Northern Dynasty: Proceed With Extreme Caution

I reiterate my call to proceed with extreme caution. I have no idea who is buying shares north of $3 per share.

Since December 31, 2014 there have been more than 200 million shares issued in the form of share and warrants at less than $0.50 per share.

Shares of Northern Dynasty (NYSEMKT:NAK) continued their Aladdin magic carpet ride levitating another 12% on record volume of 31 million shares. On a dollar weighted basis at today's 31 million shares at an average price of call it $3.25 equals approximately $100 million dollars. The only other time NAK traded $100 million dollars worth of stock was on February 25, 2011, after Mitsubishi sold its then 11% stake in a discounted secondary.

Here is the trade data back on February 25, 2011.

The key driver behind today's leg up was the WSJ article: A Veto for Scott Pruitt, published January 23, 2017. See the excerpt below.

Given the WSJ's large readership and broad distribution, NAK's momentum continued with Mach 3 velocity since the January 12, 2017 20.24 million secondary priced at $1.85 per share.

With the coverage explaining NAK's push through $3, for the benefit of readers, I decided to take a closer look at NAK share count dilution. Enclosed below is the serious dilution that Northern Dynasty has resorted to in order to fund its litigation and legal discovery for its preemptive veto appeal with the Environmental Protection Agency. As you can see below, approximately 128 million shares were issued in 2015 for an average price range between $0.30 - $0.55 (I used a CAD/USD exchange rate of $0.76).

A picture is worth a thousand words and as the reader can clearly see, since December 31, 2014, there have been north of 200 million shares issued and/or exercisable in the form of warrants priced at less than $0.50. Even the 20.24 million share January 2017 secondary was priced at $1.85. So with the exception of Northern Dynasty's legacy 95 million shares, all 267 million of its float is deeply in the money.

I continue to scratch my head in amazement as NAK shares traded as high as $3.45 today and closed at $3.32. As I mentioned in my last piece, on a fully diluted basis, Northern Dynasty now has a $1.2 billion market capitalization.

Here are the backup snapshots with the underlying details.

The Frank Giustra (Cannon Point Deal)

Here is the diluted share count before the January 2017 20.24 million share secondary, priced at $1.85.

Here is NAK's September 30, 2016 6-K share information

Here are management's options with an average exercise price of CAD $0.92.

Takeaway

I took the time to provide the reader with the granular underlying data so they could make an informed decision at the poker table. If you are ok gambling and chasing a stock that is riding the crest of the Donald Trump Presidency, then that is your decision. This is akin to running between raindrops as new investors are super late to the game.

The EPA veto getting thrown out is more than priced in at current valuations and permitting is a long four years away and still an unknown and highly uncertain outcome. Remember, there are more than 200 million shares issues at less than $0.50 per share and 245 million shares with an original cost under $1. Who is the more eager seller when the momentum eventually breaks?

