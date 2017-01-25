Jagged Peak Energy: IPO Valuation Too Steep?

We recommend no more than a modest allocation in this IPO.

Its current valuation is high compared to other similar oil and gas companies. However it is run by an experienced management team and has grown revenue at an impressive rate.

Jagged Peak Energy was formed in 2013 and is focused on developing unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin.

The company has an additional 5,733,750 shares as an over-allotment option for its underwriters.

Jagged Peak Energy filed an S-1/A with the SEC, announcing its intention to sell 38.23M shares of its common stock at a marketed price range of $16 to $18.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) filed an S-1/A with the Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing its intention to offer 38,225,000 shares of its common stock in its upcoming IPO that is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2017. Of those 38.225M shares, 11.754M will be sold by company insiders, representing approximately 31% of the total shares being offered. The company plans to sell its shares at its marketed price range of $16 to $18. Additionally, company insiders are offering an additional 5,733,750 shares as an over-allotment option for its underwriters. The company expects to raise $650M through the sale.

The joint book-running managers for the IPO are Citigroup, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, Goldman, Sachs & Co., RBC Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities. The senior co-managers are UBS Investment Bank and KeyBank Capital markets, and the co-managers are ABN AMRO, Fifth Third Securities, Petrie Partners Securities, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., BMO Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities, Evercore ISI and Scotia Howard Weil.

Business overview

Jagged Peak Energy is an independent oil and gas company that focuses on developing unconventional oil reserves and natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in April 2013 by key members of its management team together with an affiliate of Quantum Energy Partners, an energy PE firm. The company reports that it held an 89 percent working interest as of Sept. 30, 2016, in 68,121 gross leased and acquired acres. It holds blocks of land in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward and Winkler that are contiguous.

Assuming the company prices at the mid-point of its price range, it would command a market cap of 3.59B.

Executive management overview

Joseph N. Jaggers has served as the president, chairman and chief executive officer of Jagged Peak Energy LLC since Aug. 2013 and as the chief executive officer, chairman of the board and president of Jagged Peak Energy since Sept. 2016. Prior to joining the company, he served as the chief executive officer and president of Ute Energy LLC from July 2010 until it was acquired in Aug. 2012. Jaggers has more than 35 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He graduated with his Bachelor of Science in 1975 from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Robert W. Howard serves as the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Jagged Peak Energy and was appointed to those positions in Nov. 2016. He has also served as the company's chief financial officer since Sept. 2016 and as the chief financial officer of Jagged Peak Energy LLC since April 2016. Before joining Jagged Peak, Howard served as the chief financial officer of the Bill Barrett Corporation since 2007. He has held numerous executive roles in several companies dating back to 1984. Howard holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from the University of Wisconsin - Eu Claire.

Financial highlights and risks

JAG generated $62 million in sales for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2016 and has shown impressive revenue growth. For the nine months that ended on Sept. 30, 2016, Jagged Peak Energy reports that it had total revenues of $51,381,000 and a net loss of $7,842,000. For the same period that ended on Sept. 30, 2015, the company reports it had total revenues of $22,993,000 and a net loss of $699,000. This represent a 124% increase in revenue.

In 2015, the company reported total revenues of $33,811,000, an increase of 107% from $16,280,000 in revenue in 2014. Net loss was $1,321,000 and $7,484,000 for year 2014 and 2015, respectively.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2016, the company's income from operations were $1.8M. However, the company reported a net loss of $7.8M which was the result of an $8.2M loss from its commodity derivative positions. Without these commodity derivative losses, the company would have reported profits for this nine-month period.

Net cash provided from operating activities was $16.6M and $11.9M for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2016 compared to the same period the previous year.

(Source)

Risks with this investment include the volatility surrounding oil and natural gas prices, as well as the controlling interest Quantum will maintain post-IPO and the potential for conflict of interest with other shareholders. In addition, continued growth for the company requires substantial capital expenditure in development projects and/or acquisitions and the inability to secure capital funding in the future could pose a risk.

Jagged Peak Energy plans to use proceeds from the IPO to repay its indebtedness under its credit facility in full in the amount of $132 million. It plans to use the balance of the proceeds along with additional borrowing to finance its planned 2017 capital program.

Competition and Valuation

At a market cap valuation of 3.59B, Jagged Peak Energy would trade at a price/sales multiple of 58.06x. This is a steep premium compared to other oil and gas companies which have recently gone public. Wild Horse Develop (NYSE:WRD) trades at a price/sales multiple of 37.55x and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) at 13.97x. Both these companies are trading below their IPO price, which may bode poorly for investors' confidence in Jagged Peak Energy.

TKR Market Cap Price/Sales JAG $3.59B 58.06x WRD $1.30B 37.55x XOG $2.74B 13.97x

Conclusion: Consider A Modest Allocation At Most

Jagged Peak Energy has shown strong revenue growth during its relatively short operational history and has an experienced management team in place.

Its plan to use proceeds from the IPO to repay its indebtedness will improve its balance sheet and liquidity position.

However, industry volatility and high valuation make us hesitant on investing, particularly given less than stellar performance by recent oil and gas IPOs.

We recommend no more than a modest allocation in this upcoming IPO.

