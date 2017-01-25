FibroGen Set Up For A Big Year

FibroGen, Inc., (NASDAQ: FGEN) is a San Francisco-based biopharma company with a current market cap around $1.6B. They have enough cash for over 2 years, during which they will hit multiple value inflection points, including their lead candidate's market approval in China. Their lead program (Roxadustat) is an orally active HIF-1 stabilizer that induces red blood cell development in the bone marrow.

Roxadustat is being tested to correct anemia in patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). CKD affects nearly 1 in 10 people and the total anemia market is estimated at $6B. In several clinical trials to date, Roxadustat has outperformed Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agents (ESAs), the current standard of care. This program is partnered out to Astellas and AstraZeneca, in deals that included ~$2.5B in milestone payments and downstream royalties in the low to mid 20% range.

This asset is currently in 3 fully enrolled Ph3 studies with an NDA in the US and approval in China expected in 2018. In 3Q16, Roxadustat was given clearance by the FDA to be evaluated in a Ph3 trial in patients with myelodysplastic syndrome, increasing its potential in anemia indications outside CKD.

Their second lead asset is a wholly owned monoclonal antibody Pamrevlumab (FG-3019) directed against CTGF, a growth factor involved in fibrogenesis. Neutralizing this factor has shown promise in multiple preclinical models of fibrosis and in an open label Ph1 study in patients with IPF, a type of fibrosis in the lung. In that clinical study, patients saw a decline in the rate of progression (as measured by Forced Vital Capacity and High Resolution Computed Tomography) on par with both Nintedanib and Pirfenidone, the two competitors on the market.

Moreover, in ~25% of patients there was an improvement in lung function, arguably making it the first drug capable of reversing fibrosis in humans. IPF affects around 100K people in the US and sales of IPF drugs are projected to exceed $1B by 2020. FibroGen has now fully enrolled a placebo-controlled Ph2 study with expected results in summer 2017. They will also be including a 6-month sub-study evaluating the efficacy of FG-3019 as a companion product with the standard of care. Data for this study is also expected in summer 2017.

FG-3019 has also shown promise in a Ph1/2 study of locally advanced, unresectable pancreatic cancer. Although still only testing in a small number of patients, the findings as of January 20th, 2016 are encouraging. According to a presentation at ASCO GI 2017, of the 9 patients who finished the regimen receiving Gemcitabine+Nab-paclitaxel+FG-3019, 7 became resection eligible in contrast to 1 of 6 patients who finished the regimen receiving chemo alone. Of the 7 eligible patients, 4 achieved successful resection (3 R0, 1 R1). Notably, R0 resection implies a curative resection whereas R1 resections contain microscopic residual tumor. Patients on FG-3019 also showed less disease progression and improved progression free survival during the course of treatment. FibroGen has suggested it plans to discuss next steps with the FDA this quarter.

FG-3019 is also in a Ph2 trial to treat Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Enrollment for this study is ongoing.

FibroGen is expecting milestone payments >$1B in the next 2-3 years, plus royalties from revenue in China starting as early as 2018. We have not assessed the risks of FGEN's ongoing IP litigation.

Risks:

The anemia space is competitive and includes several other companies developing mechanistically similar molecules. While FibroGen is likely to be first to market, it is still important to be aware of competitive risks. Akebia's (NASDAQ: AKBA) recently partnered Vadadustat is in Ph3 development and remains their biggest threat. However, without a major advantage in efficacy or tolerability, their lag to market will likely impede their ability to take substantial market share.

Similarly, the fibrosis space is also competitive and despite much effort, remains a very difficult disease to treat. While Pirfenidone's marketing approval was seen as a major step forward for patients with IPF, this drug is only able to slow disease progression and better therapies are still desperately needed. Furthermore, FG-3019 being evaluated against placebo and as a companion product with standard of care increases its chances at success.

To summarize, Roxadustat is a high value drug candidate that arguably alone justifies a market cap above the current $1.6B. This, coupled with the high potential of FG-3019 in fibrosis markets yields several opportunities for upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FGEN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.