National Grid: Now Is The Perfect Entry Point

We believe now is a good entry point, as National Grid is slowly starting to shift its focus onto the more profitable American market.

Higher rates and the sale of their UK gas division, allow us to believe National Grid will go up again in 2017.

We believe now is the perfect moment to enter a position in National Grid. The stock has steeply declined in price over the last few months, and the company is restructuring to focus on more flexible markets. In the short term, this might bring costs and an extra weight on profit margins. However, we believe that soon the company will be back generating its usual steady growth.

The company

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) is one of Great Britain's largest energy supplier. The company was active in both electricity and gas, but now plans to primarily focus on electricity. National Grid is owner of the majority of the electrical network in Britain and then leases this network to electrical companies. National Grid has some sort of a monopoly position, as without their network the U.K. would have little to no electricity supply.

National Grid is also active in the North-East of the United States. The company owns several ventures in the states of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and is also active in upstate New York. In the first half year of 2016 about 23.5% of the operating profit came from these U.S.-based operations.

The stock

National Grid is one of the largest British blue chips with a market capitalization of £35.03B. The stock now trades at £9.319, under the ticker NG on the London Stock Exchange. National Grid has an average daily volume of about 2.2 million shares. The stock is very stable with a beta of only 0.61. National Grid's growth is known to be very steady as the company faces little to no competition in its monopoly position.

Source: Google Finance

Over the last 5 years, National Grid (in blue) is up more than 50%. In comparison: the FTSE100 (in yellow) and the S&P500 (in red) are up 25.05% and 72.6% respectively. Although the company is a very cyclical stock, it is clear that National Grid could benefit from a stronger upward volatility and thus strongly outperformed its home market.

Even though the company could take advantage of Trump's infrastructural rally, the stock plummeted after the election of the new president. Rumors of higher import-taxes along with significantly lower profits for the first half-year of 2016 made the stock go down more than 13% to £9.03, a 12-month low. Ever since the stock price is back up 3.5%, but we believe this is only the start of a significant uptrend.

Why we believe now is the perfect entry point

As mentioned, National Grid took a hit after publishing mediocre results. EPS stayed exactly the same at 28.1 cents, and net profit for the period even dropped with 48%. However, this decline in profit was mainly caused by a one-time cost of £718 million in preparation for the sale of the UK gas distribution service, something most investors overlooked.

National Grid might also suffer from the looming Brexit, as 9% of the company's electricity supply is imported from Europe. Britain leaving the European Union can lead to higher costs and subsequently slightly lower margins. New efforts to obtain energy can always be put into place, but we believe it would be very unlikely to be as efficient as the current European deals with their favorable import- and export-taxes for EU-members.

However, the company is restructuring and planning ahead. As mentioned, National Grid is busy selling its majority stake of 61% in its UK gas distribution service to shift more focus to the American markets. The business unit will be sold for an enterprise value of £13.8B to a consortium of long term infrastructure investors.

Source: Investor presentation

The deal should be completed by the end of march 2017, after which National Grid will receive £3.7B in cash, £1.8B in additional debt financing, and a 39% minority stake in a new holding. This extra amount of cash will allow for more investments and long-term growth. The company will also reward the patient investor by paying £4B of those profits as a special dividend in 2017. This is an extra incentive for the long horizon-investor to step into National Grid now.

Furthermore, we expect National Grid to significantly increase its growth in the States this year, as the regulator approved a rate-increase for the company. National Grid is now allowed to update its rates for Massachusetts Electric and KEDNY/KEDLI (New York and Long Island) up to 9.9% and 9.0% RoE respectively. With this increase, the company can up its revenue and thus increase its market share in the United States. National Grid also plans new filings for Niagara Mohawk, MA Gas and Rhode Island in the next two years. By doing this, the U.S. will account for a larger part of the organization's revenue and the company will be less dependent from a turbulent United Kingdom.

Source: Investor presentation

Lastly, a good reason for the long-horizon investor to buy National Grid is their decent dividend. Currently, the stock has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Of course there are companies that offer a larger percentage, but National Grid's dividend is one that steadily keeps growing and thus will remain high. Due to the constant liquidity stream, we only expect the dividend to keep growing at a steady rate.

Source: National Grid / own calculations

For 2017, an interim dividend of 15.17 pence per share has already been announced. This is 1.13% higher in comparison with the interim dividend of 2016, which was 15 pence per share. In combination with a strong upward potential coming from their restructuring and focus shift, we believe that this National Grid will give you a good run for your money in 2017.

Conclusion

We are bullish on National Grid. The company has a solid and stable stock that is perfect to hold for a very long time. The current drop in price is the ideal entry point and offers a large upward potential, especially considering the restructurings in 2017. Due to its secure position in the British market and a strong growth potential in the US, this year's results might be back on track after the slight disappointment of the last year. National Grid is shifting its focus and moving to a more stable market with higher rates, and combined with a decent dividend yield we strongly believe that now is a good entry point to buy National Grid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.