It May Be Time To Kiss Tootsie Roll Goodbye

Tootsie Roll Corporation (NYSE:TR) has been a personal favorite of mine since 2002. In fact, my wife made TR our first stock investment, buying me a single framed share over a decade ago.

Here's a quick summary of why I invested in Tootsie Roll, with a large purchase in 2015, and why those reasons may be expiring:

First, the company had extremely conservative financial reporting. It uses a Last In, First-Out, or LIFO method to count inventory, per page 31 of their 2016 annual report. The result of this the 'book' price of everything in the warehouse is listed at the price when the warehouse was set up -- it means TR assets are undervalued.

Second, the company had accomplished and senior leadership who understood the business, with a track record of integrity. Tootsie Roll is a family company, with at the time, a CEO and COO husband/wife team who had a great number of shares and, together, eight decades of experience at Tootsie Roll. The principles include the ideas that it will not jeopardize long-term growth for short-term results as a principle to operate the business; listed on Page 2 of the 2016 annual report.

Third, the brand was iconic. Tootsie-Rolls are everywhere, with Charms appearing in US Army Meals Ready To Eat (MRE). The company was founded in 1896, and wasn't going anywhere. The passing down of candy, from parent to child, is something Charlie Munger might call a "durable competitive advantage."

Fourth, the company had been paying cash dividends (about 1%) every quarter for seventy-seven years, and stock dividends (about 3%) every year for fifty years.

I saw a company that wasn't going anywhere that threw off far more cash than I could get in a CD, nearly as reliably as a CD. It was a conservative investment. I got in at 31.35, got about 4% in dividends a year, and now the company sits at 38.

It may be time for me to take my 20% profit and get out. Here's why:

The CEO of Tootsie Roll, Melvin Gordon, who was 92, died in 2015. The company had a succession plan in place, and his wife, Ellen, took over. Ellen is 86. I do not believe they can possibly have the same succession quality in place when Ellen leaves. (Note: I believed this about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and sold for a 20% profit, around 250, when Steve Jobs got sick. The company continued a positive trudge toward 600. TR brands no longer seem so iconic. In fact, they seem like the kind of thing kids only get at Halloween. Looking at the list of brands, I don't see anything that I can purchase at a gas station at the retail level. While my wife and I have a bunch of tootsie-roll coin banks, the children are not interested in them. TR sales growth has been anemic. In 2006, the company had 500 million in sales, and 540 in 2015. That is a compound growth great of less than one percent - about 85/100ths of a percent. The CEO's statements reads like a press release, which I suppose it is. Here's an example from 3rd Q 2016 results:

"Third quarter and nine months 2016 net sales were adversely affected by the effects of a stronger U.S. dollar and related currency translation of foreign sales, but benefited from the timing of certain customer sales between third and fourth quarters in the comparative 2016 and 2015 periods. Higher price realization on sales, continuing improvements in manufacturing plant efficiencies driven by capital investments, and ongoing cost containment programs contributed to higher net earnings in third quarter and nine months 2016. Net earnings for these periods were adversely impacted by higher costs for ingredients and additional costs relating to changes in product labeling requirements."

Breaking that down into plain English:

- The cost of sugar keeps going up

- We keep investing in economies of scale

- The dollar was down

I expect all those things to keep happening. They are not one-time events. What I don't see is any sort of aggressive strategy to change anything, which makes sense if you have an 84 year old CEO who is perfectly happy with the same 4% dividend return the company has always kicked out. 4% dividends, plus healthy stock growth, isn't really that bad. It's the stock growth I am worried about. Tootsie roll is over valued. In 2012, Tootsie Roll's price to book value was 1.2 - meaning it was selling for about 20% more than the assets it carried. Given the LIFO strategy, that meant the company as relatively "good deal." Today, the price is over two times the book value. Price to earnings sits at 34 times. That means one-hundred dollars worth of stock would earn about 3 dollars in returns - less than the combined dividend.

If the price of the stock continues to go up faster than sales growth, then the dividend is unsustainable. In order to get to sustainable, we need the price of the stock to go up slower than sales growth, which has been kicking around at 0.85% annually. I don't see anything in the pipeline to kick off this sort of growth, and the company has slowed down it's acquisitions of other brands. The final straw; I went to a gas station the other day and saw a half-dozen kinds of new Peanut Butter cups. Big ones. Small ones. Dark chocolate ones. Christmas-y ones - and there will be Easter and Halloween Peanut Butter cups. Tootsie Roll does not have this sort of innovation in product. It is over-valued on price-to-earnings and price-to-book. It's a great company, and if you are happy with 4% dividends annually and tepid stock grown (I'd say in the less than one percent range), you might want to hang on to your Tootsie Roll.

Conclusions

We are living in an up market. You could argue that a P/E of 34 is simply "the new normal." But the math on earnings to dividends to sales growth just doesn't work for me.

I'm not in a rush, but it may be time for me to kiss Tootsie Roll goodbye. If you are invested in TR, it might be time to look for another investment - if you aren't, I would not advise getting in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I've been invested in TR for over a year. It may be time to sell. So I guess I am "long" on TR. The advice is to sell, so I believe there is no conflict of interest!