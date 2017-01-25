My Worst Investment Picks Of 2016

SA author Illuminati Investments and I had a bet last year pertaining to the performance of Apple stock compared against the IMF portfolio that I operate publicly here at Seeking Alpha. The stakes were that the loser write on their worst investment decision of the year. Apple stock went on a tear, so it's time for me to make good on the bet.

I haven't selected a "worst" decision for the year, since there wasn't one that struck me as particularly egregious. Instead we'll tour several of the bigger mishaps of the year, and see what lessons we can learn.

Bezek Gets Caught In The High-Yield Cookie Jar

In some ways, I view high-yield investing in common stocks like a kid views the cookie jar. It's a known risk, but man, that yield would taste so nice. I generally have avoided yield traps, at least in my primary portfolio, and I warn about them on occasion here in my writings.

However, in Ian's Million Fund "IMF", I lowered my standards once last year, figuring a little yield-chasing wouldn't hurt me. The positions are small, so what's the worst that could happen, right? Well, uh... meet Computer Programs And Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI):

CPSI data by YCharts

I started the position in March at $51 because it seemed "reasonably valued" and added more in May and July as it got cheaper. Ultimately, it'd get a lot cheaper yet - my position is down 49% on cost basis.

Historically, the company looked like a fantastic capital allocator, regularly putting up 30% ROAs and 40%+ ROEs. I found the stock from a screener and figured past results looked great, the business seemed stable. The company had engaged in a major merger that added more executional risk to things and dinged 2015 results, but I figured management, based on past results, would be able to integrate everything neatly.

At the time, the company was yielding more than 6%, and I figured the earnings problems were just of a short-term nature. I even noticed there was a large short interest in the stock. I decided to look past this though, since I couldn't find a bearish thesis posted publicly on the internet. Clearly someone had good information but decided not to use it for a bear raid in this case.

In any event, the short sellers were right. Earnings continued to dip further in 2016, and the company was unable to maintain the dividend at the old rate. Since many people had bought for the eye-catching 6% yield and historical strong performance, a total exodus ensued out of the stock.

2017 appears to be another difficult year for the firm, as uncertainty over health care system reforms is likely to slow spending in their market. Even the newly-reduced dividend may get cut again. Since I only sell on rare occasions in the IMF, I'm stuck holding this stock as a reminder not to go yield chasing. 6% dividends from normal c-corps are often unsustainable; if you buy one, make sure you've triple-checked everything in your due diligence. I found some warning signs, but looked the other way chasing that phantom high yield.

Trump Insurance Misfires

Your author was bullish on Donald Trump from late 2015-onward. It was one of my good calls. But that good call set the stage for a terrible one. The key lesson here is to engage in one level of thinking beyond what the market does.

I assumed Trump would win, whereas the market figured he was heading for a big defeat. However, despite bucking consensus there, I assumed the market's conclusion would be correct - Trump would be a disaster for stocks, at least initially. My thinking really stopped there, I didn't tease out the true ramifications of his impending victory. Thus, I concluded that I'd need insurance.

Enter International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC). I'll say even with the benefit of hindsight that this still pick has a great deal of internal logic. IBOC is a south Texas bank centered in NAFTA-country. About 30% of the bank's deposits come from Mexican nationals, and its operating branches are generally in areas where the economy is heavily dependent on US-Mexican trade.

Making matters seemingly worse for the bank, the firm's CEO publicly endorsed Donald Trump and helped raise money for his campaign. Thus, I figured the local economy would get hit if Trump won, and also that angered Hispanics would pull money out of the bank to punish it for the unpopular pro-Trump stance.

According to recent reporting from the Houston Chronicle, the city of McAllen, TX, where the bank has a major presence, is now heading into a tailspin, as anticipated:

Then came the fall of oil prices, which weakened the Mexican economy and the peso. About one-third of Mexico's tax revenue comes from oil sales. The effects of the currency change were visible immediately on the Texas side of the border. The Dallas Fed's business conditions index, a broad measure that includes wages, unemployment, job growth and retail sales, fell by 6 percent in McAllen this year. Home sales through November grew only 1.5 percent from the same period last year, after rising by an average of 5.6 percent in each of the previous four years. And it's not just Mexicans who have been hesitant to spend: The thousands of Canadians who typically come south for the winter have also been stymied by the strong dollar.

The article goes on to discuss how retail sales are declining as Mexican purchasing power erodes. Hotel bookings have been cut in half, and merchants are reporting up to 50% declines in volumes over the past year. All told, McAllen is a "yuge" Trump loser. So how about that International Bancshares short - my thesis played out, so the stock got clobbered, right?

IBOC data by YCharts

Nope, the opposite happened. Since, you see, interest rates spiked following Trump's win. And investors started throwing money at banking ETFs to profit off the expectation that rising rates would lift net interest margins and thus earnings. Whether your bank was located in Alaska, Nebraska, or embattled NAFTA-country the ETF and algo buyers didn't care. Just having bank in your name was good enough to drive buying interest.

Ultimately, the bank's performance will be driven by local economic factors and loan performance, not general sector flows and sentiment. However, for insurance, I should have spent more time thinking about sector risk - what would Trump do to banks as a whole - rather than just focusing on the juicy local aspects to that particular bank.

Brazilian Short Misses The Podium

I made great money shorting Brazil (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in 2015. However, I made a classic trading error - overstaying my welcome. My thesis for shorting the country was based on the fact that the recession was worse than the west thought, the political problems were more intractable than commonly thought, and that equities could still drop a lot farther against a worsening economic backdrop.

There were some tail risks that could have greatly aided my thesis. For one, there was a decent chance that the Zika crisis and/or worsening public safety situation would force the Olympics to be postponed/moved/canceled. This didn't play out, though given the same set of circumstances, I'd take the chance on that catalyst again. Absolutely nobody was expecting that at the time I initiated my position, and by the time the Olympics were on us, there was wide mainstream voicing of the idea that they needed to be cancelled.

Similarly, the Rousseff government was kicked out of office. I don't want to use the word hopeful - as it seems in bad taste - but I had expectations that the Brazilian people wouldn't settle for the corrupt and illegitimate Temer government which replaced her. Given how left-wing countries generally do politics in South America, it was reasonable to expect a good chance that Temer would get booted out of the country and the political scene devolve into chaos. This hasn't happened (yet) though high-ranking officials who oppose the government keep dying under mysterious circumstances - we haven't heard the last of that story.

In any case, the Brazilian stock market and currency rallied sharply in 2016. Despite GDP being a complete disaster (down another 3% and missing analyst estimates by a mile), investors assumed things were getting better. If you ignore retail sales - down more sharply this past holiday season than even 2015 - and look carefully, you can make a positive case. Inflation has been curtailed at a minimum, allowing the central bank to slash interest rates. GDP is expected to run around breakeven for 2017, which, judging by recent years, would be an achievement.

My thesis was that Colombian, Peruvian, and other higher-quality Latin American stocks would outperform Brazil. And there wasn't anything wrong with my longs, Peru's (NYSEARCA:EPU) exchange is up 63% over the past 52-weeks in local terms, and Colombia (NYSEARCA:GXG) is up 20%. But both trailed Brazil, which rallied more than 70% over that time span. I was right to conclude Latin America was cheap and invest there heavily, but my idea of hedging my exposure by shorting the weakest most defective economy/political system didn't work. In a rising tide, all markets may rise, and the weakest/highest beta one may very well outpace the others, as Brazil did in 2016.