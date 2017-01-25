NVE Corporation: Bursting Through Industry Doors

The award also helps explain the company's projected fiscal 2017 fourth quarter equipment spend. But, there's more there and it points to fiscal 2018.

The award opens the door to more project phases and more potential awards. It also shoves the door to the automotive industry open further.

In its fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings call, NVE Corporation shared it had won another R&D opportunity, this one from the United States Army to develop spintronic radar detectors.

Source

If you follow NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC), you know the company is thrifty. The company simply does not frivolously invest capital.

"...when we justify an R&D project, whether it's internally funded, whether we have the resources or don't have the resources, we have to demonstrate a payback or we're not going to do it.....if we invest our shareholders' money in R&D, we need to be able to demonstrate a return."

So, when the company shared in its 2017 third quarter earnings call that it expects to expend $87,000 in the last quarter of fiscal year 2017, shareholders can rest assured the spend will deliver a return.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2017, the spintronics manufacturer had invested just over $180,000 in machinery and equipment. The fourth quarter spend will be the largest for the year. NVE shared the investment will be for "equipment to support new product development and production" (emphasis added).

A portion of the spend is likely targeted for a six-month contract for $141,000 from the United States Army awarded to NVE in the third quarter. The objective is the development of "new ultra-fast spintronic radar detectors and spectrum analyzers based on arrays of metallic or metal/insulator nano-scale magnetic diodes". The Army will use the device to detect microwaves in anti-radar and wireless interception applications.

Winning the first phase award entitles NVE Corporation to apply for a second phase award. The second phase may span up to two years with an award maximum of $1 million. The Phase II milestone will be an optimized design and a prototype delivery with six or more detectors fabricated on a single chip.

This project also has a third phase scheduled. It will focus on improving fabrication to the point 20 to 40 spintronic radar detectors are housed on a single chip.

NVE has long found these third-party awards end up building intellectual property and future business. The company already sees this particular project could lead to faster couplers for IoT connectivity and/or improved MRAM efficiency. As well, the Army identified potential automotive industry applications such as "ultra-fast side-impact radars and control of autonomous vehicles".

Such civilian applications fit in well with ongoing NVE R&D in the automotive industry. The company has made inroads on controller area networks for hybrid electric vehicles.

"We're going to be very well positioned for the next generation of hybrid electric vehicles with more efficient battery controls and more sophisticated controls and more networking and sensors." "We're working on the certifications that would help us gain some serious traction in the automotive market."

NVE's endeavors to revolutionize the food safety industry and to revolutionize factory automation and industrial control in the Internet of Things continue to proceed well. The Army award only serves to open additional doors. Open doors, inevitably, generate revenue.

A case can be made proving product sales do indeed track R&D. Customer-sponsored R&D, historically, has an approximate four-year lag. Since customer-sponsored R&D often spurs company-funded R&D, the lag between company-funded expenditure and sales, historically, shortened to one year.

Source: Author-created from company data

NVE started fiscal 2017 at a slower pace than fiscal 2016. Year-over-year product sales were down over 24%. In the fiscal 2017 third quarter, product sales increased over 40%. Both quarters are a prime example of why NVE revenue should not be viewed by isolating on a single quarter's performance. To date in fiscal 2017, the company has generated a 3% increase in product sales. Earnings per share for the nine months have also increased 2.5% year-over-year. The progress occurred despite a 30% decrease in third-party contract R&D revenue.

NVE should be able to exceed fiscal 2016's fourth quarter performance in its current quarter. Product sales would only need to total $4.63 million as compared to the $7.1 million generated in the third quarter. Net income must equate to only $2.37 million as compared to $3.48 million in the third quarter. Earnings per share need only total $0.48 to finish the year as compared to the $0.72 generated in the fiscal 2017 third quarter.

Looking toward fiscal 2018, there are a myriad of opportunities for revenue generation at NVE even while it delves further into its R&D projects. There's an obvious sense the opportunities are greater than before. Potential customers do request reassurance NVE can handle greater capacity. Despite its thrifty reputation, it's actually no surprise management is already a step ahead. In the earnings call, CEO Daniel Baker, assured.

"Our customers, as you imply, are often concerned about capacity. And, so, we've built plenty of capacity."

Remembering they have already calculated return enlightens shareholders about the likelihood of the potential turning to reality. If capacity is there, so is the likelihood. And, don't ignore the explanation from CFO, Mr. Reynder, on the scheduled fourth quarter investment - the equipment is to support production.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in NVEC.