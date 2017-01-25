CONMED Corp.: Get Out

If a company is trading for a PE of approximately 78, it had better be nearly perfect in my view. It had better offer investors a significant benefit over and above the S&P 500 itself.

If investors are being asked to pay nearly three times more for a dollar of future earnings for an expensive stock, the earnings had better have an ironclad record of growing by at least three times the rate of the overall market. In the case of Conmed (NASDAQ:CNMD), we see a very imperfect company that is priced for perfection. Investors should avoid Conmed in my view. I outline my reasoning below.

Turning Revenue Into Net Income

Ultimately, investors are compensated with net income. It is the basis of our future dividend payments and the source of growing book value in the form of rising retained earnings. When I come across a company that seems incapable of turning growing sales into growing net income, I take notice. When I compare the first 9 months of 2016 to the same period in 2015, I see a company that grew sales in 2016 relative to 2015, but failed to improve net income. This was caused in large measure because of a rise in Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses. Regardless of the reason, in my view a business that doesn't at least match rising revenue with increased profitability doesn't actually warrant a premium price. Quite the opposite in fact.

Capital Structure

Those people who read my analysis regularly know that I care a great deal about the health of the balance sheet. The reason being that, in the event that there's a "credit market event", it might be difficult for companies to access credit at favorable terms, leading to the risk of bankruptcy. Since the company consolidated its reporting in 2013, long term debt has grown rapidly at Conmed. For instance, during the period 2013 to the end of September 2016, revenue declined by about 5%, while long term indebtedness increased by 128%.

Also, fully 62% of the capital structure of the firm is made up of Goodwill and other intangible assets. I understand that the nature of this business (developer and manufacturer of surgical equipment) is such that much of the assets here are intangible, but 62% might be a bit rich. This is especially worrying to me in light of the high stock price, outlined below. If the stock was inexpensive, the capital structure may be less of a deal breaker for me.

The Stock

The current PE of Conmed is approximately three times the overall market. As I stated at the beginning of this piece, this would make sense if the underlying business had an excellent ability to turn growing revenues into growing profitability and that it had no or little debt. In the case of Conmed, we see a very imperfect company. The fact that the forward PE is forecasting a growth rate of about 253% suggests the market expects Conmed to issue some good news over the next year.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Price Model the trend for CNMD turned Bearish on January 19, 2017. The stock fell 17% in one day on July 28, 2016 after reporting earnings - the stock then scuttled across the $38.50 support level for three months before popping to $46.00 in November 2016 after the most recent earnings release - but the bullish enthusiasm appears to have fizzled.

On the daily charts the stock formed what at first appeared to be a Bullish Pennant pattern but which turned to be a Bearish Pennant - with the price break to the downside we now see a downward price target of $40.00 for the shares over the next six months.

The options for CNMD are too illiquid for our taste so we will not be entering into a trade on this position.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you SELL to avoid any further drop in the share price.

Conclusion

Any good news is, by definition, already "baked in" to the stock price at this point. This presents investors with one of two possibilities: the positive future the market is forecasting comes to fruition, in which case nothing much happens with the stock. The other alternative is that something goes awry and the stock craters. This means that marginal investors are taking on a negatively skewed risk return proposition at these prices: if everything works out well, not much happens. If something goes awry (or if the good news is "too slow" in coming), the shares will drop. For these reasons, I must recommend that investors avoid these shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.