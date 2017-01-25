Old National Bancorp: Better Action Elsewhere

But the stock just doesn't look like keeping up with peers while its valuation is full.

When I last wrote about Old National Bank (NYSE:ONB), I was pretty ambivalent on the stock due to management's task of integrating the Anchor acquisition and the pretty sluggish underlying growth rate. Although 4Q came in better than I expected, thanks to a large "others" gain in non-interest income, I don't think the thesis has changed overall.

The stock is up 21.2% since Trump was elected, which lags the KRE regional bank ETF by around 5%, the gap having opened up on 28 November as ONB went sideways.

This is a similar pattern to what has occurred in the stock of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT). While I don't wish to over parse recent relative price moves, it's worth being aware that ONB and FULT as stocks are facing questions posed by this share-price ramp considering their recent underlying growth rates, which aren't that high (FULT by the way is the stronger of the two).

Here are the main customer volumes from the balance sheet at ONB:

Growing credit organically in a small bank is not something that can be left to the sales force and the software to keep pace with the local economies in which a regional business operates. It is something that takes management focus. With ONB engaged in acquisitive growth, I would hazard the view that shareholders are risking one type of growth squeezing out the other.

So the same matrix of factors applies at ONB has we faced in September, and perhaps the market is looking at the value/growth question with a stronger lens. Still, we have to build in some kind of improvement for the economy given the 4Q resilience in data and the advent of Trump. I've lifted revenue growth from 1.5% and 4.9% over 2017-18 to 4 then 7%, and assumed 100bps improvement in operating leverage annually. We might get more, but I for one find it hard to assume this from management discourse at the current time.

Company data

As this chart shows the cost/income relationship in this bank is lumpy, which is partly a function of lumpy non-interest income but also reflects a lack of scale to ONB's operations. Longer term, this offers some optimism as the bank should be able to gain profitability if it can keep adding assets. Over the medium term I would expect cost/income to remain in the high 60% range.

Were I to sit down with management today I would focus on the capital position, which is strong with a 11.8% CET1 ratio. Most investors are looking forward to some relaxation of capital requirements under the Trump Administration, which will allow higher distribution rates and loan growth - a happy combination to the extent that it doesn't involve commensurately higher risk. To my mind ONB has the opportunity to engage in a buyback programme already, and I'd go ahead and ask the company what a near-12% CET1 in a bank of its size is for?! The yield is about 3%, which is stronger than peers which mostly yield around 2%, but also support dynamic buyback facilities. The EPS growth rate in the summary model below would benefit from some buybacks and it seems ONB should consider this if trade buys don't present themselves in the coming months. After all, the reward would be a higher market cap.

Conclusion

In comparison to peers this isn't eye-wateringly expensive, but the value mechanisms are more opaque. I expect it to lag peers and would switch out of ONB.

