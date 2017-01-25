OPEC Pretending Soaring Oil Supply Doesn't Matter, Won't Change Weak Effect On Oil

source: Stock Photo

I don't think I've ever heard such flowery language coming from OPEC and Russia in regard to a production cut deal. We all know in the past there has been significant cheating on the agreed-upon quotas, yet this time around we're supposed to believe everyone's playing nice, even though there is no proof of compliance outside of assertions made to the media.

More important is the fact oil supply from those not participating in the deal is soaring, yet it's being treated by those participating in the production cuts as a non-event, with almost all the focus being centered on U.S. shale production.

The reason for that is U.S. shale output gets all the media attention, and while very important to the market, is only one of several countries where oil production will soar through the remainder of 2017, making the production cuts very dubious as to lasting impact, or even realistic impact in the short term, outside of verbal intervention. There is just too much oil coming to the market to justify the type of impact OPEC, Russia and some others are implying will come about.

Why this is true is that the global oil market has totally changed since the other production cuts in the past were made, making that type of tool a relic from another era. It won't take long for the market to discover this. The point is, even if there is almost full compliance to the quotas, oil supply outside of those countries participating in the agreement is far too much to bring the desired results.

Alleged compliance and lack of proof

According to OPEC and Russia, compliance for the approximate 1.8 million barrels per day to be removed from the market stands at 1.5 million now. I seriously doubt that, but let's roll with it as true for the moment.

What that means if only Russia, which has allegedly cut 100,000 barrels per day, accounts for almost all the remaining oil to be cut, with 200,000 barrels left. That would bring the total to 1.7 million barrels, with only about 58,000 barrels left to remove per the terms of the deal. My response to that is this: prove it. If anyone were to make investing decisions in oil based upon these unproven assertions, they're making decisions based upon blind faith in assertions made to the media.

Among the absurdities is comments made by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Sunday, when he said this: "The deal is a success ...All the countries are sticking to the deal ...(the) results are above expectations."

The absurdity is this: Producers were meeting in Vienna on Sunday in order to "set up a technical committee to help monitor the deal." Novak claims the deal as a success, with all participants sticking to the deal, yet at the same time a committee is being set up to watch over the countries to monitor compliance.

What is being stated is all those agreeing to quotas are saying they're in compliance to one another and the media, yet there is no mechanism in place to confirm it, if there is really any way to confirm it at all.

This isn't real important to me because investors, analysts and pundits appear to be taking all these countries at their word. They're in many cases operating under the assumption the quotas are being met. My thought is it doesn't matter one way or the other because supply, which I'll show in a moment, is growing extremely fast from those not part of the production cuts.

It could be argued that it would be much worse without some of these cuts, and in general that is true; but that's not the point. The market we're now operating in is one that assumes adherence to the production cuts is what is most important, when in fact it's the increase in supply that is far more important.

After all, whatever is the real compliance concerning the cuts, what happens when the deal is abandoned? The production levels from those growing supply isn't going away, which means when production from those that made this deal return to the market, the same problem that has been going on will return; and will be much worse in my opinion.

The idea that global demand will offset the increase in supply over the next year is a faulty one. Eventually it will, but the near term will remain under pressure until it does. I think we're still a couple of years away from that happening, assuming the global economy remains healthy.

U.S. shale production and what's driving it

I'm not going to get too much into U.S. shale production because that's followed and understood by most investors. The only thing to consider there is how quickly and at what level shale supply will be added to the market.

There are differing outlooks, but generally the market is looking at about 300,000 barrels per day in 2017 added to oil supply. The problem for shale is we've never been in this position, so have no historical baseline to measure against. The 300,000 assumption is only a guess. I don't believe it'll be lower than that, but it could jump a lot higher.

A lot of DUC wells remain to be completed, and it's only a matter of how quickly shale producers decide to do so. Since the quality shale producers can generate a decent profit at about $45 per barrel, they are no longer waiting for the price of oil to rebound in order to increase production. Many investors still don't understand this. They aren't increasing production because OPEC and Russia decided to cut production; that's not even a factor any longer. Shale producers were already increasing production because of improved efficiencies and productivity. They no longer need the price of oil to climb a lot higher in order to produce a profit. It's why the production cut agreement is more for show and verbal intervention.

Oil supply growth and who's driving it now

While U.S. shale output is important, it's far from the only major competitor adding significant supply to the global oil market. Another one is Nigeria, which has struggled because of internal strife, but has been recovering barrels at a rapid pace.

Output in December jumped by close to 403,900 barrels per day to 1.940 million barrels per day. In November production levels were at 1.536 million barrels per day, according to OPEC data. The country is looking to boost production to about 2.1 million barrels per day. On the other hand, current production levels are cited as closer to 1.5 million barrels per day by Bloomberg. Even if Nigeria is producing at the lower level, the amount of oil production is close to about 1 million barrels per day in the countries mentioned in this article at this time, and there is no doubt this will continue to rise throughout 2017.

According to the IEA, Brazil and Canada will boost production by 415,000 barrels per day in 2017. Some point to this as expected because of long-term projects that are coming on line at this time. That's irrelevant though. The point is, when combined with U.S. shale and Nigeria, it represents over 1.1 million more barrels per day in 2017; and that's on the low side of the estimate. I think with these four competitors alone, it'll be at least another 100,000 barrels per day added to supply before the end of 2017.

Finally, Libya is the other major producer adding significant supply to the oil market, and it expects to reach 900,000 barrels per day by March, which represents about 200,000 additional barrels.

When adding this up together, it represents over 1.3 million more barrels per day added to global supply. Subtract that from even full compliance of the production cut deal, and the cuts account for a removal of about 450,000 barrels per day. That is even lower when considering other smaller producers that are increasing production.

Again, if Nigeria is producing at the lower level, it still represents close to 1 million more barrels added per day, with expectations that it will climb as the year goes on.

Can demand offset all of this added supply?

OPEC has said growing demand will offset much of the increasing supply. The high end of the estimate for oil demand growth in 2017 is 1.6 million barrels per day. The lower end is about 1.2 to 1.3 million barrels per day.

The amount of oil supply growth shown above already accounts for the low end of demand growth for this year, meaning once OPEC and others boost supply once again, the effect will be immediately lost. This is even if the compliance levels are proven to be close to quotas.

It also suggests the output agreement would have be extend for a longer time than anticipated to achieve the purpose of the cuts. Also important is whether or not demand growth estimates are accurate. There's a lot to be proven yet for the oil market to appear to be so optimistic.

At the low end of the outlook above, the production cut deal, after the increase in production of at least 1 million barrels per day, would cut about 700,000 barrels per day from the market, assuming full compliance.

Conclusion

One of my main concerns right now is the assertions coming out of OPEC and Russia in particular concerning compliance and the pace of compliance are so overly optimistic, it generates even more skepticism on my part, as it should the market in my view.

There is absolutely no mechanism in place (until last Sunday) to confirm whether or not compliance is real or asserted. We're only taking the word of the participants in the deal.

Even more important is what types of production cuts these are. Just because a country lowers production doesn't mean it has an impact on exports, which is the most important cut needed. That's because games can be played with numbers on the domestic side of things when seasonal demand is down from cooler weather.

Russia also has its own way of complying which makes it look like it's cutting production in a meaningful manner. It also can use seasonal supply cuts to give the appearance of cutting output, when in fact it's what it does on an annual basis this time of the year.

Include this with the increase in supply from non-participants in the output cut deal, and the narrative and catalyst for the price of oil is much different than the Disney-like marketing campaign suggests

