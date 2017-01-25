Multiple Headwinds To Pressure Tire Manufacturers

Cheap oil was a real boon for tire producers as the impact of declining prices had a double effect: first, low-priced gasoline meant more demand for cars and, which is more important, more miles traveled, and second, it improved profit margins of tire companies since oil is one of the main cost components for the tire making process.

Figure 1: Tire manufacturing supply chain, source: EIA, IISRP, company financials, own calculations

But as of now, the trend of declining oil price is reversing, and tire manufacturers may have a thing or two to think about.

Synthetic rubber

Butadiene and styrene are the two main raw materials used for synthetic rubber manufacturing. The former is obtained as a byproduct of ethylene manufacturing process, while the latter is mainly produced by dehydrogenation of ethylbenzene. To limit the technical terminology here, they are both a part of petrochemical manufacturing value chain, where crude oil is the main input. Naturally, synthetic rubber prices are highly dependent on fluctuations of oil prices. Normally, a percent shift in oil rates translates into 0.6 % change in SR prices.

Figure 2: Brent and RSS3 SICOM, source: Quandl

Other than synthetic rubber, oil enters the manufacturing process as carbon black - a material produced by incomplete combustion of heavy aromatic oils. In a form of finely divided pellet and powder, carbon black's main function is to reinforce the tire and increase its durability.

And last, but certainly not the least, about 2 gallons of oil is used per tire as a source of energy in the manufacturing process. For a typical tire producer, those three components (synthetic rubber, carbon black and oil as energy) constitute about 15% of cost of sales. Gross margins of tire manufacturers have been quite sensitive to oil price fluctuations for the past decade and a half.

Figure 3: Tire manufacturing industry gross margin and oil price, source: Qunadl, own calculations

Now, with significant reduction of the U.S. rig counts and OPEC's (as well as non-OPEC countries') decision to cut/freeze the output, oil market has entered into a new cycle of retreating prices. Currently, Brent is trading at mid $50s per barrel with average price estimates of the coming year ranging from $50 to $65. EIA's and World Bank's estimates are that Brent will reinforce in the range of $53-55, and this alone, is about a quarter more than the average of the year before. It is inevitable then that more expensive oil will mean higher cost of sales for tire manufacturers.

There are, of course, alternatives that in the past have helped to limit the impact of oil price swings: some of the synthetic rubber in manufacturing can be replaced by natural rubber. Although the substitution is not perfect, to some extent it is possible. However, the natural rubber market has pressures of its own.

Natural rubber

Natural rubber is obtained from rubber tree (Hevea brasiliensis), with more than 80% being produced in Southeast Asia. It is a low-tech industry where about 80% of natural rubber is produced by small farmers. As a rule, rubber trees should grow 5-7 years before being tapped (the process of obtaining latex). This is one of the reasons that natural rubber market has been more difficult to balance in recent years compared to synthetic rubber.

Figure 4: Natural rubber production (-) consumption, source: rubberstudy

Back in 2005-06, when NR prices were at historically high levels, many farmers in Southeast Asia increased the harvested area of rubber tree plantations. Thailand (now producing 30% of the world's NR supply) was one with the highest growth of NR trees, outpacing world growth rates several times.

Figure 5: Growth of harvested area, source: Faostat, own calculations

To be sure, the graph captions harvested area for a given year, as opposed to seeded area, and should be considered with a lag of 5-7 years. Increase in supply of natural rubber coincided with deceleration of the Chinese economy (the largest consumer of NR), the supply-demand gap widened the most since 2000 and NR prices slumped.

Figure 6: Natural rubber price, source: World Bank

In a move to rescue the farmers, the Thai government continued to purchase rubber from them at twice higher prices than the market was offering, while at the same time encouraging the farmers to switch the crops (to palm oil for example) by offering $655 for each 1,600 sq. m. of cut rubber trees. In 2016, the government announced that it did not believe subsidies would solve the problems of the industry and was considering to stop the financing due to budgetary constraints. Although there is no official statistics as to how many hectares were removed in 2016, the outcome is quite obvious - once the trees are cut, another 7 years will be needed to grow them again and balance the market if demand rebounds. This will make it difficult for tire producers to replace synthetic rubber with natural rubber in case of rising costs. However, not all tire manufacturers have the same cost structure and commodity risk.

Tire Manufacturing

Tire manufacturing is a $190 bln industry, where more than two-thirds of the market is controlled by the 10 largest players. Those are mainly Tier 1 and Tire 2, which in general are price-setters in the market, and in theory may have a better chance to transfer raw material price increases to their customers.

Table 1: Largest tire manufacturers, source: company SEC filings (Goodyear (NYSE:GT), Pirelly (OTCPK:PPAMF), Cooper Tire (NYSE:CTB)), Tyrepress, own calculations

Although Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAY) is one of the largest tire producers, tire business comprises relatively small portion of its revenues. Automotive products manufacturing is the main segment for the company, hence increase in rubber prices will be less pronounced in this case. For the remaining companies, it is important to assess their sensitivity to increase in oil prices and the timing it will be reflected in the bottom-line.

Generally, large tire manufacturers do not hedge raw material prices. It is not about the cost of hedge or the desire to accept the commodity risk, but simply the limited nature of rubber market and share of each company's demand make hedging "simply impossible from a practical standpoint" (as explained by Eric Le Corre, Managing Director of Michelin UK). Instead, the companies employ other strategies to address commodity risk.

Vertical integration and centralization of purchases are two of those strategies. Goodyear for example purchases major portion of its synthetic rubber through its subsidiaries in Beaumont and Houston. But when it comes to rising of oil prices vertical integration will not help much. Bridgestone (OTCPK:BRDCY) went even further. The company bought natural rubber plantations in Liberia and Indonesia and receives about 40% of annual NR from its own plants. By contrast, Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDY) uses indexation clauses in its contracts with main customers, whereby about a third of change in raw material prices is transferred to the latter (in terms of higher or lower prices).

With the above considerations in mind, and assuming that oil prices in 2017 will be 25% more than the average of 2016, companies' gross profit and net profit margins will be the following.

Table 2: Forecasted profit margins for 2017, own calculations

Risks

Other than the supply side threats, the demand side peculiarities of tire-making industry should be considered. Higher demand from automotive industry will make tire producers more flexible in passing on increases in raw material prices. In 2017 sales of passenger cars and miles traveled will decline in line with more expensive oil, which will translate into lower demand for tires (both for replacement and new cars). On the other hand, increasing commodity prices may push the demand for trucks and mining equipment. Large vehicle wheels require more natural rubber as opposed to the synthetic one, to increase the strength of the tire.

Currency risks are generally hedged by tire makers, but further appreciation of USD may make non-U.S. manufacturers more competitive in the international market giving them more flexibility in terms of pricing. This will significantly mitigate the negative effect on gross margins.

