Buy Kinder Morgan Before It Gets Costlier

2017 will not be a special year for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) as the company's guidance indicates. In fact, Kinder Morgan is expected to witness a drop in its key financial metrics this year, which might have a negative impact on the company's stock price. But, despite the headwinds that Kinder Morgan might face this year, should investors continue to hold the stock? Let us find out.

Reading between the tough comparison

Kinder Morgan faces tough comparisons in 2017 as compared to 2016. Despite higher oil and gas prices, the company's distributable cash flow and EBITDA will decline slightly in 2017 due to weakness in the CO2 business. The following chart shows Kinder Morgan's historical key performance metrics and its expectations for this year:

Source: Chart by author based on KMI projections and actuals

As shown above, Kinder Morgan's distributable cash flow dropped 1.77% from 2015 to 2016, while this year, the drop is expected to be less severe at 0.55%. On the other hand, Kinder Morgan's EBITDA for 2017 will drop 1.1% from last year, while the decline from 2015 to 2016 was greater at 4%.

This means that Kinder Morgan is expected to improve its performance slightly from 2016 to 2017 as compared to its performance from 2015 to 2016. But, in order to find out whether or not Kinder Morgan is a value investment in 2017, I will have to calculate the company's potential price to distributable cash flow ratio. In order to arrive at this number, the company's stock price at the end of 2017 needs to be calculated.

Calculating Kinder Morgan's potential stock price for 2017

I will calculate Kinder Morgan's stock price using the company's enterprise value. In order to arrive at the market capitalization using the enterprise value, I will need to calculate the company's debt first since this line item is deducted from the EV. For 2017, Kinder Morgan projects that its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio will be 5.4 times.

At this ratio and Kinder Morgan's forecasted adjusted EBITDA for 2017 as pointed out earlier in the chart, the company's net debt in 2017 should be $38.9 billion. Now, net debt is calculated by adding short-term debt and long-term debt, and then deducting cash and cash equivalents. Assuming that Kinder Morgan's cash and cash equivalents for 2017 remain constant at 2016 levels of $684 million, the market value of the company's debt this year will be $38.20 billion. Additionally, Kinder Morgan also has minority interests of $371 million, which need to be deducted from the EV to arrive at the market cap.

The final variable needed to calculate the market cap is the enterprise value. Now, the industry median EV/EBITDA average for Kinder Morgan is 16.33, which is close to the company's own median EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.27. So, in order to calculate the EV, I will use Kinder Morgan's median EV/EBITDA ratio as it is more conservative and closer to the current EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.25.

This leads me to an enterprise value of approximately $110 billion for Kinder Morgan by the end of 2017. From this enterprise value, I will reduce the debt and the minority interest and then add the cash position to arrive at a market capitalization of $72 billion approximately for 2017.

Given that Kinder Morgan's shares outstanding count stands at 2.23 billion, this means that its share price by the end of the year will be $32 per share. As compared to the current stock price, this represents an upside of close to 43%.

Calculating the price to DCF

Hence, Kinder Morgan is on track to deliver robust upside in 2017 as the calculations show me. Now, at the projected stock price by the end of the year, Kinder Morgan's price to distributable cash flow per share ratio will be around 16x ($32/$1.99) as the company forecasts DCF per share of $1.99 in 2017.

In comparison, at the end of 2016 and 2015, Kinder Morgan's stock price was $20.71 per share and $14.92 per share, respectively. At the end of both these years, its DCF/share stood at $2.02 and $2.14 respectively. Therefore, at the end of 2015, Kinder Morgan's price to DCF per share ratio was 6.97, while at the end of 2016, it increased to 10.25.

What this means for investors?

The increase in the price to DCF per share ratio means that investors will be paying a higher price for each dollar of distributable cash flow that the company generates. At the end of 2015, the company was very cheap and investors needed to pay less money for each dollar of DCF. But, in 2016, Kinder Morgan became even more expensive on the price to DCF/share front and the trend is expected to continue in 2017.

The company's stock price is expected to increase this year due to a slower decline in the EBITDA, while the decline in the DCF will also slow down. As a result, Kinder Morgan should continue to be a good bet in the New Year and investors should start building a long position before they start paying more dollars for each dollar of the company's distributable cash flow.

