JD.com A Better Buy Than Alibaba

(Article written on January 20th)

China is going to be the booming economic region of the next decade. Economic growth is forecasted at around 6% for the foreseeable future, which is much greater than the expected growth of the United States' economy of around 2%. China's upper middle/middle class is also expected to grow by multiples which means more consumers to purchase products. An investment opportunity to capitalize on China's growing number of consumers is to invest in e-commerce companies with high exposure to China. JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) are two of the largest e-commerce companies in China and I believe JD.com's current price provides a lot of upside, and provides a greater opportunity than the de facto China e-commerce investment choice Alibaba.

The E-Commerce Market in China

E-commerce sales in China reached $376 billion in 2016 (Statista). The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.62% during the period of 2016-2020 (WiseGuyReports). This is a large market that is growing very fast and JD.com is the number one player in the field based on revenue/market share. Their revenue is $34 billion for the last 12 months. Using the figure of e-commerce sales in China above, that equates to about 9% of market share.

Competition

When you think of China e-commerce, Alibaba likely comes to mind. In fact, Alibaba's revenue only comes out to $18 billion. JD.com's closest competitor greatly trails in revenue. Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) revenue in China only equates to $3.6 billion. When it comes to volume, revenue, and market share JD.com wins while boasting over 200 million users.

Alibaba claims to

"provide the fundamental technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands and other businesses that provide products, services and digital content to leverage the power of the Internet to engage with their users and customers. Our businesses are comprised of core commerce, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment, innovation initiatives and others. Through investee affiliates, we also participate in the logistics and local services sectors."

Alibaba through this description sounds a lot like Amazon and by divesting into other branches of business may end up being rewarding. JD.com's business description makes them sound a lot more like a straightforward e-commerce platform.

It is almost innate to make the comparison of JD.com to eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Alibaba to Amazon but the comparison is quite inaccurate. JD.com's revenue greatly surpasses eBay's and their platforms are completely different as eBay is structured as a C2C where JD.com is structured as a B2C. JD.com and Alibaba are both like Amazon except JD.com is mostly focused on the e-commerce and Alibaba is exploring cloud computing among other different sources of revenue. JD.com, though, has a reputation of selling more authentic products and Alibaba is known to have a problem with counterfeit products. Another point of emphasis that supports the idea that JD.com is the better e-commerce company is that its supply chain has a lot better design. An excerpt from an article by Investopedia puts it very well:

"JD.com, in contrast, is founded on the Amazon.com e-commerce model, selling merchandise direct to consumers from warehouses across China. It even operates its own national shipping network with a last-mile delivery component to ensure fast, reliable order fulfillment across the country. Much like Amazon.com, JD.com also provides the means for third parties to sell products on its platform and utilize its delivery fulfillment infrastructure."

I believe the better company will end up winning market share, and from my research JD.com seems to provide a better experience.

Growth

Both JD.com and Alibaba have been growing their revenues very aggressively. JD.com has been around longer and thus has a greater revenue than Alibaba and a lower growth rate as growing such a large revenue at the same rate as lower revenue becomes unsustainable. Alibaba is earlier in their life and is growing extremely fast at a CAGR of 71.2% but deceleration is already apparent as the CAGR for the last two years is 58.7% in comparison, but still very impressive.

(in millions CNY)

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 CAGR JD Revenue 41,381 69,339 115,002 181,287 234,539 % Increase 67.6% 65.9% 57.6% 29.4% 41.4% BABA Revenue 5,532 10,112 26,802 32,326 81,468 % Increase 82.7% 65% 20.6% 52% 71.2%

Finances

When it comes to the current state of finances, Alibaba is in better standing than JD.com. JD.com has greater revenue, but higher cost of revenue.

(in millions USD)

Revenue Cost of Revenue Gross Profit Operating Expenses Operating Income Non-Operating Losses Net Income JD.com 34,106 29,019 5,087 5,943 -856 -471 -1,327 Alibaba 18,494 6, 599 11,604 6,710 4,893 -675 5,090*

* 872 million added to Alibaba's net income due to tax benefits

It is obvious Alibaba's profit margin is a lot greater than JD.com's. JD.com gives a profit margin of 14.9% compared to Alibaba's of 62.7%. Relative to revenue, Alibaba's operating expenses are a lot greater but all in all Alibaba ends up making more money. In fact, JD.com is not making money at all and lost $856 million in the past 12 months. This puts JD.com's market cap at $34.1 billion and Alibaba's at $233 billion. I believe JD.com is overly punished for their current income statement and is greatly undervalued.

If JD.com is able to increase their revenue by 10% ($37.5 billion), increase their profit margin to 20% (cost of revenue equal to $30 billion) and cut operating expenses by 20% (operating expenses equal to $4.75 billion), their new operating income would come to $2.75 billion. Their net income deducting the current non-operating losses would bring the net income to approximately $2 billion. Given a P/E ratio of 20 would value future income at $40 billion. They currently have $12.4 billion dollars in assets and $7.9 billion in liabilities. Assets minus liabilities comes to $4.5 billion. Given the above, a semi-optimistic outlook, I value JD.com at $44.5 billion dollars, giving a share price of $35.99. This provides 30% of upside from the current share price of $27.59.

The reason I believe JD.com provides greater upside than Alibaba is that BABA is expensive and already prices in aggressive growth. It is currently priced at 46 time earnings. Alibaba boasts $52.9 billion is assets with zero liabilities so subtracting that from their market cap gives a new P/E ratio of approximately 36 compared to JD.com's 20 with my projected developments.

Conclusion

Both companies are going to grow… a lot. JD.com currently has much greater revenue, but is hindered by a low profit margin and high operating expenses resulting in income loss. Alibaba is still in its earlier stages but is already generating positive income and is growing at a faster rate than JD.com. JD.com has a better reputation in e-commerce than Alibaba and has a better supply-chain in place. JD.com is valued at 15% of Alibaba's valuation. I am optimistic about the success of both companies, but I believe much of Alibaba's potential success is already priced in and JD.com is priced well below its potential. At $27.59, I believe JD is the better buy and provides at least 30% of upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.