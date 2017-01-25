NxStage: Big Growth Opportunities Ahead

NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM), a leading medical technology company, had a very strong year in 2016, and I am bullish that this trend will now continue. Management's future plans, and the strong numbers provided in the last year, suggest we should set our expectations high.

NxStage develops, manufactures and markets innovative products for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and acute kidney failure. The company also has established a small number of dialysis clinics committed to the development of innovative care delivery models for patients with ESRD. NxStage Medical's third-quarter results continued the company's trends toward improvement. Revenue climbed 6% to $92 million, which was above its previous guidance for $89 million to $91 million in sales.

Stock Performance:

NxStage is trading on the Nasdaq with a current price of $26. The company has a market capitalization of 1.78 Billion and an average volume of 390,567. Over the past sixs month, NxStage significantly outperformed the Nasdaq, recording a 47% price incline. In the following paragraphs I will explain why I think NxStage has still a lot of upside left.

Future prospect

The company's CEO, Jeffrey Bank, sounded very confident about NxStage's growth potential in this NxStage release:

In addition to feeling good about a solid finish to the year, we remain confident in our outlook for 2017 and beyond, which includes targets for increasing the Company's revenue growth and profitability.

And the stats speak for him. Revenue growth is expected to accelerate by 9.9% in 2017 and 17.5% in 2018.

But how and why should NxStage be so successful in the future? The first reason I think NxStage's growth will remain solid is the fact that it is a very well-managed company. They increase their annual Revenue and Sales over and over again. Through investments into their cutting-edge research and development, the company continuously climbed up to the industry's best and made their products more and more appealing.

Let me illustrate this based on their revenue guarantor, its System One device. This machine is a hemodialysis system designed for home use, and the main driver of NxStage's growth. System one is one of only two machines approved by the FDA for home hemodialysis. In total, segment revenue rose by 15% to $71.9 million, and that portion of those sales devoted to home use saw a sales increase of 16%. Critical care revenue from the System One device falls slightly behind with gains of 11%, but the total results are nonetheless impressive.

The number of kidney failures will not dramatically decrease anytime soon, so I believe if NxStage can keep up their attractiveness to customers, the company will have a very solid year.

Secondly, NxStage is currently focused primarily on the U.S. domestic market, but an international commercialization is eyed with big curiosity by the management. Expanding into different markets would be linked with big growth opportunities for the company. Their upcoming, next-generation hemodialysis system and critical care system will play a big role in this effort.

NxStage is planning to enter the new regions through third-party distributors who already have an established presence in these regions. As the company has not yet any significant footprints outside the U.S., I think it is very smart to carry out the expansions by third-party dealers. Substantial costs can thereby be avoided and the access to the foreign market is quite faster available. Beyond that, NxStage's product pipeline expects to introduce features and enhancements to increase the appeal of their products to international customers.

Additionally, NxStage is planning to enter the peritoneal dialysis market, which is significantly larger than the home hemodialysis market and is well established, as it is generally favored by healthcare programs and payers. Currently NxStage has only a very limited number of products, so I think a diversification in the portfolio would be very positive for investors and other stakeholders.

Risks to keep in mind

NxStage derives most of its revenues from the sale or rental of the System One and the related products used with this system. The company is working on diversifying its business, with the next-generation hemodialysis system for example, but for now a major negative effect could have a significant impact on the business. I believe though that such an occurrence is rather improbable. As I said before, treatment for kidney failure is lucrative, and quite a stable market.

Moreover, medical devices less are vulnerable to personal preferences. Once doctors and patients are acquainted with it, they will most likely not change it anytime soon, or at least stick with the same brand.

Furthermore, competition is tough in this particular market. Other companies may have an advantage over NxStage by simply offering more recognized products or having more human and capital resources. But I am optimistic that NxStage can compete with these competitors and eventually establish themselves in the elite group. I believe the company has a clear plan for the future to consolidate itself in the market and, beyond that, expand to different countries and adjacent markets.

Conclusion

I am very positive on NxStage's upcoming year. The management has a clear perspective about the future with ambitious but realistic plans. When NxStage dares to step on the international floor, exceptional growth opportunities could lie ahead. The company's main issue right now is their very limited product portfolio, but if NxStage really expands into adjacent markets sooner rather than later, I think NxStage will do very well in the future.

The numbers are favorable, the stock is heading into the right direction, and the management is building a very good foundation. 2017 will most likely be a good year for NxStage.

