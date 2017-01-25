Berkshire Hathaway: The Only Non-Dividend Paying Stock You Should Own

It may not pay a dividend now, but that does not mean there is no value here.

Shark Tank's "Mr. Wonderful" Kevin O'Leary often states that his entire investment philosophy is based upon the lessons his mother taught him, particularly that "...you never spend the principal, only the interest." In a Forbes piece from November 2015, O'Leary noted that in the past four decades, 71% of stock market returns came from dividends rather than capital appreciation. These figures have led him to "stick with less volatile large caps and dividend payers."

At first glance, Warren Buffett's holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) fails O'Leary's test. The only time Berkshire ever paid a dividend since Buffett took command of the former textile company was in 1967, and Buffett has since quipped that the decision must have been taken while he was in the bathroom.

The reason that Buffett will not pay a dividend to Berkshire shareholders was outlined by the Oracle of Omaha in the 2012 annual shareholder letter:

A profitable company can allocate its earnings in various ways (which are not mutually exclusive). A company's management should first examine reinvestment possibilities offered by its current business - projects to become more efficient, expand territorially, extend and improve product lines or to otherwise widen the economic moat separating the company from its competitors.

Essentially, Buffett believes that the cash which could be allocated for dividend payments will benefit shareholders more if it is allocated towards current operations and acquisitions. And as he notes:

...our record is satisfactory, which means that our shareholders are far wealthier today than they would be if the funds we used for acquisitions had instead been devoted to share repurchases or dividends.

Buffett is not being immodest in making this statement. In comparing the compounded annual gain of Berkshire Hathaway to that of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) for the period 1965-2015, Berkshire has gained 20.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 9.7%. That is a phenomenal record, and one which Buffett can point to when making his case against paying out a dividend.

That said, this will not encourage income investors to start a position with Berkshire, nor will the fact that the man responsible for the phenomenal record cited above is now 86 years old. While there are capable managers waiting in the wings - such as Todd Combs and Ted Weschler - Buffett is unquestionably a tough act to follow, and this makes many prospective investors understandably bearish.

However, Berkshire may have become what it is due to Buffett, but that does not mean that its value as an investment will disappear when Buffett departs the scene. Berkshire Hathaway is a $391.78 billion conglomerate with sixty-two wholly owned subsidiary companies and a securities portfolio with sizable holdings in forty-eight different companies. It has a large presence in every economic sector within the U.S., and this is not something that Buffett's departure could reduce to ashes.

Indeed, it is possible that a post-Buffett Berkshire Hathaway could begin paying dividends, just as Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) started doing after founder Steve Jobs passed away. The sheer size of Berkshire will get to the point that there will be fewer acquisition opportunities that can really make a difference to shareholder wealth going forward, and this could prompt the beginning of a dividend policy.

An alternative scenario is that some, if not all, of the various subsidiary companies could end up being spun-off. This could provide shareholders with stocks in economic areas as diverse as insurance (GEICO, Seaworthy Insurance), apparel (Fruit of the Loom, Justin Sports), energy (MidAmerican Energy, PacifiCorp), food (Dairy Queen, See's Candies), transportation (Burlington North Santa Fe, NetJets), jewelry (Borsheim's, Helzberg Diamonds), and media (Omaha World-Herald, WPLG). This could potentially be a more lucrative situation than the one Philip Morris Group shareholders experienced with the spin-offs into Altria (NYSE:MO), Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), Kraft-Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) and Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

As Timberwolf Equity Research recently noted, there is a "lack of any commonality between most of (Berkshire's) subsidiaries." Furthermore, no successor to Buffett will have either his moral authority or sizable stake in the company, as "most of his shares will end up with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation" and they are under obligation to spend that fortune within a decade of his estate being settled. The likelihood of such spin-offs occurring is thus more likely post-Buffett.

For those entertaining the prospect of starting a position here, currently, Berkshire Hathaway's class 'B' shares trade around the $160 mark at a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, and a forward P/E ratio of 20.05. Earnings per share over the past twelve months was $9.94 and EPS growth over the next five years is estimated to be 8.80%. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I calculate fair value for Berkshire Hathaway to be $204.20. The stock is currently providing a 22% margin of safety at this time, even though it is trading just 4% below a 52-week high.

The key point, in any case, is that Berkshire Hathaway does not begin and end with Warren Buffett. I think that, over the very long-term, an investment in Berkshire Hathaway will eventually yield either a dividend, a spin-off, or both. While I would usually agree with Kevin O'Leary to stick with less volatile large caps and dividend payers, Berkshire is the one non-dividend paying stock that I would make an exception for.

DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial professional and accept no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

