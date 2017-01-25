As Stocks Hit Highs, One Bank Tells Us What To Expect From Yellen

Compare and contrast: the dollar and stocks after the December 2015 hike versus the dollar and stocks now.

Well the Trump/reflation trade is back on.

Or at least it is as of right now. Or at least as far as yields and stocks go. There are lots of caveats. Which is inevitable because we're all stuck in the narrative fallacy and I'm as guilty as they come in that regard.

Every day we're trying desperately to frame each and every market move and data print as part and parcel of the reflation story. Even though we know that every discrete piece of news and every blip on a chart can't possibly be a reflection of the maybe dead, maybe alive Trump trade.

Take Tuesday for instance. The rise in yields (NYSEARCA:TLT) and record close for stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) was pitched invariably as evidence that the reflation narrative not only lives, but has legs. Who knows what the catalyst was for the melt-up (executive orders, a Democrat-sponsored $1 trillion spending bill, etc.), but at the end of the day it was right back to the same narrative to "explain" things.

Wednesday morning was no different. The global stock rally overnight was also framed as an extension of the Trump trade. Here, have a look (via Reuters):

As noted above, we're so enthralled with the narrative that we don't even care if fully one third of it isn't applicable on a given day.

That is, if the reflation trinity is yields, the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP), and stocks (all rising together), then it seems odd to herald the "reignition" of the trade when one leg of it is conspicuously absent.

Anyway, one thing I wanted to point out ahead of next week's FOMC meeting is that when it comes to financial conditions, things are set up nicely for the Fed to adopt another hawkish lean.

Recall what Deutsche Bank said last week:

We have argued previously that the Fed should not and probably cannot tighten unless financial conditions are relatively easy. Moreover, the reaction of financial conditions to an initial round of tightening determines how much further the markets will allow the Fed to go. In this regard it is instructive to contrast the reaction of financial conditions to the year-end 2015 and 2016 rate hikes. When the Fed first raised rates in 2015, financial conditions were already restrictive. A strong bout of further tightening ensued after lift-off, with equities falling by more than 10% to their trough in mid-February. This risk-off trade, combined with rapidly diminishing Fed expectations, caused the curve to bull flatten. By contrast, the 2016 hike occurred when financial conditions were relatively benign, and they have eased modestly further after the hike. The following table shows the attributions of the changes in our weekly FCI to its various components. None of the components has changed meaningfully since last December's hike, including importantly the dollar. By contrast, at the same time last year, approximately 3% dollar appreciation exacerbated the tightening effect of the equity sell-off.

In other words, the Fed is looking for a green light from financial conditions and that means rising stocks and an anchored dollar. Well they've gotten it this week. Have a look at an updated version of a chart I highlighted on Monday.

So, post-2015 December hike we got a stronger dollar and plunging stocks. Post-2016 December hike we've got a falling dollar and record highs for equities.

I wouldn't be entirely surprised to see another hawkish lean (although obviously not a hike) from the Fed this month given the prevailing conditions (assuming of course those conditions hold up over the next few days). For reference, here's a quick guide as to what you should expect from the January Fed via Goldman:

Constructive comments on second half growth. We currently forecast that real GDP increased at a 2.2% annualized rate in Q4, implying a 2.9% annualized gain for 2H 2016 as a whole. The FOMC statement should therefore continue to sound constructive on growth trends, repeating that "economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace", or simply saying that activity "continued to expand" Few changes to description of inflation-related data. The previous statement said that inflation "has increased" but is still below target, "partly reflecting earlier declines in energy prices and in prices of non-energy imports". For the Fed's preferred PCE measures this comment remains accurate But acknowledgement that inflation approaching target. That said, the description of the outlook for inflation in the statement looks increasingly stale. The current version says that inflation will return to target "over the medium term". However, headline CPI inflation reached 2.1% in December, and we expect headline PCE inflation to reach 2.0% by February Policy still "accommodative". Before the December FOMC meeting we had thought the committee would tweak its description of the current stance of policy from "accommodative" to "modestly accommodative" or "moderately accommodative", given the frequent use of the latter wording in Fed officials' public comments. We would likely interpret a revision to "modestly/moderately accommodative" as a dovish shift. No explicit mention of fiscal policy. Possible fiscal stimulus may be the single most important source of uncertainty for the economic outlook this year, but the FOMC does not explicitly include the issue in the list of factors it will use to assess appropriate monetary policy.

Given financial conditions and rising inflation, I'm not entirely the bank's expectations are hawkish enough.

That said, the statement will likely reflect the tug of war between the administration's push for a weaker dollar and the Fed's desire to normalize policy. Of course you'll have to read between the lines on that, because it's not like Yellen is going to come out and admit they're losing their independence.

Anyway, for our purposes here, the point is that if we're looking at financial conditions, things couldn't be much more different from where we stood this time last year. And that's important.

The further stocks rise while the dollar remains subdued, the easier financial conditions will get and that removes one excuse for staying put. Then again, raising rates will likely lift the dollar. There we go with the circular logic again.

Happy trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.