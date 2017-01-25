How To Invest With Google Trends - A Fitbit Case-Study Or What To Expect From Q4 Earnings Release

The idea to use Google Trends for investment decisions is not really new and there are articles about it on the web as well as here on SA. Data provided by Google Trends can be used for investment decisions as they are available for everyone. Additionally, there is data available for almost every topic that can be searched for online (which is basically everything). But most of the articles I read so far on the topic of Google Trends and investing describe rather how to use Google Trends as a sentiment indicator. They are mostly about the stock and less about the company itself. Very often the topics discussed are about when to expect a top or a bottom and not so much about predicting future growth of the company or predicting revenue.

Instead of stock movements, we want to prognosticate revenue before quarterly earnings have been published and we use the example of Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) for our case study. In a first section we examine which companies can be analyzed by using Google Trends and why Fitbit matches these criteria and is therefore an optimal candidate. In a second part we are looking at different data from different ways to search on Google. In the last section we are going to estimate revenue for the upcoming Q4 earnings release in February (actual date is unknown so far) and maybe offer another piece of information to decide whether you should invest before earnings are released.

Why Fitbit?

Although we theoretically can use the search volume of every company listed on the stock exchange it goes without saying that not every company or every sector is suitable for investment decisions based on Google Trends. In the following section we will present five criteria to determine which companies we can use and for which companies we should rather not make investment decisions based on Google Trends. We will also examine if Fitbit matches those criteria.

Criteria 1: End-consumer products

There are two different kind of companies where we can't use the data from Google Trends to make investment decisions. On the one hand these are companies only working as suppliers for other companies. Although many of us use their products almost every day - who knows Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) or Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) outside the tech or investing world? And you don't search for something you don't know. On the other hand we have companies with products used only by a handful of people who don't even make the buying decision themselves. Although Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) or Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) are blue-chip companies, they only have a limited number of clients and the decision to use certain products is made by a few specialists (in this case doctors and medical personal).

Fitbit matches this first criteria perfectly: The company's products are solely for the end-consumer and can be bought directly (meaning: the person buying it is in most cases also the person using it unless it being a gift).

Criteria 2: No everyday product

If you are trying to predict the revenue of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) you will probably get into trouble as the company is selling everyday products (eggs). Almost nobody will search for eggs online before making a purchase and there seems to be no connection between Google search volume and revenue. The same goes probably for Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) or McDonald's (NYSE: MCD): maybe people are searching the companies for health issues and therefore search volume and revenue could also be inverse proportional. We always have to ask ourselves if there is any reason to search for this product before buying - if there is no reason it would be foolish to use Google Trends to make predictions about revenue. And remember: Nobody is searching for butter, cheese or a small hand brush before buying it. But there is also a second reason why nobody would search for these products. As they are rather cheap we don't feel the need to make an informed decision. If we buy a smartphone or laptop instead, we want information and search online - even if we don't buy online.

Wearables seem to be the perfect product for this second criteria. They are no everyday product and expensive enough to justify a search online before buying. Hence we can expect a connection between search volume and revenue.

Criteria 3: Online-bought products

It is not absolutely necessary, but very helpful if the company manufactures products that are mostly bought online. In this case people are either using Google Shopping or start their purchase with a Google search. Of course, people can go directly to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and buy there, but with online-bought products the chance is very high that customers will at some point search for the product on Google before their purchase.

Although you certainly can buy Fitbit wristbands offline and many stores have already a special section for Fitbit, fitness-tracker and smartphones seem like items many people buy online.

Criteria 4: Just one brand

The company should not be a conglomerate of many different brands. If one company buys another they often don't change the name - especially if it is a well-known brand. Or sometimes companies sell products under different names and therefore the company itself is probably rather unknown. The brand Nespresso is almost as widely searched as Nestle (OTCPK: OTCPK:NSRGY), the company it belongs to. It goes without saying that the revenue of Nestle is many times higher than the revenue of Nespresso - a fact that is not reflected by the search volume. Other examples for such conglomerates are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) or Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) - in both cases some brands belonging to the company are as famous as the company itself. We would have to search for the brands and subsidiaries rather than the company itself. But as Johnson & Johnson or Procter & Gamble maybe have 100 brands or more, this seems a bit too complicated to get accurate results.

Although Fitbit has made a few acquisitions lately (Pebbles and Vector Watch), sales and distribution are still under the name "Fitbit" and the company itself is a well-known brand.

Criteria 5: Limited number of products

The last criteria presented here is not a firm rule, but rather a "good-to-have": It is advantageous if the company is only producing a few different products and not hundreds of very different items. With only a handful different products we are able to use Google Trends individually for each product and are therefore able to predict the revenue more accurate (didn't work for Fitbit as we will see later).

Fitbit has only about 10 different products and we could therefore analyze the search volume for each product individually without starting a too complicated calculation.

The search for Fitbit

After giving a brief overview about some criteria to look out for, we will look solely at Fitbit and the Google search volume. Google Trends provides the opportunity to vary the search parameters and we are going to take the chance and will look at different sets of data. We can select the search volume for Google Search, Google Shopping, Google News or YouTube. There is also the possibility to select different time frames and different countries. Although it sometimes can be very useful to search for different countries individually, we are just looking at the worldwide search volume as we are trying to estimate the worldwide revenue for Fitbit. The search volume for a single country can be interesting if the company makes most of its revenue in a few countries or if revenue growth is dependent on just a few countries. We are beginning with the data from the normal Google search and vary our search parameters in three further ways to find out which modification gets the best results.

Variation 1: Google Search

In our first variation, we just use the search volume from Google Search by entering the search term "Fitbit" - just as if somebody is opening Google's front page and typing in "Fitbit" and clicking on search. In the next chart (and the two charts after that) we compare the search volume of each single week in 2015 with the search volume of each week in 2016. The search volume in the first half of 2016 was much higher than in 2015, while during the second half the search volume was only slightly higher and in a few weeks it was almost identical or even lower than in the previous year.

Variation 2: Google Search for company

In our second chart we use the numbers from Google Search again, but this time we don't just enter the search term "Fitbit". Now we are marking Fitbit as company and specially search for "Fitbit Inc.", but the data isn't showing any real difference in comparison to the first variation. We once again see a much higher search volume in the first half of 2016 than in 2015, while during the rest of the year the difference between 2016 and 2015 became smaller and smaller.

Variation 3: Google Shopping

In our third modification we are not using the search volume from Google Search but the data from Google Shopping instead. If I had to make an educated guess I would assume that the search volume from Google Shopping is much more accurate to estimate the revenue as those people who use Google Shopping clearly have the intention to purchase a product. Although it sounds logical, the data shows a different picture: search volume for Google Shopping is growing much faster than the search volume for Google Search - and this is not just the case for Fitbit, but for almost any other company or product. The only explanation for this extreme deviation I could come up with is the following: As Google Shopping wasn't as popular before, but is used now more and more instead, the rising search volume just shows the rising popularity of Google Shopping.

Variation 4: Individual products

In our last variation we are going to pick up the fifth criteria from above, that a company should have a limited number of products to have the ability for calculating the revenue for each product separately. We are now taking an individual look at the search volume of the seven most-sold products of Fitbit. Again we use the numbers from Google Search. The chart also shows the data of each week from 2015 and 2016, but for lucidity we left out the comparison between the two years (and just have seven lines instead of 14).

Calculating the revenue

In the last section of this article we are going to calculate the estimated revenue based on the search volume we described above. To be clear: our calculation is simply based on the premise that the search volume correlates with revenue and a growing Google search volume will lead to a growing revenue. Google Trends doesn't provide any absolute numbers and therefore we can only compare different time frames or different companies or different products. For a calculation we always need a starting basis to compare against. In our case we take the revenue of last year's quarter and by comparing the search volume of last year's quarter with this year's quarter we can calculate the current revenue and use the following formula:

Revenue = Average weekly search volume of this year's quarter / Average weekly search volume of last year's quarter x Revenue of last year's quarter

We are going to make different calculations using the data presented above. On the one hand we are calculating the estimated revenue based on the data of the four different variations and consider just the search volume. On the other hand we again use the data from the four different variations but are not just considering the search volume, but also the price for the devices sold. As we want to find out which calculation is the most accurate we are going to compare the different estimates with the actual revenue of past quarters. In the end we hopefully have a set of data and a calculation that is accurate enough to prognosticate future revenue.

The chart above shows the estimates based solely on the data from Google Trends without considering the price of the devices sold. We immediately see that the estimates from Google Shopping (estimate 3) are not even close to the real revenue (in red). And also surprising is the fact, that the results based on the individual search volume for the different Fitbit products did not lead to better results. The estimates are not as wrong as those based on Google Shopping but still far off. The two other variations (estimates 1 and 2) are almost accurate. The variation using just the search term (and not the company) is only 5.6% off the mark at most and seems therefore a good way for calculating revenue.

Our second chart is basically the same as the one before, but this time we are also taking the price of the different devices into account - and hopefully get better results. You see me rather surprised by saying that adding the price component didn't improve the results at all, but led to much higher estimates than before. For the first three estimates we used the average price per device sold as published in Fitbit's 10-Q and 10-K (the data for Q4/16 is not published yet, so we used the same average price as in Q3/16). For the last estimate we used the individual prices for the different products (an average of the current prices from Amazon, Wal-Mart and Fitbit). But again the estimated numbers are not even close to the real revenue of the last three quarters.

Conclusion

After estimating the revenue in eight different ways we have to realize most of the calculations can't really be used for a prediction of revenue as they are not even close to the real number. Based on our findings it would be presumptuous to expect accurate results. But if we look at what would have worked in the past, we can get results that are more or less accurate. We have to come to terms with being a few percentage points too high or too low - but aside from that fluctuation the estimated revenue should be a number we can work with.

For Fitbit it seems to be the Google search without any additional factors (like considering the price) that will get us the best results. Based on this estimate the revenue for Q4/16 should be about $737 million and therefore just 3.5% higher than last year's quarter. Although I know there are some signs that Fitbit could have a strong fourth quarter (number of downloads in app stores after Christmas for example) and as shareholder I would be pleased with a high revenue, but at least based on Google search volume we could head for another disappointment. I like to add that Fitbit's own outlook sees the revenue between $725 million and $750 million - with our estimate being exactly in the middle. We also have to add that these estimates don't tell us anything about Fitbit's future development, but are just a statement about expectations for the last quarter's revenue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT, GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.