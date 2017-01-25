Lockheed Martin: Obvious Trade Most Missed

Despite warnings going back to last July, most Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) investors appear caught off guard by the weak stock action following Q4 results. After all, most expected the added benefit of Donald Trump surprisingly winning the U.S. presidential election to benefit the stock even further.

For the day, the stock ended down only 1.8% despite weak guidance for 2017. The question remains as to whether the market is too bullish on this defense stock.

A few key points exist with Lockheed Martin. The defense company tends to guide low and easily surpass quarterly estimates. The stock remains incredibly expensive while at the same time facing margin pressure questions from the president that was suppose to benefit defense stocks.

The first step is the 2017 guidance. The defense company guided to an EPS goal of $12.40 for the year. Analysts were up at $12.87 prior to the report.

Speaking of guidance over the last eight quarters or two years of results, Lockheed Martin smashed estimates in all but one quarter. In fact, five of the quarters had quarterly beats of at least $0.19.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings tab

The company originally guided to a 2016 EPS of $11.60 last January 26 long with the Q415 earnings report. Lockheed Martin ended up producing earnings from operations of $12.38 for 2016.

As this example proves, investors should take the 2017 guidance with a grain of salt with one big potential hiccup. The Pentagon led by a push by Trump wants the costs of the key F-35 program to drop. The program expects a 6%-7% sequential cost decline and an eventual drop below $85 million per jet, down from the initial goal of dipping below $100 million.

If margins are under pressure, the stock shouldn't trade at premium valuation multiples. Even sticking with the high analyst EPS estimates surely set to drop, Lockheed Martin trades at nearly 20x forward EPS estimates.

LMT PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that despite traditionally easily smashing EPS estimates, the new order with Trump in the White House probably inhibits the company from keeping up the streak. The last thing the CEO wants is to tell the President that getting the F-35 below $100 million per jet is difficult and turnaround with another big quarterly earnings beat.

Lockheed Martin is too expensive in normal environments much less the current price pressures. Keep avoiding the stock with downside risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.