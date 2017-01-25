McDonald's Has No Plan For A Turnaround

Image credit

My criticism of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) in the past has been that investors have expected too much and that has led to very high valuations. The company's results were pretty rough until it launched its all-day breakfast initiative several quarters ago and things improved markedly. The problem is that MCD has proven a few times since the launch that the initial momentum it saw in sales has faded and an also-ran Q4 report has certainly confirmed that is still the case. As MCD makes excuses for weak results in the US, the International businesses are flying but is it enough? The stock still looks very pricey to me here.

Comp sales were up nicely in all the non-US markets as has been the case for some time now. MCD is experiencing a lot of growth outside the US and while that matters, it hasn't been enough to offset weakness here at home. Forex has taken the edge off of international revenue growth as well, making it even more difficult for MCD to grow its total revenue. The refranchising effort is obviously keeping a lid on total revenue growth for now but on an ongoing basis, forex is a concern as well. The damage from forex on a consolidated basis was 2% in Q4 and while that isn't much, keep in mind how much trouble MCD has had producing revenue growth; that kind of headwind certainly isn't going to help with how strong the dollar is heading into 2017.

But apart from those things, which are important, where I'm most concerned about MCD is US sales. Obviously, the US is the core market and as the US goes, so goes MCD as a whole. The problem is that the stock has been bid up from the mid-$90s to better than $120 on the initial success of the all-day breakfast initiative. And while that has undoubtedly helped bolster the business, it seems the shine has worn off. Since the first rush of traffic from the implementation, we've seen US comps slowly trail off such that Q4's number was -1.3%. Management continues to go back to blaming the tough comparables against the all-day breakfast launch but at what point do they start looking inward and realize that the rest of the menu matters too? Why can't it attract traffic with anything but breakfast items? It is impossible to have a repeat of the all-day breakfast launch so where is growth going to come from? That's my problem with MCD and it certainly doesn't seem to be getting any better. Rather, it continues to deteriorate with no end in sight. If the non-breakfast menu isn't good enough to get people to come in - apparently it hasn't been to date - why are investors paying so much for this stock? If we saw growth coming from other parts of the menu I'd be more lenient but the fact that all management talks about is tough breakfast comparables means there is nothing else.

The refranchising effort is working to boost operating income - as was expected - as the decline in total revenue was offset by margin gains. That's great and MCD is delivering on its plans it set out to accomplish this. But I'm concerned that the only reason it was able to produce any EPS growth at all was because of its buyback.

The buyback was huge last year and retired a whopping 10% of the float Y/Y. That's massively helpful and it is the only reason MCD produced EPS growth in Q4 as that number came in also at 10%. That means actual earnings from the business were flat and while part of this was due to a slightly higher tax rate, even if you strip that out, its EBT was only up 1% Y/Y. That's hardly what I'd call a success and this is what I was afraid of with the refranchising effort. Yes, margins are higher but with so much revenue flying out the door, the actual dollar benefits are tough to come by. It's a good thing MCD bought back so much stock but with that being literally the only source of earnings growth, I think the stock is extremely overpriced here as investors continue to hope for a turnaround that isn't coming.

The amazing thing is that estimates have barely moved for 2017 despite all of the problems MCD has with its US business, forex translation and a complete lack of growth. That means that shares are going for 19.6 times 2017 earnings despite roughly 8% in forecast EPS growth. And while MCD may get to 8% this year via buybacks, I have to think the bias to that number - if any - is to the downside. Longs keep buying into a growth story but that cannot exist without the US business picking up the pace and there is zero evidence that is happening right now. Q4 certainly did not help and I'm tired of hearing the excuse of lapping tough comparables due to all-day breakfast; what about the rest of the business? It's time for MCD to deliver and it just hasn't; it's as simple as that.

At more than 2.4X its growth rate, MCD is just too expensive. The margin gains it is achieving via a higher mix of franchised units aren't enough to offset the loss of company-owned revenue and it cannot sustain 10% buybacks forever. It continues to struggle in the US and that is really what matters right now. Owning MCD comes down to whether or not you think it can fix the US business but I still have yet to see any evidence of such a thing occurring so for me, MCD is still way overpriced. I wouldn't short it until it fails the 200DMA so for now, I'm on the sidelines. But there is no reason to own this stock until the US business turns around and no evidence yet; that's just something investors are hoping for.

