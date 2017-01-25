On Shorting The Leveraged ETF Pair TMV And TMF

I favor a higher allocation to the short TMV part of the trade, e.g. 60%. Beta (relative to TLT) becomes positive, but growth potential and Sharpe ratio increase.

A 50/50 short of both funds is reasonable, with positive expected growth on the TLT interval (-5.91%, 5.09%), which occurs in about 85% of all months.

TLT, TMF, and TMV

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) is a popular long-term U.S. Treasury ETF. Its benchmark index is the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Bond Index. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) and Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) are basically leveraged versions of TLT, as they use the same benchmark. Some details on the three funds are shown in Table 1.

Table 1. Characteristics of TLT, TMF, and TMV. Fund Inception Market cap1 Expense ratio Leverage TLT July 22, 2002 $5.14B 0.15% - TMF April 16, 2009 $84.75M 1.00%2 3 TMV April 16, 2009 $337.97M 0.92%2 -3

1As of Jan. 24, 2017, according to Google Finance.

2Net expense ratios according to Direxion's website.

Summary of recent work

In Why TMF Will Tend To Underperform TLT Long Term, I argued that the TMF will actually experience similar or worse raw growth than TLT, due to a combination of volatility decay and TMF's expense ratio. To illustrate, in months when TLT has on net change, TMF averages a 0.45% loss (5.3% annualized) due to these two factors.

A comment from SA user sbenzian motivated me to look at the inverse version of TMF, TMV. I found that volatility decay had a similar effect on TMV. But unlike TMF, TMV is a great short opportunity, since it has volatility decay working against it as well as additional losses due to the underlying bond index's tendency to grow as its bonds mature. In Short TMV For 19.9% Annually (Before Fees), I show that shorting TMV can be extremely profitable.

The main problem with shorting TMV

A short TMV trade has very high expected returns, but is also high risk. If TLT happens to lose 5% in a given month, for example, TMV will grow approximately 14.7%.

A natural idea is to add some sort of hedge. Indeed, SA authors Harry Long and Cliff Smith have published several articles on combining a short TMV trade with long or short positions in S&P 500 funds, with or without leverage.

An interesting alternative, which directly isolates the volatility decay effect, is to hedge with a short TMF position. That's right, you short the -3x bond fund TMV, while simultaneously shorting the 3x version, TMF.

Unfortunately, I'm not the first person to think of this. For example, in Shorting Leveraged ETF Pairs: Easier Said Than Done, SA contributor Stanford Chemist found that performance of such a strategy with a gold ETF pair was dependent on the rebalancing interval, and rather unpredictable.

I still think the idea is solid, and there are some interesting variants that offer excellent risk/reward in the case of TMV/TMF.

Visualizing volatility decay

Figure 1 shows monthly gains for TMF and TMV vs. TLT, with second-order regression curves fit to each.

Of course, TMF does well when TLT is up, and TMV does well when TLT is down. At first thought, you might guess that a 50/50 position in TMF and TMV would just always have 0% gain. But the non-linearity in the curves is such that a 50/50 position averages negative growth for TLT gains between -5.92% and 5.08% (black curve).

That's a beautiful thing. Over this time period, TLT growth was between -5.92% and 5.08% in the vast majority (84.5%) of months.

In terms of magnitude of returns, the black line has a minimum of -0.76% (-8.7% annualized). This minimum occurs when TLT has a monthly loss of 0.42% (-5.0% annualized).

Shifting over to TLT's expected value

50/50 seems natural intuitively, but we would rather have our black curve reach a maximum loss right where we expect TLT to be. TLT's weighted average coupon is 3.23%, which corresponds to 0.26% monthly. It turns out that 49.4% TMF, 50.6% TMV, reaches its minimum very close to TLT = 0.26%. I didn't include this curve on Figure 1 because it looks almost identical to the black curve, and the shape is also the same.

I'm not sure the distinction between 50/50 and 49.4/50.6 is all that important here, but in general we might as well choose allocations to maximize losses where we expect the underlying to be. In the case of shorting -3x and 3x SPY ETFs, for example, we might have to get further from 50/50 to line the curve up with the 8% or so annual return we expect from the S&P.

Increase TMV allocation for more growth potential

If we're looking to short the black curve in Figure 1, the absolute best we can expect is 8.7% annually. After borrowing costs, that's probably not a very profitable strategy. We can do better than 8.7% by increasing the TMV allocation, but doing so will detract from our ability to profit regardless of whether TLT goes up or down.

To illustrate, if we look at 40% short TMF/60% short TMV, the average loss in months where TLT gains its 0.26% coupon is 0.96% (-10.9% annualized). However, whereas a 50/50 allocation averaged a loss whenever TLT was within (-5.92%, 5.08%), this allocation averages a loss whenever TLT is within (-1.33%, 22.50%). So we lose some robustness.

Another example, 25% short TMF/75% short TMV has an average loss of 1.33% (-14.3% annualized) when TLT gains its coupon, and averages a loss whenever TLT is within (-0.60%, 48.61%). To me, that seems like a fairly good balance of growth potential and robustness.

Mean vs. standard deviation

A common strategy for portfolio optimization is to visualize expected returns vs. volatility for various allocations. Figure 2 shows mean vs. standard deviation of monthly gains for the short TMV/short TMF strategy in allocations ranging from 100% short TMV to 100% short TMF, with data points representing 10% allocation increments.

The orange curve shows that in the absence of margin interest rates, we can drastically improve upon TLT's performance by using the double-short strategy. For example, the 60% short TMV point is far less volatile than TLT (2.04% vs. 3.92%) and has higher expected returns (0.77% vs. 0.66%). The Sharpe ratio is also drastically better (0.377 vs. 0.170).

If we have to settle for an 8% margin rate (blue curve), things don't look nearly as good. For portfolio volatility the same or less than TLT, we're better off just combining TLT with cash to maximize expected returns for a particular level of volatility. However, the blue curve does exhibit slightly better characteristics than TMF at the top-right end, where the short TLV allocation is close to 100%.

There is one popular brokerage firm that offers an extremely low margin rate around 2%. The red curve in Figure 2 shows that the double-short strategy performs extremely well with a 2% rate. Again looking at the 60% short TMV data point, volatility is much lower than TLT's (2.04% vs. 3.92%), and expected returns are only slightly lower (0.60% vs. 0.66%), resulting in a much higher Sharpe ratio (0.295 vs. 0.170).

A final point, notice that regardless of the margin rate, 50/50 is a poor choice, because we can move up on the curve and not much to the right (i.e. improve expected returns while barely increasing volatility) by increasing the short TMV position a few percentage points.

Conclusions

A short TMV, short TMF strategy takes advantage of the volatility decay that these leveraged funds experience. A 50/50 allocation will tend to perform well whenever TLT is not moving quickly up or down, e.g. more than about 5% in a given month. But I would suggest increasing the short TMV allocation a few percentage points to meaningfully improve the risk/return profile. If you can get a very low margin interest rate, e.g. 2%, this strategy should perform very well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author used Yahoo Finance to obtain historical stock prices and used R to analyze the data and generate figures. Any opinion, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation.