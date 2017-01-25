Markit PMI: US Economy Is Doing Great

The US economy is accelerating in the first month of the new year.

If you frequently read my articles, you might know that I almost never use the Markit PMI in my articles. That's because I only use it to see how the most important leading indicator of the US might perform. I am of course talking about the ISM manufacturing index. I use both the Markit (flash) PMI and the regional manufacturing surveys to see how US growth is doing and what we can expect in terms of momentum.

In this article, I want to discuss the results from the Markit flash manufacturing PMI. I expected to see a higher index given the strength of a few important regional indicators (Philadelphia, Richmond). Growth should be supported by higher new orders and employment.

Let's start with the most important graph. The Markit flash PMI increased from last month's final number of 54.3 to 55.1 in January. This increases the odds that the ISM manufacturing index is going to print a solid number above 55 in January.

Also note the strong uptrend since September of 2016. This is the reason I am always talking about growth acceleration.

New orders are backing this acceleration. New orders are growing at the fastest rate in 28 months according to Markit. Purchasing activities are growing at the steepest growth rate since Q1 of 2015.

12 month outlook optimism has reached the highest level since March of 2016. This is backed by the strong future capital expenditures outlook given by regional manufacturing surveys.

The manufacturing output has rallied significantly since the first quarter of 2016. Current numbers are very common in times of average growth.

When it comes to prices, we see that the price increase of raw materials has had the strongest acceleration in 28 months. Companies had to increase their selling prices for the fourth consecutive month.

The comments from Chris Williamson (Chief Economist at IHS Markit) can be seen below.

"US manufacturers are seeing a bumper start to 2017, with production surging higher in January on the back of rising inflows of new orders. "New work is growing at the fastest rate for over two years, thanks mainly to rising demand from customers in the home market. Export growth remains subdued, stymied by the strong dollar. "The survey results suggest that faster manufacturing growth and inventory rebuilding should help boost GDP in the first quarter if current trends persist in coming months. Rising factory employment should also help improve consumer morale and spending. "However, with such strong growth being signalled and price pressures rising, speculation around the next Fed rate hike will intensify." Source: IHS Markit

Conclusion

Markit is confirming that the economy is accelerating further in January. The regional reports from Philadelphia and Richmond also came in very strong. This is backed by high orders and a very positive 12 month outlook. It is also important to note that the US economy is growing very fast despite a rather strong USD.

I am convinced that we are going to see a ISM well above 50 in January. The next regional survey numbers might give a bit more insight.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.