Market Volatility Bulletin

Note: there was a delay in getting this bulletin released on SA. We'll take it as a blessing. A meaningful amount has changed on the ES side in the last twenty-four hours, and it can be instructive to see how we were thinking at the time this was penned (9:15 EST on Tuesday) vs. what the core issues at hand are today. Give it a read, and hopefully the follow-up bulletin will be out shortly, and thank you for reading!

On Monday the market tried to break out of its range (to the downside), to no avail. Overnight, S&P futures basically went nowhere, trading in a range from 2259.50 to 2264.50.

We stated yesterday that periods of low VIX can last for weeks, only to be <very> quickly reversed. Between the macro backdrop, FX volatility, earnings season, and most importantly the new president's proclivity for speaking in an impromptu manner, we believe there to be plenty of potential for the VIX to pick up and for equities to hit the skids, at least for a period of time.

The illustration above from VIXCentral shows the contango for the one-to-two month VIX contracts. This is the percentage gain one would realize if by taking a short position in a one-month VIX contract and an offsetting short position in a two-month VIX contract.

One can see that this contango currently sits near the top end of its historical range over the last few years. Given the overall context, we believe that it makes sense to pay the contango, and trade a further-out contract pair, such as long the two-month March contract, and going long the five-month June contract. Our hypothesis posits that there are enough news items out there to spike near-term VIX over the next several weeks, and that if you're going to pay the negative roll yield, this is a less painful way to do so rather than for instance buying VXX. We welcome your thoughts in the comments section.

Article Shoutout

We'd like to draw attention to a piece done by Volatility Surfer ("VS") last Thursday. In the piece, VS discusses the fact that the VIX is sitting with a high number of net short contracts.

He concludes that there is no detectable correlation between high number of short positions and future spikes in the VIX; he goes on to determine that based on the five years of data he analyzes that there does seem to be a pickup in volatility when the net number of contracts falls below -100,000, which is where we were when he published on Thursday. It's a quick read with some nice graphs. For those who follow VIX products, we think it's worth your while.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures):

It is our contention that the S&P 500 is presently overbought and too complacent. As a quick aside, this newsletter is intended to be more about establishing a view, taking a position for that view in front of readers, justifying the position and allowing readers to follow what happens. It is less about getting you to agree with our take on "where markets are going", though we welcome comments on that topic.

That said, let us briefly offer up reasons for why we believe one might want to tamp down their long stock portfolio positions:

The VIX is sitting near historic lows. This during a time when a new president is taking office, and volatility has actually increased of late in Treasuries, gold, and FX.

Fed policy appears to be changing toward more hawkish, as evidenced by talks by outlooks for three rate hikes this year (we think they will stick to their outlook this year)

The fullness of earnings season is upon us. The banks got Q4 earnings off to a good start... let's see about follow-through from other companies, especially as it concerns top-line considerations

For those who agree that reducing their equity position to their portfolio is prudent, we propose some variation of the following options spread trade:

Selling a near-dated call (one week to one month)

and

Buying a further out-of-the-money put spread (two weeks to two months)

Last week, we highlighted the trade of selling the Jan27 2275 call on the ES, paired with buying a Feb10 2195-2235 put spread.

Below was the opening bid-ask on the position, initiated last Tuesday:

The negative pricing you see above signifies that this is a credit spread - in other words you get paid to initiate this spread. More simply, the Jan 27 call we sold was worth a little more than the Feb 10 put spread that we bought.

An update on pricing for the spread:

As of this morning, the trade has been profitable to the tune of about $4.00 per spread. Considering that the ES is down two points from where the trade was initiated, this is not bad.

Notice that the spread has switched from being a credit spread - one where the call you sold had a higher market value that the put spread you bought - to a debit spread. This means that currently the put spread is worth more than the call that you're putting up for sale.

Our goal was to show you how a trade unfolded without back-peddling. We had no idea whether this specific trade would be a winner or a loser. It just so happens to have been a pretty good trade over the last week, but that's not the real point at all. The point was for you to be able to read along and hopefully learn a thing or two.

In last Thursday's post, we asked:

"if you're nervous about the current state of the market, why not just reduce your position?"

We gave a reason in yesterday's post, and we'll remind you of the profile on the trade as compared to outright selling one's position in the stock market (two panels below).

Source: Interactive Brokers

Clearly, the options hedge is the gentler one. If the market simply tanks, you'd have done better by just selling. Any other outcome and the hedge would do better or at least near as well.

We'd now like to propose another reason why trading the spread could be better than selling your position: Vega

Source: Interactive Brokers

Look at the fourth row in the scenario chart above. Each column corresponds to a price scenario for the S&P 500. For instance, the third column corresponds to what the spread "should" do if the index fell by one percent today.

Currently, the spread carries a mildly positive vega. We think that is a good thing given where the VIX stands at present.

What is Vega? Vega is an option spread's "Greek" that measures the sensitivity of the spread to a change in implied volatility. This is not exactly the same as VIX, but it is certainly the same basic idea. Positive vega corresponds (roughly, mind you, not literally) to the spread doing well when spot VIX rises and poorly when spot VIX falls. Furthermore, Vega does not suffer from contango or negative roll yield.

Typically, if the S&P falls, the VIX rises. We want to point out that it does not need to be so; there is no mechanical sense in which falling (rising) S&P leads to rising (falling) VIX. It just typically does in fact work that way in the majority of instances.

Given that VIX is already so low, we see some attractive asymmetry here so far as it concerns our spread's vega. Drops in the S&P accompanied by increases in the value of the spread due to a spike in implied volatility. On the other hand, we don't see a big rise in stocks killing the VIX, as it is already dead.

This spread represents a decent way to get long VIX-like products without paying contango. It is noteworthy, however, that the scenario indicator is showing that at current levels, the theta (time decay) of the spread has flipped from being positive (paying us) to mildly negative (we pay to continue holding the spread). This is a fairly mild theta that we do not mind paying.

That said, we are fairly near to the Friday expiration. It is getting close to the time where we need to adjust our position.

Concluding Remarks

Trading the spread we've highlighted is a gentler way of toning down an existing position than selling the position outright. It also allows us to broaden our view from an explicit stance on the S&P 500, to potentially incorporate a view on the VIX as well.

Know-how about these kinds of techniques deserves a place in investors' tool kits. It doesn't mean that investors have to go out and actually trade these spreads every few days: most won't. But there is value in having the skills to consider more factors than simply the price of the underlying index.

We will continue to watch this spread in tomorrow's bulletin. In particular, we will discuss unwinding the position.

What do you think?

As our ongoing parting note, our goal in writing here is not to get you to agree with us. Nor is it to suggest that you ought to put on these specific trades (please read our profile). The goal is to walk readers who wish to expanding their current set of tools through some ideas for trades. Please follow us to track this trade and commentary, and thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the FX and futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.