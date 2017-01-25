Novartis: No Rush To Jump In After The FY 2016 Results

With the stock still trading at premium to 5 years average historical P/E and vs. peers, I will wait for a better entry point at below 65 CHF.

There hasn’t been any sign of improvement related to the launch trajectory of Entresto and the turnaround of Alcon.

This morning, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) (OTCPK:NVSEF) reported in-line Q4/2016 results but a highly disappointing guidance for 2017.

The stock is up 2% but mainly on short covering given the bearish sentiment into the results and the underperformance in the previous weeks.

The question now is whether the reporting season has provided any encouraging improvements related to the two key issues I pointed in my original investment thesis about Novartis or if my doubts have been further reinforced.

Q4/2016 results

Novartis reported Q4/2016 sales of $12.3B, in-line with consensus expectation, while EPS of $1.12 were 1% higher than consensus. FY 16 guidance has been achieved, as expected.

2017 Guidance

2017 guidance is disappointing.

Novartis guided for sales in-line with 2016 at constant currency rates. Taking into account a likely 2% forex headwind, I estimate sales of about $47.5B in 2017, 2% below Bloomberg consensus.

In terms of Core Operating Profit, the company guided for it to be in-line with 2016 or a low single digit decline at constant currency rates. Accounting for at least a 3% forex headwind, I estimate Core EBIT to be in a range of $12.2B to $12.6B, 3/5% below Bloomberg consensus.

Lastly, in terms of EPS, I expect a smaller downgrade compared to consensus estimates, because the $5B of buyback, announced today by Novartis, will reduce the number of shares outstanding by 1/2% in 2017.

A comment on the key headwinds in 2017 and beyond

Thus, it's clear that 2017 will be a "year of transition" for Novartis, with further investments behind the key growth drivers and the market reaction suggests that investors have anticipated this message.

Looking more long term, the biggest issue, preventing me to be more optimistic on the stock, is that there hasn't been any sign of improvement related to the launch trajectory of Entresto and the turnaround of Alcon from Q4/2016 results.

In my previous article on Novartis, related to Entresto, I said:

"Entresto is the key growth driver of the Pharmaceutical Division, but it has experienced a slow launch in 2015 and 2016 for 2 key reasons: 1) Lack of US primary care sales force, and 2) prior authorizations adopted by US payors. Despite heavy extra investments by Novartis behind Entresto in 2016 and the decision to build a new primary care sales force in the US, there has not been any tangible inflection in the launch trajectory. For these reasons, I think there is a risk that Novartis will not be able to reach the guidance of $200M for Entresto in FY 2016 and of $5B of peak sales for the drug and this would be a material setback for the long-term prospects of the company."

Today, Novartis announced disappointing results for Entresto in 2016, reporting FY 2016 sales of just $170M, 15% below company's guidance of $200M. In addition to that, Novartis guided for >$500M of sales for Entresto in 2017, with stronger growth expected only in H2/2017, below consensus expectation of >$600M of sales. Thus, there isn't any tangible sign of improvement for Entresto and we should wait at least other 6 months to see if the management has put in place the right plan for this key asset.

On Alcon, I said:

"There is huge skepticism in the investor community around the recovery of Alcon because despite the "turnaround plan" announced at FY15, Novartis has not been able to show any top line growth, and in the meantime, Alcon's operating margin in the Q3/2016 results has touched 14.3% from around 35% two years ago. Novartis has been unsuccessful with the turnaround of Alcon in 2016 and they haven't provided any visibility on when there will be a trough for this division. I believe Alcon's issues are structural and they are related to the lack of investments in innovation in the past 5 years made by Novartis, so I'm not sure they have the right expertise to execute this turnaround. Thus, I think Alcon is set to further underperform in 2017, weighing negatively on group results."

As for Entresto, Q4/2016 for Alcon has been really disappointing. Q4/2016 sales were flat YoY and EBIT margin was only 11.3%, 300 bps below the previous quarter, a miss of 11% vs. sell-side expectations.

Thus, Novartis announced a strategic review about Alcon during 2017, looking at a potential spin-off or IPO. This move will add further uncertainty about the ability of the management to execute successful on this turnaround.

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals aren't impressive. With the stock still trading at premium to 5 years average historical P/E and vs. peers, I will wait for a better entry point at below 65 CHF and for some tangible signs of improvement related to Entresto and Alcon, before to reconsider my negative stance on the stock.

