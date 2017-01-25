4 Important Portfolio Trends To Take Action On In 2017

Based on conversations and analyses throughout 2016, the Janus Portfolio Construction Services Team would like to take the opportunity to share some insight and provide some actionable ideas for 2017.

The new year promises opportunities for global economic growth prospects, and with them, the possibility of greater market volatility, and the potential for rising rates and persistently low returns.

1. Alternative to What?

Alternatives continued to dominate many of our conversations with clients in 2016. Of the 1,700-plus models we analyzed in 2016, we found that only about 40% of all portfolios had any allocation to alternatives, with an average allocation of 12%.

When our clients use alternatives, we continue to ask them: Are they included in the portfolio to diversify your equities, your fixed income or both? Oftentimes, we find that their alternative allocation is providing similar exposures to their traditional allocations, and therefore not delivering the intended diversification. As we look to the year ahead, it is a wise time to check the correlations of your alternative managers to both the S&P 500 and the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, to determine whether your alternative allocation is delivering the intended effect on your portfolio.

2. Home Bias

Investors have been eschewing global funds in favor of U.S. holdings. Many of the portfolios we analyzed over the past year were significantly overweight to U.S. domestic equity. In fact, 15% of moderate models we reviewed had no international stock and only 14% had exposure to emerging market equities (NYSE:EM). Further, the average allocation to international (including EM) was 11% while the average for the Morningstar Moderate Target Risk Index, which we often used as a benchmark, was 20%.

The U.S. markets have been strongly outperforming, so this has paid off for many, but concentrating too much of your investments in one market may have the effect of increasing your downside when conditions change. We believe there will be opportunities for advisors to "re-risk" into international equities to balance their portfolio weightings in 2017.

3. Trending to 1: Correlations in a Time of Volatility

With the potential for increased volatility in 2017, we believe clients need to address their equity beta, particularly in large caps. We know that during periods of market stress, correlations have historically moved toward one, so we think it's a smart move to start as far away from one as possible with a properly diversified portfolio.

Throughout 2016, we've seen many portfolios that have a large concentration of large-cap managers. With each additional large-cap manager, many advisors are just replicating a general index, though at much greater expense. Consider lowering your correlations with an allocation to managers with a truly differentiated process, such as a lower volatility manager or a concentrated strategy.

4. The Rise of Strategic Income Strategies

We continue to see the proliferation of strategic income strategies in clients' fixed income allocations. As we look to the year ahead and the potential trend of rising rates throughout the year, we might finally find ourselves in the environment for which these investments were intended. While these may be well-positioned investments, we are seeing many advisors using them as a replacement for core fixed income. This common mistake often results in unintended exposures and, at times, higher correlations to the very asset classes from which your fixed income allocation is intended to diversify.

We continue to believe that while strategic income may have a role to play in your portfolios, it should not be a substitute for traditional fixed income management.

We look forward to a new year of analyzing models, leveraging our findings and putting them in context with the market landscape to help you position your portfolios and stay ahead of the game.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves market risk. Investment return and value will fluctuate, and it is possible to lose money by investing. The views presented are as of the date published. They are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any security or market sector. No forecasts can be guaranteed. The opinions and examples are meant as an illustration of broader themes, are not an indication of trading intent, and are subject to change at any time due to changes in market or economic conditions. There is no guarantee that the information supplied is accurate, complete, or timely, nor are there any warranties with regards to the results obtained from its use. It is not intended to indicate or imply in any manner that any illustration/example mentioned is now or was ever held in any Janus portfolio, or that current or past results are indicative of future profitability or expectations. As with all investments, there are inherent risks to be considered. Beta is a measure of the volatility of a portfolio in comparison to a benchmark index. Less than one means the portfolio is less volatile than the index, while greater than one indicates more volatility than the index. S&P 500® Index measures broad U.S. equity performance. Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is a broad-based measure of the investment grade, US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market. An investment cannot be made directly in an index. Janus is a registered trademark of Janus International Holding LLC. © Janus International Holding LLC. Funds that concentrate investments in a single sector will be more susceptible to factors affecting that sector and more volatile than funds that invest in many different sectors. Diversification neither assures a profit nor eliminates the risk of experiencing investment losses. Fixed income securities are subject to interest rate, inflation, credit and default risk. The bond market is volatile. As interest rates rise, bond prices usually fall, and vice versa. The return of principal is not guaranteed, and prices may decline if an issuer fails to make timely payments or its credit strength weakens. Alternative investments include, but are not limited to, commodities, real estate, currencies, hedging strategies, futures, structured products, and other securities intended to be less correlated to the market. They are typically subject to increased risk and are not suitable for all investors. FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT JANUS CAPITAL GROUP 151 Detroit Street, Denver, CO 80206 I 800.668.0434 | www.janus.com Janus Distributors LLC C-0117-6337 12-30-17 144-15-46337 02-17