufacturing firms. Then BERY began an aggressive acquisition campaign:

2010 Acquisition of a company coming out of bankruptcy, 2012 Acquisition, 2013 Acquisition, 2015 Acquisition, 2016 Acquisition.

The company has fueled acquisitions with debt:

Management is building a big company which generates quite a bit of cash during favorable market conditions like this organization has enjoyed since oil's price collapse. Management's value prop is they have a blank check to expand the asset ownership of BERY and a sure-fire bail-out from Apollo Global Management when (or "if") things turn south.

Why BERY Is Set To Fail The Public Investor

The company's growing debt position is adequately covered during this time of high earnings. However the company is exposed to interest rate hikes via a LIBOR peg underpinning their interest expense. The company has over $3B of Term Loans pegged to LIBOR. This interest cost will increase materially if the U.S. Fed continues its path of interest rate hikes. BERY will also suffer substantial gross margin contraction as their cost of goods sold increases when plastic pellet prices increase.

The company's executives hold less than .8% of the outstanding shares so they're not too concerned with the company's long-term performance for its public investors. They've generally streamlined their holdings by selling incentive equity grants to the public market. Apollo Global Management has retained a 21.9% stake in the company in the most recent information I've found.

Does Apollo Global Management's 21.9% stake mean their interests are aligned with the public investor? No. Apollo has enormous capital with dozens of billions of dollars under management, which gives them optionality to self-deal with this company by taking it private during the next profits crash due to the simple cyclical nature of the plastic pellet input cost coupled with extremely levered cash flows. The floundering debt-laden company will be extremely cheap to purchase when the disaster strikes.

Private equity's standard operating procedure is to gut the company's balance sheet, liquefying its net worth and distributing it as a dividend (As Apollo did with BERY before its most recent IPO, distributing $14 per share to itself via the captive business). The next step for p/e going into the deal is to buy equity on the cheap when interest payments threaten to bankrupt the company, then refinance the debt with a loan from the p/e parent who's new terms the company can survive.

Apollo has substantial influence on BERY's board of 10 directors.

Why BERY Will Implode

The risk to BERY equity investors come from the highly levered balance sheet. The recently closed acquisition of AEP Industries (NASDAQ:AEPI) is not included in these figures, but the story will be the same as the company has utilized a combination of new equity shares and cash, diluting BERY investors by approximately 5%.

I expect the pellet prices to continue rallying as they have been with oil's increasing price. If the company's cost of goods sold increases by just 5% - inline with the pellets' rally - their free cash flow will shrink by $260M per annum, taking FCF from its recently reported $569 to $309M. The impact of pellet price is so large company is skating by on a gross margin of just 19% net revenues.

BERY's $3B in term loans pegged to LIBOR will cause FCF available to owners to take a hit of $60M in an environment of just 2% higher interest rates.

If these two factors converage, which seems likely to me at this point in ths economic cycle for the interest rate and oil price variables, BERY's FCF will shrink from $569M to $249M.

As the profitability of the firm contracts shockingly, the stock price will crash. That will set up Apollo's or another P/E firms opportunity to buyback the company's equity at a low price before refinancing the floundering firm's debt. P/E firms love doing this with cyclical businesses, just like investors such as you and I like to buy low and sell high. P/e firms just have the capital to do it in the clever way detailed in this article.

Summary

BERY is highly levered, and its recent acquisition of AEPI was made at the top of their profit earning potential. They paid the maximum price possible. There is no invested insider ownership as they've demonstrated by streamlining their positions to match their regularly equity incentive grants. BERY may continue to run for a while but its prospects are dim to the investor aware the firm's plastic pellet input price is at the very lowest of its range, at historical bargain prices, and this situation cannot continue indefinitely.

The plastic producers have been historically unable to pass 100% of increasing costs onto their customers, typically just enough to keep them in business.

What May Change My Outlook On BERY

If BERY substantially de-levers before interest rates and pellet prices catch up to them, my outlook on the p/e firms motives may change. If some de-leveraging of cash flow occurs via management's projected acquisition synergies coming through, I'll take that into account as well.

Final Word: Avoid BERY, the leverage is exposed to rising interest rates and their profitability will be slammed as plastic pellet prices continue their rise.

