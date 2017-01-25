Growth At First Northern Community Bancorp Should Continue To Outpace Peers

My pass will prove to be a wrong move if the growth rate of interest earning assets breaks free from the pace maintained since 2012.

FNRN is under-leveraged and producing weak returns, but the loan portfolio has finally gotten to the point where even incremental growth can improve margins.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCQB:FNRN) has a rich history dating back to 1910 when a group of "Dixon folks" drove to San Francisco, purchased a safe, and went into business with local funds to create a bank that would offer the kind of services they needed but weren't getting. Fast forward to today, and it's clear the company's original goal remains intact. With $1.12 billion in assets, FNRN is the #1 local small business lender in the greater Sacramento and Sorano County Regions - a large market with over $50 billion in deposits, of which FNRN can claim ~2%. There's a lot to like about FNRN but profitability has been sub-par and coming in after a ~37% move makes it hard to get too excited. I'm not a buyer right now, but this is one to watch. There's a lot going right that could get better, and even after the uptick, shares trade below peer multiples.

Strength and Capacity

A small bank article usually starts with assets and this one does as well - only at FNRN they are found on the right side of the ledger and are called core deposits. At $933 million, core deposits (which doesn't include time accounts) are up 8.6% YTD and driving significant asset growth (7.1%). More importantly, though, at the end of September, these low yielders were funding all loans (loan to core deposit ratio is 69%) and the entire security portfolio ($257 million - up 40% YTD).

The paragraph above probably wouldn't stand out to someone unfamiliar with bank balance sheets, but each sentence deserves an exclamation point. Funding virtually every interest earning asset with core deposits is somewhat equivalent to the inexpensive float that insurance companies use to generate investment income. The bank does have a negligible amount of debt outstanding, but even with that factored in cost of funds this year averaged ~0.11%, or approximately 20% of the expense paid by peers of similar size. 20% is a nationwide average I've derived from several FDIC reports (cost of funds factors in non-interest bearing deposits, this differs from the rate the bank pays on all interest bearing liabilities - which was down to 0.17% last quarter), but for a more familiar comparison, it is also 50% less than the average rate that FNB Bancorp (OTCQB:FNBG) pays for all liabilities. FNBG is a San Francisco peer that I recently covered, and a bank that also benefits from a strong deposit base - though debt has been slowly advancing to grow assets.

*FDIC reports need to be re-run to verify. You can find them here. The bank's RSSD-ID is 783161.

The problem here, however, is that for a long-time the company's valuation was tied to a book value that was under-leveraged and having a hard time finding traction. I admit the same could be said today (as far as the under-leveraged balance sheet is concerned), but the loan portfolio has now grown to a size capable of driving larger returns, and as it continues to grow, shares should benefit from a transition from a price derived from book value to one that tracks closer to EPS.

To better illustrate this 'breakthrough', consider the following accounts:

Total assets over the past 4.75 years are up only 34.6% (CAGR of 6.5%), and during the same time, the loan portfolio has advanced just 45% (CAGR 8.14%, slow considering size). The loan-to-deposit ratio is still extremely low at 63%, but in relation to equity, the loan portfolio has moved from 4.8X to 7.02X. This meaningful move has slowly, very slowly, helped increase core return on tangible common equity to 8.59% (3Q16) from 5.1% in 2012. ROA is still low (0.72%), but consistent 10% YOY loan growth now means each subsequent move represents major EPS potential - and this is nothing new, core YOY EPS growth has come in above 15% since 2012.

Valuation

At $11.85 per share, FNRN trades for 16.84X trailing earnings and for 1.37X TBV ($8.63 per share). Just a month ago the company was trading right at book value, so unfortunately this article and research was a little too late for a steal. However, this price affords potential shareholders with extra time to perform due diligence.

With a 'for us by us' attitude, I don't see the company trading with a takeout premium - ever. But shareholders can still win with above average EPS growth. The deposit base is large enough to fund absolutely everything the bank is putting to work right now, and with each passing year, a larger workforce (balance of interest earning assets) is virtually guaranteed.

To attack valuation and potential from another angle, let's note that the current market cap of $127 million is less than the $158 million balance of cash that FNRN reported at the end of September (shown on balance sheet above). With $158 million in cash, the company could pay out the entire equity account ($92 million) and still have enough money to support 10% loan growth without having to gather more deposits or even rely on funds from the security portfolio (22.9% of all assets). I've studied a lot of different ways to value banks, and I think this is the first time I've found a company trading this far below cash on hand.

This set-up produces a low NIM (3.35%) that I think will always look weak in a peer analysis (peer average NIM is 3.9%), but the following table shows how easily it can be improved.

P.39 from September 10-Q

On the asset side, the average rate paid on every major account fell from their 2015 levels. But during the same time, loan growth was large enough to add 15 bps to the total average asset yield, and increase NIM by 14 bps (4.3% improvement). There's no guarantee that loan growth will continue at this clip, but the capacity is there and asset quality continues to improve (reserves/NPAs at 113% - up from 75% in 2014).

Bottom Line

I'm not afraid to buy-in after a big move if I think a company is still undervalued, but today's shares are fairly priced. The hurdle rate for incremental earnings growth is extremely low and the bank has everything you want to find in a rising rate environment (a lot of short-term assets), but unfortunately we were a little late on this one and unless management is ready to abandon the historic game plan, I don't see a sell-out premium ever materializing. There's still a lot of long-term upside here, but I'm going to wait for either a pullback or a time when earnings growth starts to fall on the deaf ears of a disinterested market. This is a good one to watch.

