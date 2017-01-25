U.S. Market Phase Cycle - There's Going To Be A Market Correction Soon. Just Be Sure To Buy It.

Additionally, there are tailwinds to further improvements in equity market prices, indicating that short-term downside should be viewed as a buying opportunity.

Current valuations indicate markets are already pricing in expectations for the US market to see a recovery in UAFRS-based ROA, and accelerating growth in the aggregate adjusted asset base.

From the election until the middle of December, the US equity markets rallied materially, as pent up demand for equities was unleashed. Hope that the new administration's policies would help facilitate growth if enacted helped adjust expectations for growth. Also, the removal of a material overhang of uncertainty that had caused investors pause - who would be elected president - allowed investors to step back into the market as the economy had started to show signs of growth even before the election was over.

This move higher was driven by substantial capital being deployed into equity markets, as investor sentiment moved to very bullish levels. With that deployment of capital, valuations have reached levels where the market is pricing in both recoveries in returns to historic peak levels, and expecting investment growth to return to higher levels from recent subdued rates of reinvestment.

Since mid-December, the market has been largely sideways. However, investor sentiment indicators have not worked off their excesses, and remain exceptionally bullish, spelling risk for a short-term correction. This is reason for caution in the near-term when investing in the market. But continued positive fundamental indicators around corporate and economic growth accelerating for the first time in years, and limited credit risk, mean any dip is an exceptional buying opportunity. In fact, any buying opportunity would be an opportunity to get in ahead of what we at Valens call the 2nd stage of the Market Phase Cycle bull market.

To read more about Valens Market Phase Cycle framework, including the full Market Phase Cycle report for January 2016 that this analysis highlights, click here.

Current US valuations are pricing in both profitability improvement and investment acceleration

US corporate profitability is projected to improve to 11% levels in 2017. At current valuations, markets expect UAFRS-based ROA (ROA') to be sustained at those levels, with growth accelerating to 7% levels last seen in 2012. Current forecasts project 2016 ROA' to fall to levels not seen since 2009. However, with analysts projecting a 2017 ROA' recovery, and Trump's proposed policies for infrastructure and tax helping boost growth, market expectations may be reasonable. That being said, traditional P/E is at 25x, above median valuations even when only focusing on eras like the current low-but-rising inflation and low tax context, further signaling the need for sustained strong earnings growth to warrant equity upside.

This analysis uses Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS) metrics, or adjusted metrics, which remove accounting distortions found in GAAP and IFRS to reveal the true economic profitability of a firm. This allows us to better understand the real historic economic profitability of a firm as well as allows for better comparability between peers. To better understand UAFRS, please refer to our explanation here.

There are reasons to believe earnings, ROA' and investment growth are coming

The markets are currently betting on an acceleration in growth. There appear to be several factors that point to this acceleration happening, which point to reasons to be bullish for the markets over the medium term.

Aging assets and a recovery of capacity utilization could be catalysts for credit demand considering signs of growth accelerating. Both metrics have been a source of headwinds for the market the past year or more. Over the past two years in particular, the aggregate age of the property, plant and equipment of US corporations has risen dramatically, as management teams have not been willing to invest in their businesses. This trend is not sustainable, as Net/Gross PP&E level, which represent the age of a company's assets, are at historically low levels. If management teams see growth opportunities, they are likely to need to reinvest in their businesses to help reap the benefit of those opportunities, which will see Net/Gross PP&E ratios, at such historic lows, rise. This represents real cash investment into businesses and is likely to drive growth across the real economy.

One reason to have confidence that management teams are seeing the growth opportunities required to warrant increased investment is Valens' proprietary Management Growth Confidence Index. This tracks management sentiment when they speak on earnings calls and presentations, based on how much confidence or concern the management teams have about their outlook for the business. A lower ratio represents less confidence about growth and more concern about absolute profitability of the business. A higher ratio represents management teams that see substantial growth opportunities and aren't concerned about their business outlook.

The 3-month average of the Management Growth Confidence index has risen to three year highs, with management confidence building throughout the October, November, and December earnings calls. Management teams are seeing reasons to invest in growth.

These signals initially came ahead of the election, and were confirmed in November and December, a sign of renewed management confidence to deploy capital. Tellingly, the positive inflection in these markers was most apparent in the Financials, Energy, Industrials and Technology sectors, three areas likely to drive fundamental demand in a growing economic environment.

With management teams growing confident about the factors that will drive earnings growth, the one key factor needed to justify higher equity markets going forward, there are reasons for investors to be bullish on the medium term.

Even though fundamentals are positive, the equity markets may have run a bit ahead of reality

While these factors point to positives for underlying earnings growth going forward, they are not likely to be instantaneous. On the other hand, short-term investor sentiment has reached exceptionally bullish levels post-election. This increases the risk that, if there are any missteps, investors will be disappointed, which would pressure the stock market.

Active investor equity allocation remains elevated above 99% (below). Also, short interest levels have remained low, signaling that investors are less focused on risk. Correlation levels have also fallen, thanks to bifurcation in the market post-election as winners and losers are declared. All of these metrics point to investors being very focused on opportunities for equity upside going forward, with limited preparation for any negative shock.

In general, when investors become overly positive in the short-term, this is a very strong contrarian indicator. It is telling that even as the market has traded sideways over the past month, the market has not remained "overbought", but instead the indicators have remained very bullish.

Also, for the first time in a year, investor credit balances have begun to increase, though from very low levels considering market levels. For some time, investor cash has been "on the sidelines" as investors have not been deploying capital and leverage into the equity market, even with exceptionally low interest rates and limited other opportunities to invest. For some time, the anticipation of this deployment has offered a floor for the market. However, after the election, with substantial capital having recently been deployed into the market, the "dry powder" available to invest to prevent any dip has been removed.

With investor sentiment overly positive, there appears to be near-term downside risk.

However, credit markets limit the risk any correction turns to a bear market

Even though near-term sentiment appears to be overly positive, fundamental positives are not the only thing limiting downside. No bear market over the last 200+ years has occurred without a credit crunch.

Credit lending standards for corporations remain favorable. The survey on lending standards loosened for the first time in five quarters in Q3. With corporations having access to credit markets, they are unlikely to face a liquidity crises when they choose to invest in growth that would stall any positive trends, or create a credit crunch.

Furthermore, last year's stabilization of proprietary aggregate CDS at low levels is a signal that credit markets are no longer indicating a negative shock and are no longer hindering equity discount rates. As highlighted in our recent article, while high yield and cross-over CDS and iCDS rose throughout 2015 and early 2016, they have subsequently declined and remained at safe levels, signaling a credit environment supportive of growth.

Valens' fundamental credit analysis also highlights no near-term debt maturity headwalls for U.S. corporations that actively need refinancing. Debt maturities do not spike any time in the next 5 years for the S&P 500, and for the smaller S&P 1000 companies, there is no material debt maturity headwall until 2018, over a year away.

With corporate fundamentals not pointing to a refinancing headwall, the likelihood of a credit crisis that would lead to a sustained CDS spike and equity sell-off is muted. Aggregate corporate fundamentals have come off of near peak levels in terms of recovery rates and cash available to service debt, and coverage ratios have declined. While levels for all these fundamental indicators are off recent peaks, they still remain at robust and safe levels. Corporate balance sheets are extremely healthy, thereby limiting fundamental credit risk.

Importantly, these healthy balance sheets and substantial cash flow buffers also give companies ample capital to help fuel the potential investment that we're seeing management grow more confident in making.

Conclusion - Be ready for a correction…but have the confidence to buy the dips

Investor sentiment is growing excessively positive in the short-term, with asset allocation metrics signaling that substantial capital has recently been deployed in the market, which increases the risk of a near-term correction.

However, several factors, including the new administration's potential actions on infrastructure and taxes, and management's growing confidence in investing in growth, may signal that growth is accelerating, justifying current high market valuations that are expecting return expansion and growth acceleration. This means any dip that happens as investor expectations normalize is a buying opportunity.

Corporate credit fundamentals remain robust, substantially limiting the risk of a credit crunch, and also enabling management to finance growth opportunities to drive earnings growth needed to justify equity upside.

Overly bullish investor sentiment and equity valuations that already price in substantial improvements point to near-term downside for the equity market. However, the lack of negative credit signals until 2018 at the earliest, limit near-term downside. Also, initial signs that growth may be returning could be catalysts for the second stage of a bull market in the coming quarters. This is strongly supported by Valens' proprietary indicators, aggregate signals, and our monitoring of traditional indicators within the Market Phase Cycle™ framework.

Our Chief Investment Strategist, Joel Litman, chairs the Valens Equities and Credit Research Committees, which are responsible for this article. Professor Litman is regarded around the world for his expertise in forensic accounting and "forensic fundamental" analysis, particularly in corporate performance and valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.