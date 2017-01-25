Mylan's Concerns: Debt And Capital Allocation

Debt could become a problem if not paid down and interest rates rise high enough.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) has been the subject of attacks from consumer non-profit organizations and politicians for over a year now, particularly about the pricing of its EpiPen product. Mylan makes and markets over 2,700 generic and specialty drugs, including over-the-counter products, on a global basis. I believe Mylan has stock has become very undervalued, given its likely future earnings. I am going to use this article to examine my main remaining concern, Mylan's debt.

Mylan's debt

Mylan ended Q3 with $1.25 billion in cash. That was down a dramatic $5.11 billion from $6.36 billion at the end of Q2. The main reason for the cash drop was the acquisition of Meda, for $7.2 billion in cash and shares, the latest in a long series of large and small acquisitions:

Long term debt was listed as $11.3 billion. That was down from $12.8 billion at the end of Q2 after the issue of $6.5 billion in new senior notes, and up from $6.3 billion at the end of Q1. The new senior notes were in tranches ranging from 2.5% notes due in 2019 to 5.25% notes due in 2046.

Cash from operating activities was $1.20 billion in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was $1.06 billion. Those figures are helpful to estimate cash and EBITDA in future quarters, but non-adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was significantly less at $295 million largely due to the one-time $558 million litigation settlement and $189 million in restructuring costs and special items.

Net interest expense in Q3 was $144 million. Since the new notes were issued in Q2, that should be about the level to expect going forward.

Mylan's ability to pay

Q3 GAAP net income for Mylan was a loss of $119.8 million. But it was an anomalous quarter, driven by a $588 million litigation settlement expense.

Q3 non-GAAP net income was $726.4 million, down about 1% from year-earlier.

Provided Mylan does not encounter more large one-time expenses like the quarter's litigation charge, it would appear to be in a good position to pay down the down the debts it has incurred at their current interest rates.

High-interest rate scenarios

I don't think it is likely, but for worst-case scenarios it is worth considering interest rates rising faster than currently expected, and Mylan eventually having to refinance debt at higher interest rates.

Interest expense in Q3 was $144.4 million on debt of $15.7 billion ($11.3 billion long-term and $4.4 billion current portion of long-term debt and obligations). Annualized that is about 3.7%.

It is certainly conceivable that Mylan's average interest rate could eventually rise to 5.0%, given that some 5.25% notes have already been issued. If the debt remains unchanged that would put annual interest at $785 million or quarterly interest at $196 million.

At what might be the extreme case (involving a lower credit rating as well as a considerably higher interest rate environment), what would interest expense be at 8%? $1.26 billion per year, or $314 million per quarter.

So with cash flow already well above $4 billion per year, even in high-interest rate scenarios Mylan should be able to easily pay interest on its debt, and either accumulate cash or pay down the debt.

However, there may be scenarios in which cash flow drops off: increased competition in the generic market, government price controls, or a major recession. The combination of reduced cash flow and higher interest rates, while not very probable, is dangerous enough for me to want Mylan's debt to be even lower than it is today.

Lower debt also has the benefit of reducing interest payments and increasing earnings.

Capital allocation thoughts

I sometimes sound anti-buyback in my assessments, but actually I am agnostic. I have seen many companies keep their stock prices high, pleasing investors in the short run, by paying too much for their own stock. When a stock is undervalued, as Mylan's is at this time, it helps both short term and long-term investors to use part of the cash flow to buy back the stock.

Although Mylan appears well-positioned to handle its debt, I worry that it might make more acquisitions, using more debt. After all, it is hard to change a decade-old strategy that has been successful so far. Again, I am agnostic: I want to know what Mylan shareholders are getting when an acquisition is made, and the interest rate of the new debt required.

Since paying off debt reduced interest payments, increasing earnings, in general I would favor using more cash flow used to reduce debt than to buy back stock.

How does that compare to the thinking of CEO Heather Bresch and the management team? At the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference on January 11, an audience member asked a question:

"How are you more broadly balancing capital allocation? Your stock is at a very low multiple right now, so when you think about putting capital towards those types of tuck-in deals versus a share repurchase, how do you balance those two?"

The response was:

"Every day we look at capital allocation. We do have an authorization to do share buy back in our hands right now, about $930 million. We are constantly balancing, and trying to keep dry powder, for those types of opportunities that Rajiv talked about. At the same time, we have been very clear we are committed to our investment grade rating. As we finished the Meda acquisition and took the debt onto our books, our leverage ratio ended the third quarter at about 3.8 time EBITDA. We are focused on reducing that to our long-term target of 3.0."

Nevertheless, Mylan continues to make acquisitions. It announced it bought the Cold-EEZE line from ProPhase labs on January 9, 2017. While this over-the-counter line is a relatively small tuck-in, it indicates Mylan has not lost its appetite for expansion. Given its cash generation, some tuck-ins might not require taking on further debt, but they do use cash that could be used to pay off debt or buy back stock.

Concluding thoughts

I consider Mylan to be dramatically undervalued at Monday, January 23, 2017 closing price of $36.03, corresponding to a market capitalization of $19.3 billion.

My price target may sound like hype, but it is well grounded in reality. I believe non-GAAP EPS in 2017 will be about at the company target of $6.00 per share. I believe that will be true despite any EpiPen issues. And I believe that is just part of an upward trajectory as Mylan starts to be able to market biosimilars in the United States.

A company that is growing profits should be trading at about 20 times earnings, in this environment where "safe" money (short term treasuries) still pays interest under 1%. By the end of 2017 short term treasuries will likely pay over 1%, but 20 times earnings is effectively paying 5%.

Twenty times 2017 earnings would be $120 per share.

Why the extraordinary difference between today's price and my $120 target? With $19.3 billion in market cap, it takes quite a bit of buying to move MYL to line up with its fundamentals. For the past year there is the appearance of uncertainty due to EpiPen price changes, inconsistent messaging from the Trump administration and Congress, and the question of how long it will take for Mylan's biosimilars to gain FDA approvals.

Another issue is GAAP earnings and the resulting P/E ratio, which is 72.6. That looks expensive, but it is the result of acquisition-related expenses and the one-time settlement. As those expenses recede into history the GAAP numbers will trend towards the non-GAAP numbers. Cash flow and adjusted EBITDA will remain high, which is the bottom line in this case.

I don't think the uncertainties are going to affect the 2017 $6.00 per share EPS estimate. Mylan has been selling EpiPen for years and is quite capable of judging the competitive landscape and estimating sales and margins. Mylan mostly sells low-cost generic drugs, not the high-cost branded drugs that have strained healthcare budgets. And Mylan's science and ability to manufacture biosimilars are top-notch. Biosimilar revenues are in the pipeline and could start in 2017. Likely they will ramp significantly in 2018 and beyond.

And if I am wrong? Well, at $36 per share, Mylan should buy back as much stock as cash flow and paying down debt according to plan will allow, which should send EPS up and support the share price. Caveat: the stock price is determined by auction; in the short run it could decline further.

