Now Playing: A Net Lease REIT Differentiated By Design

Our model for AFFO suggests that EPR will produce the best overall growth in 2017.

EPR has evolved into a specialty investor beyond theatres, investing in other categories such as Education and Recreation.

Net Lease REITs have become the modern day banks for many corporate users.

… we expect some volatility related to rates that could lead to incremental pressure on Net Lease REIT prices, however we believe the sector is well positioned to source and compete accretive investments that in turn will drive sound external growth.

Our view is that the rate fears have already been priced in, for the most part, and we don't expect to see too much of a sell-off over the coming months. Our argument is centered more on the enormous growth potential for Net Lease REITs to continue to acquire portfolios by monetizing free-standing properties for corporations, retailers, and restaurants.

Unlike any other property sector, the Net Lease sector has almost limitless demand for consolidation as practically every business has a warehouse, office building, or storefront that utilizes stand-alone buildings.

Because of their low-cost-of-capital advantage, the Net Lease REITs have become the modern day banks for many corporate users and there is no shortage of supply for REITs like Realty Income (NYSE:O), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), or STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR).

However, one Net Lease REIT is unique in the way that it sources properties.

While the mainstream REITs own properties leased to tenants such as Walgreens (WAG), Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), or FedEx (NYSE:FDX), this Net Let Lease REIT has opted to fish in a smaller pond where there are fewer competitors. Essentially, this REIT is what I would describe as the big fish swimming in the smaller pond.

Welcome To The Show

In 1997 EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) began as a REIT focused solely on theaters. At the outset, the Kansas City-based company had 12 theaters with a single operator, AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC).

Now, 20 years later EPR's portfolio includes over $5 billion invested in 298 properties in 41 states, DC, and Canada. This Net Lease REIT has proven to be stable and consistent with the box office exhibiting a long history of growth, including setting a new box office revenue record in 2015.

Over the course of EPR's history, the entertainment industry has experienced a new generation of theaters, with enhanced amenities driving increased movie attendance and market expansion.

EPR has evolved into a specialty investor beyond theaters, investing in other categories such as Education and Recreation. By focusing where others are not, EPR has been able to build a high quality portfolio, which delivers consistent results with a compelling potential for continued growth.

EPR Properties - formerly known as Entertainment Properties Trust - went public in November 1997 and is a ~$7.6 billion REIT (based on total market capitalization) based in Kansas City. With gross assets of around $5.0 billion, EPR is the largest owner of entertainment-related real estate, with a large concentration in the theater industry, comprising 52% of its total portfolio (based on NOI), as well as education (23%), recreation (21%), and other (4%).

EPR is a specialty REIT that invests in properties in select categories which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. As of the latest quarter, EPR owns over 298 that generate over $476 million of Net Operating Income annually.

As referenced above, EPR changed the name of the REIT to reflect the company's growing transition into other asset classes beyond entertainment (a.k.a., theaters), specifically education (a.k.a., charter schools) and recreation (a.k.a., differentiated retail). At one point, EPR had significant concentration with AMC Entertainment; however, EPR has diversified into other sectors and categories. EPR currently has around 17% exposure with AMC.

As you can see below, EPR has reduced exposure with its Top 5 tenants:

Entertainment remains the anchor of EPR's revenue model with 53.8% of income generated. Education is now 24.3%, Recreation is now 20.1%, and Other is 1.7%.

In addition to its unique sourcing model, EPR also has a distinctive combination of lease characteristics:

EPR's average lease expirations are over 10 years and the annual rent increase are~3.5% (O and NNN average rent increases are 1.5% to 2.0% per year).

Entertainment: A Repeatable Investment Proposition

Signature theaters represent a majority of EPR's revenues and the REIT's focused income strategy provides investors with considerable growth opportunities. As a landlord for AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK), and Rave Cinemas, EPR has targeted its core income strategy around leasing facilities to specialized sector specific chains.

The growth in this evolutionary sector is distinguished by adaption to customer experiences, technology, and content transformation. In addition, new food and beverage concepts enable operators to capture a diverse customer segment.

EPR operates around 155 theaters that consist of 22 operators: 139 megaplex theaters, 8 entertainment retail centers, and 8 family entertainment centers. With enhanced content presentation in virtually every EPR facility, customers are attracted to alternative content that increases ticket sales, including utilization of sports, concerts and special events revenue.

Recreation: Tee It Up

As noted above, part of EPR's value proposition is to provide a well-balanced income model distinguished by repeatable sources of revenue.

The recreational category consists of 39 properties (100% leased) including 11 metropolitan ski areas, 5 waterparks, and 23 golf entertainment complexes.

Topgolf continues to exceed expectations and strengthens with each new location. In addition to the 23 complexes (referenced above), EPR has 5 Topgolf properties under construction.

Topgolf features a golf game that uses microchip technology inside golf balls that are shot into several targets with real clubs to score points. Everyone that wants to play must get a playing card with their name on it.

At the start of 2011, the founder sold Topgolf International for more than $28 million to a group of private investors. Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) is among them, as is Tom Dundon, chief executive officer of auto-loan giant Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE: SC).

By 2017, Topgolf plans to have 50 U.S. locations. Australia, Dubai, France, Russia, South Africa, and Spain are also charted to get centers. (source: Wikipedia). I plan to visit a Topgolf property soon and I plan to provide a detailed "boots on the ground" video for my premium subscribers.

he ski properties have enjoyed strong multi-year performance and due to geographic diversification and snowmaking abilities, EPR has mitigated weather-related risks.

EPR gas agreed to acquire the CNL Lifestyle Properties Northstar California Ski Resort and attractions portfolio, along with providing 65% debt financing to funds affiliated with Och-Ziff Real Estate for the remainder of the ski portfolio. The deal is expected to close in early Q2-17 following CNL shareholder approval. The wholly-owned properties include the Ski Resort ad 15 attraction assets for around $456 million. The debt deal (Och-Ziff) consists of $244 million of 5-year financing for 14 Ski Resorts acquired for $374 million.

Education: Surge in Enrollment

EPR's second largest category is Education. At the end of Q3-16, EPR had invested over $1.1 billion in 103 schools, representing 52 operators across three types of education facilities - public charter schools, early childhood education facilities, and private schools.

Driven by parental choice, EPR forecasts strong and growing demand for real estate financing solutions within the education space, and the company's extensive operator relationships combined with its build-to-suit program provide a competitive advantage in developing a high quality portfolio of education facilities.

New and innovative learning models provide students with alternative sources of education that has resulted in a national waiting list of almost 1 million students.

EPR has 74 public charter schools and the demand for student enrollment includes: (1) Adjusting curriculum to meet student needs, (2) Creating a unique school culture, and (3) Developing next-generation learning models. Here's the potential market for EPR public charter schools:

There are limited quality private school options and that has fueled demand for EPR. Non-sectarian private schools in the >$15k tuition level have seen double-digit growth since 2008. Proven operators are capitalizing on the opportunity be meeting the needs in gateway cities. There are over 26,000 private schools (K-12) serving over 4.5 million students. Here is the potential market opportunity for EPR:

Early childhood is also a strong growth market for EPR (24 owned and 13 under development). According to the US Census Bureau there are 15.1 million children under the age of 6 that require childcare. Here's the market opportunity for EPR:

Adelaar Taking Shape

A few years ago, EPR acquired a large tract of land in Sullivan County, New York. The original project became unglued due to a failed bank and troubled developer. This project was the only "nose bleed" for EPR in 2013 (negative NOI for this project of $1.2 million); however, the company announced "new life" and as a result, the Adelaar project is now underway.

EPR is the land lessor on the casino parcel and two adjoining parcels. Empire Resorts is investing around $650 million in Montreign Resort Casino and is funding the golf course and retail village. EPR is investing around $100 million to $120 million for development of a hotel waterpark. Also EPR is developing around $97 million in infrastructure development of which $88 million is to be reimbursed through municipal IDA bonds. EPR estimates that in 2016 the Adelaar development will generate $8.6 million of GAAP revenue from ground leases and $7.8 million in NOI.

The Balance Sheet

Here's a snapshot of EPR's key credit ratios:

As you can see, coverage ratios for the third quarter are stronger with fixed charge coverage of 3.2x, debt service coverage at 3.6x, and interest coverage at 3.9x. The FFO as adjusted payout ratio was 78%. EPR's net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 5.2x, right in line with the company's stated expected range of 4.6 to 5.6x.

At quarter-end, EPR had total debt of $2.2 billion. Almost 90% of the debt is either fixed-rate debt or debt that has been fixed through interest rate swaps with a blended coupon of approximately 5.1%. EPR had $200 million outstanding at quarter-end on its $650 million line of credit with $7.3 million of unrestricted cash on hand.

During the quarter, EPR repaid, in full, seven secured mortgage notes for $38.1 million with an average annual interest rate of just over 6%. EPR is in excellent shape with respect to debt laddering with minimal maturities through 2018 and manageable maturities thereafter.

EPR expects to be substantially out of its current secured debt by the end of 2017. Here's a snapshot of the company's investment grade ratings:

The Latest Earnings Results

At the end of Q3-16 EPR reported that Net income increased to $51.6 million or $0.81 per share from $44.2 million or $0.76 per share in the prior year. FFO increased to $78.2 million or $1.22 per share from $67.4 million or $1.15 per share in the prior year.

FFO is adjusted for the quarter increased to $78.8 million versus $68.3 million in the prior year, and was $1.23 per share for the quarter versus $1.17 per share in the prior year, an increase of 5%.

F or the nine months ended September 30, EPR's total revenue was up 17% in both net income per share and FFO as adjusted per share were up 9%, strong performance through the first nine months of our fiscal year.

At first glance I was perplexed with the CNL and specifically the debt deal with Och-Ziff. However, after further review I believe the deal makes economic sense: It's a five-year term with three 30-month extensions, 8.5% interest rate, a 1% origination and exit fee. The deal is a 65% loan-to-transaction value and is a fully cross-collateralized pool (2.5 times underwritten coverage).

The fee-owned assets EPR is acquiring for CNL is a stock deal and EPR believes that the transaction will be between $.18 per share and $.22 accretive.

After closing on the deal EPR's entertainment segment moves from 52% to 46% and the recreation segment jumps from 21% to 32%, and the education segment moves down from 23% to 19%.

EPR is also increasing guidance for 2016 and FFO is adjusted per share to a range of $4.75 to $4.82 from a range of $4.72 to $4.82.

EPR is maintaining guidance for investment spending at a range of $650 million to $700 million. Dispositions through the end of third quarter totaled nearly $90 million, and EPR expects $125 million to $200 million during the fourth quarter of 2016, including $85 million of expected sales of public charter schools.

EPR provided guidance for 2017 FFOs adjusted per share of $5.05 to $5.20, or just over 7% growth at the midpoint over prior year, and guidance for investment spending of $1.3 billion to $1.35 billion. Both of these estimates include the CNL transaction closing in early second quarter 2017.

Additionally, this earnings guidance takes into account the significant amount of asset dispositions in 2016, as well as expected additional dispositions in 2017.

The next slide provides some additional perspectives on the impact on the CNL transaction on guidance for 2017 FFO as adjusted per share. As structured, the CNL transaction is financed with over 90% equity, which as shown on the slide, results in an expected accretion and FFO as adjusted per share of approximately $0.17, assuming an early second quarter closing.

The true impact of the CNL transaction on EPR's expected results is closer to $0.22 per share using normal capital allocation of approximately 60% equity and 40% debt.

That's All Folks

Before we conclude, we must determine whether EPR is a BUY, SELL, or HOLD. Let's first take a look at the dividend yield compared with the peer group:

Let's take a closer look at the AFFO growth compared with the peer group:

Our model for AFFO suggests that EPR will produce the best overall growth in 2017:

Also, EPR recently announced a monthly dividend increase of $.34 per share, 6.3% increase from the prior dividend of $.32. Payable Feb. 15; for shareholders of record Jan. 31; ex-div Jan. 27.

Now let's compare EPR's P/AFFO multiple:

Keep in mind, since the last recession, EPR has maintained a consistent record of dividend growth:

EPR shares have outperformed most peers since December 31, 2015:

As the FAST Graph below indicates, EPR is trading at sound value and although shares are not cheap, we are maintaining a BUY. EPR's dividend is well covered and the CNL acquisition improves diversification and provides earnings clarity.

We also like EPR's longer-term growth forecast, in which the analysts' consensus (6) predicts stronger earnings growth in 2018. As alluded to earlier, we believe the Net Lease REITs operate at an advantage over the other property sectors because they have a much larger pool to fish in, and of course, EPR has a pool of its own, that's why we are recommending this REIT by design.

Source: FAST Graphs and EPR Filings.

Other REITs: (NYSE:SRC), (NYSE:VER), (NYSE:WPC), (NYSE:ADC), and (NYSE:FCPT).

