Canada Pot Companies Raise Millions For Growth

Several Canadian marijuana companies have raised substantial amounts of cash in order to prepare for tremendous growth. Millions of dollars in capital will allow these companies to expand production and make acquisitions from the ever expanding world of marijuana products and services.

These cannabis companies are raising capital through debt and equity financing, private placements and public issues of stock.

Investors seem eager to pony up money to invest in the marijuana industry, which is arguably the fastest growing sector of the economy in Canada and U.S. states where weed is legal. A hedge fund devoted to pot companies recently raised a bunch of money.

In Canada, the effort to legalize weed for recreational purposes would grow the industry to $22.6 billion annually, says a new study from business services firm Deloitte.

In Colorado, the cannabis industry contributed an economic impact of $2.39 billion in 2015, making cannabis the fastest-growing business sector in the state, employing 18,005 direct and ancillary full-time jobs in 2015, according to a Denver Post report.

Capital for expansion

The pricing of the initial public offering of CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (OTC: OTC:CMMDF) was expected to be between $10.00 and $12.00 Canadian dollars per common share and would raise $50 million, the prospectus said. There was so much interest in the stock, the company raised $60 million priced at the high end of the range at $12 per share, according to a company news release.

"CanniMed's IPO represents a major milestone for the company and provides us with additional capital to support our continued growth, both in Canada and internationally," said Brent Zettl, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CMED. "We believe we are at the early stages of a tremendous growth opportunity for medical cannabis, and CanniMed is focused on becoming the supplier of choice in the medical community and with patients who are looking for consistent, high-quality treatment alternatives in delivery forms that align to traditional methods."

CanniMed intends to use the proceeds as follows: About $21 million to fund the expansion of production at its Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, facilities, approximately $8 million to fund the development of an additional cannabis oils manufacturing facility and related equipment, $5 million to fund the purchase of additional equipment, $6 million to fund the expansion of SubTerra facility in White Pine, Michigan, $3 million to fund further clinical trial and the balance to be allocated to working capital and general corporate purposes.

Aphria Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF) had $102 million Canadian dollars working capital on Nov. 30, 2016. The company is using capital to build new greenhouse space and triple production. Aphria is also putting some money in Green Acre Capital, which is exclusively dedicated to making investments in the legal cannabis industry in Canada, the U.S. and Internationally. GAC was founded by a team of entrepreneurs, including Managing Directors, Matt Shalhoub and Tyler Stuart. The board of advisors includes Shawn Dym, Managing Director of York Plains Investment Corp., Lorne Gertner, co-Founder of Tokyo Smoke and Vic Neufeld, CEO & Chairman of Aphria.

Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF) had $45.3 million of cash and cash equivalents on Sept. 30. Mettrum Health Corp. (OTC:MQTRF) had $24 million in cash on Sept. 30.

On Dec. 22, Canopy said it had raised $60 million through the sale of 5.6 million shares. The company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering primarily for potential real estate acquisitions and fit-up of growing operations at such locations. In the event such potential acquisitions are not completed, a majority of the funds will be used to expand capacity at the Company's existing sites over the next 12 months.

Canopy Growth is the process of acquiring Mettrum. Shareholders of both companies have special meeting on January 27, 2017, to consider approval of the transaction. Canopy Growth would acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Mettrum. Mettrum shareholders are entitled to receive 0.7132 Canopy shares for each Mettrum share. The transaction would create "a world-leading diversified cannabis company with six licensed facilities and a licensed production footprint of approximately 665,000 sq. ft. with significant acreage for expansion."

When merged together, Canopy and Mettrum's consolidated balance sheets would show a total of $126 million in cash and cash equivalents, according to the proxy for the transaction. Total assets would be $679 million.

I voted for the Mettrum acquisition as a shareholder in Canopy Growth. I see a consolidated company as able to grow faster on a larger scale.

Aurora Cannabis (OTCQB:ACBFF) had a cash position of $50 million on Sept. 30, 2016, from $34 million in new equity and debt financings.

Aurora Cannabis is doing more than $1 million in sales every month, totaling $3.1 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30. The company had no revenue in the same quarter a year ago. The company sold 435,720 grams of cannabis for the three month period ending September 30, 2016.

"Our industry-leading pace of patient registration, reflected in our rapid revenue growth, is a clear validation of the strength of our brand and our ability to successfully execute on our business strategy," said Terry Booth, Aurora Cannabis CEO. "Based on our operational strength and our position as one of the recognized leaders on the capital markets in the cannabis sector, we were able to significantly strengthen our balance sheet both during and subsequent to Q1 2017. Our current cash balance of $50 million is one of the strongest in the sector, and positions us exceptionally well to continue executing on our growth strategy, particularly with the pending federal legalization of adult consumer use, and our plan to construct one of the largest envisioned cannabis facilities in the sector. The Aurora Standard resonates strongly with patients and the cannabis community, and we will continue to build on our leadership position through production expansion, ongoing innovation, exceptional products, and best-in-class customer care."

Conclusion

These cannabis companies are getting ready for a big change in the Canada pot market. The Liberal government announced that it would be introducing new legislation April 20, with target implementation of legal recreational sales in 2018. Small companies like Aurora Cannabis have gone from zero sales to over $1 million per month. The medical marijuana market has been growing 10% per month in Canada. The country will probably be the first G7 country to legalize recreational marijuana. It's a multi-billion market. Companies with strong balance sheets and plenty of capital will be able to expand production and meet demand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWMJF, APHQF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.