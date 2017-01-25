Vossloh: When An Outsider Takes Control

(Editor's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as VOSSY and VOSSF. Vossloh's main listing in Germany, VOS.DE, offers stronger liquidity.)

How can you find a great business early enough to enjoy a long runway of growth but mature enough to allow for a confident assessment? Unfortunately only in hindsight results are clear. So, basically it is a very difficult task. There are many different factors for success, but at this point I will focus my attention on the CEOs who managed to turnaround business and significantly increase the value of the Company. Those people are very rare birds, so whenever you have possibility to invest alongside "The Outsiders" it is worth to stop and check. This article is about Heinz Hermann Thiele and Vossloh (a leading global rail technology company).

Heinz Hermann Thiele and Knorr Bremse

After being 16 years with Knorr Bremse, Heinz Hermann Thiele got opportunity to acquire majority stake in 1985. At that time Knorr Bremse had a workforce of 3,500 employees, sales of EUR254m, of which brakes accounted for EUR180m, and a thinly profit margin. No one could say with any certainty whether Knorr Bremse could actually be turned around. As Chairman of the Board he transformed a failing Company into a global market leader.

What he did do that was different? At that time the Supervisory Board concluded that there was no real future in breaks and Knorr Bremse should instead focus on industrial pneumatics. On the other side, Thiele had a different vision. His vision was built around brake technology for road and rail, complemented by separate divisions for rail vehicle and commercial vehicle systems, and rapid internationalization. He sold off all activities that were not related to rail or commercial vehicles and ensured all corporate functions were product related. Today, Knorr-Bremse is the world's leading manufacturer of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles, with sales around EUR6bn and return on equity of close to 40%. Unfortunately for equity investors Knorr Bremse is not on the stock exchange.

Vossloh - Thiele's new project

Knorr Bremse is not a listed company, so we can only learn from that case. In 2011 Thiele started to build its position in the new company - Vossloh, which is listed on the stock exchange. Vossloh is German manufacturer with a focus on rail infrastructure. Business is organized by the three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The forth segment, Transportation (now only includes Locomotives business - plan is to sell this unit in 2017), is currently in disposal phase. Today, Vossloh's largest shareholder is Heinz Hermann Thiele, with a stake close to 45%.

The transformation process of Vossloh has started in 2014. In 2014, the Supervisory board replaced the previous Management board. At the same year, Vossloh published a new strategy where they decided that railway infrastructure business is its core business. That means they decided to sell other businesses which are not related to infrastructure. In 2015 they sold Vossloh Rail Vehicles (Spanish-based Rail Vehicles). At the end of 2016 they sold Electrical System business to Knorr Bremse.

Usually, companies are focused on top line development and operating performance. But, I was positively surprised when I found that Vossloh follows a value-oriented growth strategy. Positive value added is generated when ROCE is higher than WACC. As a short term key performance indicators Vossloh uses sales and EBIT or EBIT margin, but the long-term performance measure is based on value added approach. As a result, Vossloh seeks to improve the parameters that can influence this indicator.

Market Overview

Based on UNIFE estimate the total value of infrastructure and infrastructure services market is around EUR 26bn. From 2015 until 2020 the market should grow by 3.7%. China is the fastest growing market with growth over 30%, following Western Europe with growth of 3.9% and USA with growth of 2.8%.

Key Investment Risks

When I talk about Vossloh the primarily risk is related towards ability of Heinz Hermann Thiele to transform Vossloh same as Knorr Bremse. Here, I use my gut feeling, so it could be other way around. Simply, Heinz Hermann Thiele is 76 years old and he may not able to achieve similar success.

Same as with other companies in railway sector, Vossloh is exposed to general economic risks related to economic cycle swings, sociopolitical events, exchange and interest rate trends, as well as changes to legal and tax-related conditions. Operating risks and opportunities arise in operations-related activities, especially relating procurement, production, and contract performance. Other risks are financial, legal, price and liquidity.

Outlook and Conclusion

Talking about Vossloh is very difficult. On one hand, the Company is still in transformation phase until it fully disinvest transportation division. Despite the focus on return on capital employed (ROCE), they are not able to create economic value (added value = ROCE ≥ WACC). In 9M2016 FCF is negative, due to loss from operating activities.

For any investor who is outside the Company it is difficult to assess turnaround situation. There is famous quote from Buffett - "Our conclusion is that, with few exceptions, when a management with a reputation for brilliance tackles a business with a reputation for poor fundamental economics, it is the reputation of the business that remains intact." Furthermore, Buffet wrote: "Both our operating and investment experience cause us to conclude that turnarounds seldom turn." This article is about those rare birds which are able to turnaround business and create great companies. I don't know if this going to be case with Vossloh, but I can see some patterns similar to Knorr Bremse.