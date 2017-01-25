Skyworks Solutions Stages Strong Start To 2017

When I first bought Skyworks Solutions' shares roughly a year ago, my investment thesis was primarily based on the company's outstanding financial performance and positive industry outlook. Since then, not much has changed in the company's epic story.

After the market's close on Thursday, Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) announced another set of record-breaking results. The company beat the consensus expectations for total revenue as well as net income. Shortly after the announcement, the company's market capitalization jumped more than 7 percent and doubled the gains in Friday's trading session.

On a GAAP basis, revenue rose to $914.3M (+9.4% QoQ) and operating income came in at $321.9M (+10.3% QoQ). Even though the first quarter earnings tends to be seasonally stronger, the company delivered exceptional results that are in line with its income statement long-term trends. All three profit margins continue on their upward trajectory, with gross profit approximately accounting for half of the company's total revenue, operating profit reaching a little over one third of the total revenue and net profit margin hovering above 25% level. As can be seen in the chart below, management's cost reduction programs keep on yielding benefits and pushing the limits of operational efficiency. Needless to say that Skyworks has one of the highest margins among its peers.

Diversifying Customer Base

Skyworks is long known for being one of the major suppliers to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The heavy reliance on Apple's business has often been identified as one the company's greatest weaknesses, but Skyworks' overall business viability does not actually depend so much on Apple's success as it does on the entire technology industry, especially mobile.

The first quarter revenue analysis reveals that around 60 percent of the total is attributable to mobile segment. The other two categories - broad market and power amplifiers - accounted for 25 and 15 percent respectively. Foxconn Technology Group (OTC:FXCOF), main RF supplier for Apple and Skyworks' largest customer, constituted a little more than 40% of total revenue, and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), the second largest customer, generated 10% of Skyworks' total revenue.

During the earnings call, Liam Griffin, Skyworks' CEO, stated that about 20 to 25 percent of revenue comes from China where the company gained significant momentum primarily due to strong and long-standing relationships with local market leaders such as Oppo, Vivo, Meizu and Xiaomi. With respect particular aspects of local market, the CEO expressed his feeling that there are going to be some upgrade opportunities within 4G with some of the mid and value tier players and emphasized strengthening position of Huawei Technologies.

New Opportunities On The Horizon

Besides successfully expanding into the IOT space and deepening cooperation with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) over their latest voice assistant technologies, the company's management also sees other two areas which present a massive growth opportunity over the next few years.

The first of them concerns emerging vehicle-to-vehicle intelligent transportation systems which will, according to the company's CEO, require considerable technological backing. The following excerpt from the earnings call transcript nicely illustrates the case:

''By 2020, a single autonomous car is expected to consume 4,000 gigabits of data per day and real-time diagnostics, positioning, vehicle-to-vehicle communications and that's equivalent to the daily data consumed by more than 2,000 smartphone users in 2017.''

And apart from connecting cars, Skyworks is also positioning itself to hugely benefit from the arrival of 5G networks, which are expected to introduce ten times faster data transfers than the previous generations. As Liam Griffin put it:

''While downloading a full-length HD movie in 3G took one day, in 4G, the same file took minutes. On a 5G network, this content will be downloaded in mere seconds.''

Clearly, both trends represent a powerful catalyst which is likely to translate into the company's bottom line over the next decade.

Strong Commitment To Shareholders

Historically, Skyworks Solutions has been returning 40 to 50 percent of its free cash flow to shareholders, either in form of dividends or buyback programs. On the occasion of the earnings date, the company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new $500 million repurchase program, replacing the $400M program approved last summer. The board also declared a cash dividend of $0.28 per share of the company's common stock, which represents a $0.02 increase compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

Valuation

From a valuation perspective, Skyworks currently trades at levels last seen in 2014. This was the year when the company's shares recorded a sizable increase in their value, namely an increase over 160%. Under no circumstances do I want to suggest that the history will repeat itself, but it is definitely appropriate to point out that the shares currently still trade attractive multiple levels. With an estimated earnings growth rate of 17%, the next fiscal year forward price-earnings stands at 13x. The Shiller PE measuring valuation of the broader market is currently at 28x.

Takeaway

Taking all factors together, Skyworks Solutions is a buy. The long-term trends across technology, communication, automobile and several other industries will drive Skyworks' revenues for many years to come. Coupled with management's ambitious cost cutting programs, already best-in-class profit margins are expected to stretch even further and result in additional improvements on the bottom line. Lastly, Skyworks' balance sheet contains a considerable amount of cash, enough to make a substantial acquisition. However, this option remains relatively unlikely for now as the CEO indicated that the company has a very high bar with its financial consideration of potential M&As.

