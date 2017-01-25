Intel Earnings Preview: Will Growth Continue In 2017?

On Thursday afternoon, we'll get fourth quarter earnings from chip giant Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Shares of the company have done quite well over the past year, and are currently a little less than a dollar from their 52-week high. Intel is likely to announce a yearly revenue record on the back of the Altera purchase, but questions remain as to how much the growth story can continue into 2017. Today, I'll preview the earnings report and some key themes for this year, beyond these current expectations:

Q4 company revenue guidance - $15.7 billion, plus or minus $500 million.

Street expects $15.75 billion for revenues, 5.6% growth over prior year period.

Street expects $0.75 in non-GAAP EPS, last year's GAAP figure was $0.74.

For 2017, analysts looking for 3.5% additional revenue growth to $60.91 billion, with non-GAAP EPS of $2.81 (compared to current 2016 estimate of $58.83 billion in revenue and $2.67 in non-GAAP EPS).

For Q1 2017, analysts looking for 5.3% revenue growth to $14.53 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $0.61, up 7 cents.

It's important to note the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP numbers, because they played a huge part in 2016 results. For instance, the company reported $1.39 in GAAP EPS through the first nine months of the year, compared to $1.92 in non-GAAP EPS. A large part of this difference was due to the company's major restructuring, which is expected to boost profitability moving forward. We'll see if the company continues to report the bottom line on a non-GAAP basis moving forward.

Revenue guidance for 2017 may be complicated, due to the pending spin-out of Intel's security business, expected to be completed during the second quarter. With this business projected to have generated revenues of more than $2 billion in 2016, excluding this segment from overall results could equal a few percentage points of overall revenue growth. I'm interested to see if management provides guidance based on the inclusion or exclusion of this segment. Don't forget, Intel likes to provide yearly revenue guidance in words, like mid single digits, instead of numbers, so that will impact how some look at guidance.

There are two items investors will be watching in 2017 to see if Intel can keep its revenue growth going. The first is the contribution from areas like Data Center and Internet of Things. DCG growth seemed to be a little light in Q3, causing Intel shares to pullback. IoT is important because many firms cite the billions in opportunities in this area, but it still remains less than 5% of overall revenue for Intel. If PC sales decline, Intel needs high single digit or low double digit growth from these other areas to reach street estimates.

The second item investors will be looking at is competition, mainly from the launch of Advanced Micro Devices' (NYSE:AMD) Zen platform. AMD was one of the market's big winners in 2016 as the company returned to revenue growth ahead of this key platform launch, and AMD is in a much better financial position after some debt/equity moves. While Intel has its own set of new chips coming, investors will be closely watching to see if AMD makes big progress.

I mentioned the restructuring plan, which Intel is expecting to cost about $2.3 billion dollars ($2 billion in 2016). That pressured GAAP earnings in 2016, but that process will reverse this year. I'm curious to see the company's operating expense guidance for the year, to see how much they have improved their operations. In past years, bloated operating expenses limited net income upside, which is why the company is streamlining operations. We'll see if this also helps reduce annual capital expenditures, which were projected to be $9.5 billion in 2016.

Perhaps what I'm most interested to hear about is cash flow and capital returns. A few months ago I previewed what I thought would be a dividend raise coming from Intel. With the company's net cash position improving in the quarters after the Altera deal was finalized, combined with the restructuring increasing profitability, I figured we'd see an increase in the quarterly payout. Add the cash coming from the security business spinoff and the fact that shares are near their highs (meaning a less impactful buyback), a dividend raise seemed almost certain.

However, the company announced another payout at the $0.26 quarterly rate on Monday, which I called a disappointment. I did receive some criticism regarding my statement that this probably means a raise won't come in 2017, and of course that statement from me was likely an overreaction to the news. However, the last two payout increases came for the January dividend declaration, with Intel seeming to get back on a calendar year increase cycle (rather than a mid-year one). While of course I can't guarantee a raise won't come this year, it just would have made more sense to do it now. Intel has plenty of financial flexibility to do so, especially with a payout target of just 40% of free cash flow. With shares up over the last year and interest rates rising, no dividend raise from Intel makes the company less attractive for income investors.

On Thursday, investors in Intel will be listening for the first look at 2017, which is expected to show another revenue record. While the security division spin out and restructuring might make some GAAP and non-GAAP numbers look strange, the company always does a good job of providing details. I'm curious to see if the company can get its profitability growing again, and to see if the cash flow situation is improving. With shares near their highs, expectations will be elevated, and after a disappointing dividend declaration, some good news needs to be delivered.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.