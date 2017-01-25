Asset Matters: A "New" World For Bonds

What does the sea change in the economic and market landscape mean for fixed income investors?

The U.S. presidential election was a transformative event. It focused tired markets on the potential for tax reform and reduced regulation, which introduced new optimism about economic growth, corporate earnings and a shift from ultra-low inflation. This has contributed to a surge in equities, and a tightening of spreads on corporate bonds, particularly in high yield, while Treasury yields have seen a sharp increase (and commensurate decline in Treasury prices).

This is in stark contrast to the pessimism that reigned for the previous two years, when investors were preoccupied with slow growth and what seemed like the stuttering end to a very long business cycle. Flat corporate earnings, the drop of oil prices and the related six-quarter correction in high yield energy assets contributed to the malaise. As recently as the first quarter of 2016, meager U.S. economic growth and uncertain prospects in China were ongoing worries.

The nadir of sentiment came in July 2016, at a time when central banks were flirting with the “dark side” of negative policy rates and seeing the limits of extraordinary monetary intervention. From there, yields began to inch up and risk assets gained momentum. The election then accelerated those trends. Interestingly, if you look at where rates are today versus the start of 2016, the trend is less dramatic.

Anticipating Meaningful Change

It’s possible that investors have exaggerated the potential economic upside from the change in political regimes, but there are certainly significant shifts in the works. Of primary importance is the rewriting of the tax code. House Republicans introduced a framework for corporate and personal income tax reductions back in June. At the time, it was given little chance of success, but given Trump’s campaign promises and Republican control of the executive and legislative branches, reform seems likely, with possible passage in the second or third quarter and implementation in January 2018.

Its impact, by many accounts, would be significant. Corporate tax cuts alone have been estimated to increase corporate profitability by 10%, while a portion of personal tax savings is likely to enter the consumer economy. Depending on its size, an infrastructure package could help stimulate growth in the mid- to long term, while reduced regulation could encourage business expansion down the road.

Anticipation Has Helped to Drive Markets

Source: Bloomberg, as of November 30, 2016.

All told, we anticipate GDP growth moving from around 2% in 2016 to roughly 2.5% in 2017, with possibly higher growth in 2018 depending on the success of tax reform and other initiatives I’ve mentioned.

Steady Rate Hikes, a Tougher Environment

As for interest rates, the Federal Reserve has hesitated to tighten for some time, but optimism about growth and inflation seem to now provide “air cover” to hike rates in a more sustained way. After its December increase, the central bank anticipates raising the fed funds target three times in 2017, to 1.25% - 1.50% by year-end, and could become more hawkish after that if inflation inches above its 2% target, as some expect. Still, its approach remains gradual and data-driven, as the risks of overtightening at this point outweigh those of further accommodation.

Inflation is Rebounding, but still below Target

5-Year, 5-Year Forward Inflation Expectation Rate (%)

Source: FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Recession Years: December 2007 to June 2009. Data through December 31, 2016.

What does this do to fixed income prospects for the year? It clearly makes things more challenging, particularly for rate-sensitive Treasuries. We believe that the 10-year Treasury yield will rise to about 3.0% this year from its recent 2.4%. The story is more positive for corporate bonds and other credits. Economic firming and better yields are likely to extend expectations for the length of the credit cycle, which should help to further tighten yield spreads over Treasuries. All else equal, the after-tax yields of municipal bond prices would be reduced by tax cuts, but the sector is already cheap relative to other quality bond segments. Overall, we believe it will be important for investors to be flexible in their approach to bonds, to better capitalize on the opportunities beyond the broad indices (See “Fixed Income’s Role” below). That said, the low global rate picture may limit the extent to which U.S. nominal rates rise this year, as foreign investor flows could rush in to capitalize on differences with home country yields.

Breaking the Logjam

It may seem strange to hear from a fixed income manager, but I believe that this move to higher rates is actually very positive in the long term. The fact is that the major economies in developed markets have, in my view, reached the limits of nonconventional monetary policy. There’s only so much they can do to fight deflation and stimulate growth. Help has to come from other branches of the government through fiscal stimulus, whether tax cuts, reduced regulation or spending, or a combination of all three.

Until now, the Fed has missed opportunities to raise rates and normalize the yield curve because of ongoing concerns about growth. Whether you like the new administration or not, its pro-growth bias lays the groundwork for expansion that doesn’t rely on ultra-low rates and a flat yield curve that have penalized savers and encouraged speculative, non-economic business activity. There are clearly risks: If the tough anti-globalization rhetoric of the campaign translates into trade war, that could offset any benefits from tax reform or deregulation. However, I believe that the Trump administration will probably take a more pragmatic approach, akin to the Reagan administration’s assertive negotiations with Germany and Japan 30 years ago. Another less dramatic risk is that the consumer may decide to “take a couple quarters off” due to uncertainty over health care coverage and other worries; that’s not our base case, but it could slow the expansion and cause the Fed to be more cautious.

Net-net, I believe recent events have likely broken the logjam on rates. That’s not only good for the long-term health of the economy, but it also will likely recharge the Fed in the future when it once again needs to confront economic weakness or even crisis. Investors have experienced tightening cycles before, but this one is “new” given the low yield levels we will be emerging from. Although the process will likely create some near-term pain for fixed income investors, I believe it also sets the groundwork for a more normal environment and healthier prospects for savers over the course of time.

Fixed Income’s Role and the Value of Flexibility A low interest rate environment creates inherent challenges for fixed income investors. For those with near-term spending needs, rate increases and corresponding declines in fixed income portfolio value can undermine individual objectives. With that in mind, it’s important to have a broad perspective: to understand what you seek to achieve with bonds and get the most out of your holdings. Portfolio Diversifier. Fixed income has historically been used in an effort to improve portfolio stability and provide diversification from equities and other riskier market segments of a portfolio. In the current environment, bond valuations may take a haircut with higher rates, but for those with a diversified portfolio, this may be offset by other assets like equities as we saw in the second half of 2016. Should equity markets falter, the distinct characteristics of bonds could help them mitigate declines in value from weakening equities. Income Benefits. Because of aggressive monetary policy, bonds haven’t been particularly good at providing income in recent years. Often investors have stretched to riskier assets to make up the shortfall. With a sustained rise in rates, the purchase of new bonds should provide higher yields that, over time, can potentially lessen or even eliminate the losses tied to market declines on existing holdings. They could also nullify the penalty that savers have endured since the financial crisis from meager investment incomes. Looking Past Benchmarks. Leaving aside that longer-term positive, the fact is that you have to tend to your portfolio today—which is a puzzle given current rate trends. Many bond managers run portfolios that look very much like major bond indices. This approach was a benefit over the 30-year decline in interest rates, but is much less defensible now that the free ride is likely over. The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, for example, has a heavy weighting of low-yielding longer-term sovereign debt, which is particularly sensitive to interest rate fluctuations. In our view, looking beyond such benchmarks to establish fixed income exposure could be a key to reducing risk and introducing opportunity. Portfolio Flexibility. The idea of “off-benchmark” investments is tied to another key concept: flexibility. Relationships among assets are changing. Two years ago, for example, there was tremendous pessimism about high yield bonds while government prices were going up. But in 2016, the relationship reversed amid higher rate expectations (hurting Treasuries) and optimism about the business cycle and oil patch (helping high yield on a relative basis). In view of such shifts, it’s important to have the ability to move across asset classes and sectors. Investment grade corporates, high yield, mortgages, emerging markets debt, Treasuries and TIPS all have varying characteristics and fundamentals, and their relative attractiveness will change over time. At the same time, when investing across markets and geographies, we believe experience and broad expertise are key to gauging risk and capitalizing on global fixed income opportunities. Please see the disclosures at the end of this publication, which are an important part of this article.