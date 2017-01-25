Has Apple Pulled Off A Deal To Manufacture In India?

The Wall Street Journal is reporting this morning that Apple is close to reaching an agreement with Indian government officials to set up a manufacturing plant in India to manufacture its products locally.

Indian officials met with a team from Apple in New Delhi earlier in the day (Indian time) to discuss the company's requests and look over the proposal.

The Wall Street Journal said, quoting an official with knowledge of the negotiations, "It's almost a done deal."

"Many of the incentives sought by Apple are workable," added the official.

If the deal is done, India could quickly become one of Apple's most important markets going forward. Apple currently has a 5% share of the smartphone market in India but one that is growing at a very rapid clip. With products produced locally, Apple could increase mindshare and market share at an even faster pace thus making serious inroads into a country that has one of the largest and fastest growing middle class globally.

Market research firms say that India will soon overtake the U.S. as the second largest smartphone market in the world behind only China. India is a crucial market for Apple's long term success.

It's not just Apple manufacturing locally that is at stake here. It's also Apple's plan to set up a direct retail footprint in India, and locally manufactured products will go a long way in helping Apple achieve that goal. In addition, Apple could also slowly begin to replace China as a manufacturing hub due to the rapidly increasing costs of production in China relative to India.

Like I have said, does one buy/add Apple at current levels or does one do it at higher levels from here?

Words to the wise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: long and short apple options