Freeport-McMoRan: Expect Profit Taking After Q4 Results

The stock was a big winner already in 2017, so taking some money off the table makes sense.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had a good start to 2017. In fact, the company's shares were up almost 30% since the beginning of this year.

Enthusiasm on the copper market fueled the latest rally. As a result, the bar was set high for Freeport-McMoRan ahead of the earnings report. The report has just been published, and it looks like the stock rally might now take a break.

Freeport-McMoRan reported adjusted earnings of $351 million or $0.25 per share, lower than analysts' projections. The main reason for this is that sales came lower than the company indicated in the third-quarter report.

Back then, Freeport-McMoRan expected to sell 1.3 billion pounds of copper, 590,000 ounces of gold and 21 million pounds of molybdenum.

Actual results were bleaker: 1.2 billion pounds of copper, 405,000 ounces of gold and 22 million pounds of molybdenum.

The average sales price for gold was not particularly encouraging at $1174 per ounce.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) fell below $1150 per ounce as the fourth quarter progressed, but it started the quarter above $1300 per ounce. In all likelihood, Freeport-McMoRan results on this front suffered from timing of gold sales.

In 2017, the company plans to sell 4.1 billion pounds of copper, 2.2 million ounces of gold and 92 million pounds of molybdenum. Gold price will be a significant factor for Freeport-McMoRan performance in 2017 as the company enjoys the benefits of high-grade area and increased production in Grasberg. Meanwhile, capital spending is expected to drop to 1.8 billion in 2017 due to asset sales and exit from oil business.

Freeport-McMoRan finished 2016 with $4.25 billion of cash and $16 billion of debt. Debt will continue to decrease due to cash available on the balance sheet and positive free cash flow (assuming no catastrophe on the copper and gold markets).

The transformation back into the copper company is complete. Freeport-McMoRan paid a heavy price for the ill-timed endeavor in oil. The damage done is significant.

Despite asset sales and equity issues, net debt remains above $10 billion, which should be a rather comfortable level for the company of Freeport-McMoRan size.

Those investors who are bullish on oil (NYSEARCA:USO) probably did not want the company to sell oil assets in a hurry, but your author believes that oil can be stuck between $50 and $60 per barrel for some time, so Freeport-McMoRan's forced moves had to happen.

Now that copper is an interesting topic again and first moves from the new U.S. administration look pro-industrial, Freeport-McMoRan will continue to attract capital looking for copper exposure.

At the same time, the stock became overheated since the beginning of the year. Copper prices are stuck below technical resistance and will need to break higher to provide support for Freeport-McMoRan shares:

I expect that, without help from copper prices, profit taking will occur in Freeport-McMoRan shares. Lower than expected sales and earnings together with significant price increase since the beginning of the year make a good excuse to take some money off the table.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.