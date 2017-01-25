Did Atlassian Overpay For Trello?

This is Atlassian’s largest acquisition ever and should be complementary to existing clients and future growth.

Thesis:

Atlassian Corporation's (NASDAQ:TEAM) acquisition of Trello is an intriguing purchase because Trello offers a complementary tool to the suite of software products TEAM already offers. It also helps TEAM consolidate the online kanban board space.

Situation:

Trello, an independent software company that offers an online productivity and planning tool, is being acquired by Atlassian . The CEO of Trello announced the acquisition on their blog, January 9th, 2017 (source).

TechCrunch reports Atlassian is shelling out $425M for the purchase, with $360M of that in cash (source). This is their 18th and largest acquisition since founding 15 years ago. For context, TEAM currently has a market capitalization just over $6B. Further, as of the most recent quarter, TEAM has over $500M in working capital on their balance sheet and almost $800M in cash and short-term investments (source).

As a private company, no such metrics are available for Trello. That said, we do know the company boasts over 19 million users. And for those not familiar, their core product seeks to mimic Post-It Notes on a wall to help organize thoughts and plan projects. This simple concept is a great way to organize complex undertakings and keep on top of tasks. Here's an example of a sample Trello board (source).

Personally, having used Atlassian products as well as Trello, I can see why this purchase should be complementary and hopefully accretive for shareholders. It's also possible that Trello could serve as an entry-level TEAM product. And given Trello's popularity and growth, over the long term this could even end up being a low-cost way to acquire new customers they wouldn't necessarily reach through the developer community they currently serve.

Atlassian's History of Acquisition:

While Trello represents TEAM's biggest acquisition to date, the company has not been shy about buying products. Crunchbase provides a convenient summary of some of the larger acquisitions (source).

As you can see, while Trello is an order of magnitude bigger than all the other buys, TEAM has been gobbling up software start-ups at a furious pace. And judging by the top-line results, growth has followed. I'm thus cautiously optimistic that Trello will be the same.

While competitors like Slack still exist, TEAM is doing an effective job bringing together a suite of products to help software developers collaborate as productively as possible. I think this remains a secular growth market, which TEAM is well-positioned to capitalize on.

Atlassian's Proof is in the Growth:

In my last Seeking Alpha analysis of TEAM (source), I stated how one of the bigger drawbacks of analyzing this company was the fact that there is limited operating history to draw from. The good news is, since then we have another quarter of positive results.

Revenue continues to grow approximately 35% year-over-year and TEAM is on-pace to annualize almost $600M in top-line results. Subscription revenue is growing at the fastest percentage, which is something I like to see (source). This recurring revenue base should provide a steady stream of cash that will provide management with the firepower to act on opportunity,

Looking out, management seems bullish about their entire business portfolio. In response to a recent analyst question, CFO Murray Demo commented, (source)

"Yes, we had strong growth across our entire business that drove that [40% bookings growth]. We did see an increase in revenue coming through our channel partners. There might have been some of it around sort of year-end budget flush with some larger organizations, but it was broad across our business. We are quite pleased to see that we had that kind of growth in the quarter."

Co-founder and CEO Scott Farquhar also commented more specifically on the Trello acquisition (source):

"Trello is a collaboration service and provides teams with a simple way to visualize and productize work. Trello has attracted a great following and continues to expand rapidly.

Over the past year alone, Trello has nearly doubled its user base, and now has over 19 million users in over 100 countries. We believe that Trello is a great fit for Atlassian because it complements their products; extends our reach in the business teams and is strongly aligned with our strategy, business model, and culture."

Given TEAMs strong track record of growth, and Trello's for that matter, this could be an interesting time to invest in TEAM. But is the price right?

Why TEAM is Cheaper Than You Think:

Across most valuation metrics, TEAM shares appear to be pretty expensive. And to make matters worse, the company doesn't have a lot of operating history either. The chart from Morningstar, below, illustrates this well (source).

That said, I don't think TEAM is quite as expensive as it looks. There are a few important reasons for this.

First of all, the Atlassian brand continues to gain value as the company grows. TEAM is a software provider for communities and teams. And since TEAM has been such a trusted service provider to their tribe of agile developers for so long now, I believe the brand value is quite high. Due to accounting principles, this value doesn't show up anywhere on the balance sheet.

Another reason TEAM is cheaper than you might think at first glance is because of the growth rate. Due to the scalable nature of the TEAM business model, I believe margins will be sustainable, at least in the near term, so shareholders will benefit from ramping sales numbers. Even out into 2018, median analyst estimates are for over 35% growth (source).

Further, I think growth-related execution risk is somewhat mitigated due to the inherently scalable nature of the business and the strong subscription and licensing revenue streams. These high-margin income sources provide a regular drip of steady income to help perpetually refresh the balance sheet of TEAM.

So what does this all mean?

Conclusion: Holding TEAM Optimistically

I already have a small position in TEAM, and I'll seriously consider adding on any substantial pullbacks. I believe the Trello acquisition is complementary to the TEAM business model and could help speed up growth with non-developer users.

While management certainly paid up for the acquisition, I like that they used mostly cash-on-hand to finance the purchase and only issued limited shares. Given my belief that this company could be a great long-term grower, I'm happy to see minimal dilution and hope management will continue to respect shareholders like this going forward.

Finally, while the valuation is expensive, I think TEAM can continue to grow into it. Additionally, the steady stream of subscription revenue and stickiness of the product should serve as an effective moat against any permanent destruction of investment capital. What do you think though? Do you think this acquisition makes sense?

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEAM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.