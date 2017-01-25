Imperva: A Top 10 M&A Pick For 2017

The cyber security market is well known for its somewhat faddish "wack-a-mole" or "knee-jerk" nature. Out of sight generally does mean out of mind, particularly when it comes go budgets for both technology and staffing/training. When well-publicized security breaches occur, enterprises scramble for budget. But when the danger fades, cyber security often becomes yet another overhead budget item under scrutiny. We view Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) as a bit of an exception, enough to rank it #8 on our Top 10 Tech M&A Picks for 2017.

Imperva's software solution (that protects databases and, increasingly going forward, semi-structured data) along with its Web Application Firewall (WAF) product targets a different aspect of cyber security: databases themselves. While most cyber security initiatives are focused on preventing, or identifying, breaches, Imperva is focused on the protection, and behavior, of the underlying data.

No, this isn't a glitzy market, and Imperva has few real competitors (particularly in the area of database protection where IBM is the only competitor of note). But that's part of the appeal - this is a company that thrives behind the scenes.

Though management execution has been spotty over the past few years, Imperva's technology, competitive position and TAM (Total Addressable Market) growth are all solid, and, at less than 4x enterprise value/revenue with profitability likely in 2017, its valuation is reasonable in our view. All of this, we believe, paints a picture of an attractive acquisition target, particularly as cyber threats increasingly make their way past the "table stakes" firewall to move laterally in search of the ultimate prize: data.

By focusing on the state of the database itself, Imperva allows for undetected breaches to be identified, and data flows tracked.

In this video cast, the Samadhi Partners Equity Research team discusses Imperva, its value, and the merits of potential acquirers, including: IBM (NYSE:IBM), Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and CA (NASDAQ:CA), F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Juniper (NYSE:JNPR), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), a player who could potentially acquire Imperva and integrate its security software as premium offerings available on AWS exclusively.

