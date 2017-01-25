Up The Hill: Secure High-Yield Versus Secure Growth

The suggested goals for 2017 were met with stony silence. And, after a first pass at research and analysis under stricter requirements, I'm questioning the boundaries.

We'd had impressive success in 2016. Despite the glaring miss, I hoped the enthusiasm and momentum would encourage us to embrace this updated challenge. But, memories of the anguish persist.

My investment club opted to switch from GARP investing to DGI in 2016 but we missed the mark. The first order of business in 2017 was to correct our course.

In 2016, my investment club embarked on a journey to transition from GARP-style investing to a DGI model. Truthfully, we didn't quite make it. In actuality, we invested in stocks based primarily on dividend yield. Dividend growth was barely a consideration in our investing decisions.

It's not that we weren't successful in our growth last year. We did increase our annual income by just over 36%. But, we relied on new investments to increase our portfolio's current investment yield rather than considering whether those same investments would contribute any future improvement.

During preparations for our 2017 goal-setting session, a key DGI concept clarified - dividend growth is the surefire way to steadily increase our portfolio's investment yield (or yield on cost). Sure, we could trade in and out of investments to try to improve yield. But that's simply not our style. We lean more toward a buy-and-monitor philosophy. Additionally, many members believe those GARP investments that are performing exactly as we anticipated have earned a place in our portfolio - whether they pay a dividend or not.

During our initial meeting of this new year, I shared the revelation we'd missed the mark despite our achievement. After detailing how to remedy our approach, I was hoping the momentum from 2016 would carry us confidently forward to tackle 2017. Instead, the club hesitated. Truthfully, I wasn't surprised when the news was met with stony silence.

It felt as if we'd cleared our plot, tilled the soil, planted and fertilized the wrong plants. All that work! It took several minutes to realize our efforts were not wholly in vain. We'd planted perennials. They just were not all going to self-propagate. Now, we had to decide if we cared. After all, a very real option was to stay the course.

To begin with, the first few months in 2016 were hardly painless as we migrated from a GARP strategy to a new model. Although we persisted, we've certainly not forgotten those struggles. It was quite natural to hesitate about signing up so soon for another round of change that may well cause anguish.

Second, it was troublesome to entertain the concept that successful decisions we'd made in 2016 would not even make it to the table for a vote in DGI mode. We had reinvested in a few high-yielding companies without a track record of dividend growth and without apparent intention to grow. Those options would have been filtered out if dividend growth were a non-negotiable requirement.

Additionally, we're just now feeling steady in our newly adopted approach - even if it isn't exactly what we thought we were doing. Yes, there are those who believe practice makes perfect. I tend to subscribe to the theory that bad practice makes you pretty good at bad habits and only perfect practice actually pushes you closer to perfection. So, why reinforce habits we don't intend to employ? Then again, were our "skills" really ready to be honed further?

The members had a fleeting concern the field of dividend growth stocks would be too confining. Reassurance that there were, indeed, plenty of dividend-growing stocks to consider for investment alleviated it quickly. The true question would be whether dividend-growers could capture our interest. In 2016, when we initially switched strategies, we did battle a lack of interest in dividend-growth companies. In hindsight, that may well be the battle that derailed us.

I posed a simple question. Assuming dividends are not reinvested, if we were to invest today and earn $100 this year, five years from now would we be happy with the same $100 or would we want to earn more? The idea cleared the air and fortified our resilience to withstand more pain. The club is clear about one thing - we want more money. We're old enough to realize if we want more, we'll have to work for it.

Up the hill we go.

I left the meeting thinking I knew exactly where to start my research. The Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Champions were in my sights. Dividend Aristocrats are members of the S&P 500 with at least a 25-year history of increased dividends. The companies are considered stable and reliable because they meet specific size and liquidity requirements. When 2016 ended, only 10% of the 500 qualified for the distinction. The Dividend Champions list expands beyond the S&P 500 and more than doubles the number of candidates to 108 companies.

According to suredividend.com, Dividend Aristocrats have outperformed the S&P 500 in the past ten years. But, outperforming the S&P doesn't mean each company is a high-yielder. When companies yielding less than 2% are filtered from both the Aristocrats and the Champions, only 70 companies remain.

When the club struggled last year, we realized we needed to define criteria to help us analyze and rank dividend-paying companies. Lower payout ratios rate higher in our model as do lower debt obligations. Bypassing companies paying more than 60% of their earnings per share in dividends narrowed the list further (we do exclude REITs and MLPs from this guideline). Comparing companies by debt level is an unfair measure as differing industries bear and tolerate very different levels of debt. But, it would be preferable for a company to be able to pay its debt obligations before it returns value to shareholders. Generally, companies with debt-to-equity ratios greater than industry averages were also shelved.

The ten-year average dividend increase for the Dividend Champions is 7.5 %. Companies not keeping that pace were skipped over. In 2016, the averaged dividend increase for the S&P 500 was 5.92% or roughly 6%. Ideally, DGI investors want dividends to be covered by a company's profits. So, if dividends are to grow, earnings growth is a natural precursor. If dividends are to continue to increase by averages of 6% or 7.5%, it is logical to expect earnings to grow at an even brisker pace. Zeroing in on companies projecting at least 8% growth in earnings annually for the next five years left just six contenders from the Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Champions - Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV), 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV), McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) and T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW).

I could easily submit these candidates to the club and declare the majority of my research obligation completed for the first half of 2017. We already own a partial position in Dover. 3M has been on our watch list since we started the club. We've looked at VF Corporation and McCormick in the past. I would simply need to provide overviews on Eaton Vance and T. Rowe Price.

But, there's a nagging question still hovering even despite a firm resolution that dividend growth investing is the only surefire way to increase yield on cost.

Relatively equal investments in each company would yield approximately 2.53% based on 2016 year-end prices. With the market rallying, by the time we purchase, this yield will almost surely be less. In both cases, it is a lesser yield than we would prefer. Our preference would be for new investments to yield at least 3%. Only V.F. Corporation meets that criteria currently. At a 6% annual increase, it would take three more years for the investment yield on all six to reach our baseline if dividends are reinvested. And, again, that only happens if prices stay relatively stable.

Nominating these six companies as investment candidates for income production under rules that cast last year's reinvestment in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) or Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) or ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) as erroneous simply because their dividends did not grow does seem counterintuitive. Current yields on NVE, Compass and ONEOK are 5+%, 8+% and 4+% respectively. Even at 7.5% annual growth, it would take approximately four years for V.F. Corporation to grow its yield to ONEOK's level.

Our reinvestment in Compass Diversified and NVE Corporation was predicated on the security of each company's dividend. Compass Diversified's share price had been battered because naysayers early in 2016 suspected the company may cut its dividend despite the company's insistence it would not. NVE Corporation's dividend history is short. But, its ability to pay a $4.00 dividend on its 4.8 million outstanding shares is backed by a cash build of over $88 million. Further, the company delivers envious margins on its sales - gross profit margin of 76% to 78%, operating margin of 59% to 62% and net profit margin of 44% to 46%. Therefore, the amassed cash should provide a safety net for decades.

So, does safe and secure high yield trump safe and secure growth in lower yield?

The investment yield on our portfolio (or yield on cost) will not grow with a safe and secure high yield. With safe and secure dividend growth, yield on cost will improve. But, should we start lower just for the sake of showing growth?

Perhaps companies like Compass Diversified, NVE Corporation and ONEOK are simply "unicorns". It could be argued it will be impossible to find unicorns in 2017. Why embark on a fervent hunt when safe and secure DGI candidates can go to work in our portfolio?

We did have time in our January meeting to discuss two companies whose share price had appreciated quickly in 2016. The share price appreciation had impacted yield in a negative manner although neither was a high-yielder initially. We voted to recoup a portion of our original investments in Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) if price targets are met. Our ONEOK investment also more than doubled in 2016. But, alas, as already discussed, ONEOK is one of our top ten dividend payers. We reluctantly set a price target on it as well with the intention of diversifying geographically.

Should Tetra Tech or BancFirst or both sell, using the proceeds for any of the six candidates identified above will improve our portfolio's investment yield. So, that's a no-brainer.

However, regarding the investing of dues, I'm inclined to suggest the club either:

consider stretching our model's criteria to unearth more candidates or

delay investing in a candidate until its share price drops resulting in yield closer to 3%.

In rare instances such as our potential ONEOK replacement, I will have to refuse to abide the DGI boundaries. I'll simply have to gear up for a unicorn hunt.

Isn't it lucky I happen to know a great group of unicorn hunters?

Disclosure: I am/we are long BANF,CODI,DOV,NVEC,OKE,TTEK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in BANF, CODI, DOV, NVEC, OKE and TTEK.